God Only Knows: Brian Wilson, Founder of the Beach Boys, Dead at 82

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Brian Wilson, famed founder of the Beach Boys, has died. He was 82 years old. 

Here’s more from the AP

The eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers — Brian played bass, Carl lead guitar and Dennis drums — he and his fellow Beach Boys rose in the 1960s from local California band to national hitmakers to international ambassadors of surf and sun. Wilson himself was celebrated for his gifts and pitied for his demons. He was one of rock’s great Romantics, a tormented man who in his peak years embarked on an ever-steeper path to aural perfection, the one true sound.

The Beach Boys rank among the most popular groups of the rock era, with more than 30 singles in the Top 40 and worldwide sales of more than 100 million. The 1966 album “Pet Sounds” was voted No. 2 in a 2003 Rolling Stone list of the best 500 albums, losing out, as Wilson had done before, to the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The Beach Boys, who also featured Wilson cousin Mike Love and childhood friend Al Jardine, were voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

The group defined the California sound of rock and roll.

It is the end of an era.

The Beach Boys changed music forever. 

Rest in peace. 

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

It’s a classic mentioned by more than a few.

Wilson was the last surviving Wilson brother. 

The Beach Boys sold over 100 million albums during their career, and have over 30 RIAA platinum and gold records to their name. They received a lifetime achievement award at the 2001 Grammys. 

Brian Wilson was preceded in death by his wife Melinda Kae Ledbetter, and is survived by his daughters Carnie and Wendy (from his first marriage) as well as five children he adopted with Ledbetter: Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash and Dakota Rose.

Our condolences to his family and friends.

Tags: ASSOCIATED PRESS CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT HISTORY HOLLYWOOD

