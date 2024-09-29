COMPLETE CATASTROPHE: Video Shows Disastrous Flooding Across Southeastern U.S. (Where's Joe Biden?)

Earlier, we told you about Joe Biden ignoring a reporter's question about visiting areas of the U.S. damaged by Hurricane Helene. Speaks volumes about how much he cares.

Here's some more video that shows the utter devastation in Asheville, NC and elsewhere:

It's a complete "catastrophe in Asheville, North Carolina."



Biden is at the beach and Kamala is too busy with her San Francisco fundraisers to notice. pic.twitter.com/qqglYOuEkq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2024

Towns and homes just gone. Wiped away. Entire communities.

It's heartbreaking.

Asheville’s situation is dire, and it feels like no one’s paying attention—our leaders should be focused on the crisis at hand. — Kimz 🙃 (@SpyMk2124) September 29, 2024

They're not.

Only thing this traitor is good for. pic.twitter.com/eSCWwWe6mn — The other Andy (@Andywalkswitme) September 29, 2024

Yep.

Asheville is having its own Katrina. No power, no landlines, no cell, no water, and the sewage systems is flooded. The residents had to shame Governor Cooper and the Brandon/Harris Regime into a disaster declaration. No disaster aid to be seen. — QueerJimMaybe (@qmgrJjm) September 29, 2024

Because the Democrats don't care about the people of Asheville.

Asheville, NC in crisis!



Biden: Beachside, oblivious

Kamala: Fundraising in SF, indifferent



Time for Trump's decisive leadership! — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) September 29, 2024

Trump should go. He will end this election if he does, and does it first.

I’m going to miss Chimney Rock. This is extremely sad. Towns flattened… people have lost everything and for many their family members too 🙏 — Carolina Castillo (@CaroCastilloCC) September 29, 2024

There are no words for how sad this is.

The transportation secretary is gay though. And that’s worth the death toll alone. Remember. He’s gay. The most qualified ever! — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) September 29, 2024

That's what really matters here: the DEI administration.

This is a national disaster. People are dying while they are trapped & wait for help. Where’s the Federal response? Why hasn’t the military been deployed? Noticeably absent is @POTUS & @VP. Instills no confidence in govt. https://t.co/QOdAS7aYgW — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) September 29, 2024

Why is there no response? They don't want a response.

WHERE'S KAMALA? Fundraising in San Francisco.



WHERE'S BIDEN? At the beach in Delaware (again).



Total and complete failure of leadership. https://t.co/VkMD7SnmqP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2024

Absolute failure at all levels.



