SPEAKS VOLUMES: White House Declines to Say If They'd Consider Iran Assassinating Trump an Act of War

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Iran has threatened to assassinate former President Donald Trump, and the Ayatollah posted a bizarre, threatening video about it on his website.

It's an escalation of a hostile foreign nation, and one the White House is kind of shrugging off. Given the rhetoric that comes out of the Oval Office, it's not surprising.

But this speaks volumes about how the White House feels about a state sponsor of terror threatening an former president and current presidential candidate.

More from Fox News:

President Biden is resisting Republican demands to warn Iran in no uncertain terms that killing former President Trump would be an act of war.

The White House declined to comment on the specific demands but referred to a statement on the recent Iranian threats to Trump’s life.

"We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savitt said.

What's that slogan the Left likes to bandy about when it comes to BLM? 

'Silence is violence', right?

Yeah, that.

Harsh, but accurate.

It shouldn't be about politics.

But ORANGE MAN BAD, so they're making it political.

Hard to do this when Biden's side has been demonizing Trump as a threat to democracy for the better part of the last decade.

That they are.

Short answer: yes.

But norms, decency, and historical precedent have all gone out the window because they hate Trump more than they want to protect the political stability of America.

And yet they can't give a straight answer.

Exactly.

Bingo.

And, ultimately, Trump is an American citizen. Harming him -- or any American -- should be an act of war. 

ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOE BIDEN THREAT WAR

