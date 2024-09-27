SPEAKS VOLUMES: White House Declines to Say If They'd Consider Iran Assassinating Trump an Act of War

Iran has threatened to assassinate former President Donald Trump, and the Ayatollah posted a bizarre, threatening video about it on his website.

It's an escalation of a hostile foreign nation, and one the White House is kind of shrugging off. Given the rhetoric that comes out of the Oval Office, it's not surprising.

But this speaks volumes about how the White House feels about a state sponsor of terror threatening an former president and current presidential candidate.

White House declines to say if Iran killing Trump would be an 'act of war' https://t.co/63M5umZ6Cg — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2024

More from Fox News:

President Biden is resisting Republican demands to warn Iran in no uncertain terms that killing former President Trump would be an act of war. The White House declined to comment on the specific demands but referred to a statement on the recent Iranian threats to Trump’s life. "We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savitt said.

What's that slogan the Left likes to bandy about when it comes to BLM?

'Silence is violence', right?

Yeah, that.

The White House is hoping they get to Trump before Iran does. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 27, 2024

Harsh, but accurate.

Vague responses can be detrimental. The White House must provide clear, decisive messaging to safeguard national interests and global stability.



This isn't about politics; it's about national security and human life. — Collins Opara 𝕏 (@iamcollinsopara) September 27, 2024

It shouldn't be about politics.

But ORANGE MAN BAD, so they're making it political.

The fact that Biden is hesitant to issue a firm warning to Iran about threatening Trump is concerning. It shows weakness when strong leadership is needed. Any threat against a former president should be met with absolute clarity—no room for ambiguity. — Robert Bird (@BobMacBobFace) September 27, 2024

Hard to do this when Biden's side has been demonizing Trump as a threat to democracy for the better part of the last decade.

I mean to be fair, they’re trying to kill Trump too. https://t.co/VjEdoWwwmR — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 27, 2024

That they are.

I hope this story is false. YES, the murder of a former President would be an act of war, are you all insane? https://t.co/WUdC1suBea — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) September 27, 2024

Short answer: yes.

But norms, decency, and historical precedent have all gone out the window because they hate Trump more than they want to protect the political stability of America.

Iran killing any American on American soil or representing America abroad should be an Act of War, Period!



This shouldn’t be hard https://t.co/MdBCJcpxzf — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) September 27, 2024

And yet they can't give a straight answer.

It is. He's an American citizen, former President, and a Presidential candidate https://t.co/O8QPQ4S6kg — squishysmom (@Sgrode02) September 27, 2024

Exactly.

There used to be a time where attacking any American would carry dire consequences. Not in this day and age. https://t.co/6vUbJbAaNX — Chris(to🅿️her) Larsen 🙈 🙉 🙊 (@ESPNChrisLarsen) September 27, 2024

Bingo.

And, ultimately, Trump is an American citizen. Harming him -- or any American -- should be an act of war.