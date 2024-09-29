COMPLETE CATASTROPHE: Video Shows Disastrous Flooding Across Southeastern U.S. (Where's Joe Biden?)

Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Earlier, we told you about Joe Biden ignoring a reporter's question about visiting areas of the U.S. damaged by Hurricane Helene. Speaks volumes about how much he cares.

Here's some more video that shows the utter devastation in Asheville, NC and elsewhere:

Towns and homes just gone. Wiped away. Entire communities.

It's heartbreaking.

They're not.

Yep.

Because the Democrats don't care about the people of Asheville.

Trump should go. He will end this election if he does, and does it first.

There are no words for how sad this is.

That's what really matters here: the DEI administration. 

Why is there no response? They don't want a response.

Absolute failure at all levels.


