God Only Knows: Brian Wilson, Founder of the Beach Boys, Dead at 82

Brian Wilson, famed founder of the Beach Boys, has died. He was 82 years old.

We are heartbroken to announced that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.



We are at a loss for words right now.



Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving.



We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.



Love & Mercy pic.twitter.com/sIe7TUUdOm — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 11, 2025

Here’s more from the AP:

The eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers — Brian played bass, Carl lead guitar and Dennis drums — he and his fellow Beach Boys rose in the 1960s from local California band to national hitmakers to international ambassadors of surf and sun. Wilson himself was celebrated for his gifts and pitied for his demons. He was one of rock’s great Romantics, a tormented man who in his peak years embarked on an ever-steeper path to aural perfection, the one true sound. The Beach Boys rank among the most popular groups of the rock era, with more than 30 singles in the Top 40 and worldwide sales of more than 100 million. The 1966 album “Pet Sounds” was voted No. 2 in a 2003 Rolling Stone list of the best 500 albums, losing out, as Wilson had done before, to the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The Beach Boys, who also featured Wilson cousin Mike Love and childhood friend Al Jardine, were voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

The group defined the California sound of rock and roll.

It’s the end of an era. Rest in peace Brian. May God strengthen and comfort your family. — tony📒 (@tonytypesalot) June 11, 2025

It is the end of an era.

Brian was a visionary and pioneer.



Rest in peace my friend. — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) June 11, 2025

The Beach Boys changed music forever.

Oh, no! This is absolutely devastating. Brian Wilson was a musical genius like no other. A huge part of my childhood and the soundtrack to my life. I'm gutted. The world has lost a true musical giant. RIP, Legend. — Hampton Comes Alive! (@LarryHampton) June 11, 2025

Rest in peace.

#RIPBrianWilson Your musical genius added an entire language to American musical culture that changed the world.

Your God given gifts of melody, harmony, arrangement and wonder created an everlasting feeling of teenage summer.

God only knows what we would have done without you. https://t.co/3igjHuBb9G — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) June 11, 2025

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

RIP Brian Wilson.



God Only Knows is one of my favorite songs ever. https://t.co/YMspN3EDTr pic.twitter.com/M4U5CLUaAH — Stefan (@steftweetshere) June 11, 2025

It’s a classic mentioned by more than a few.

RIP. One of the top-tier musical giants. "God Only Knows" is probably the greatest pop song of all time. https://t.co/IQMO1rwizY — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 11, 2025

Wilson was the last surviving Wilson brother.

The Beach Boys sold over 100 million albums during their career, and have over 30 RIAA platinum and gold records to their name. They received a lifetime achievement award at the 2001 Grammys.

Brian Wilson was preceded in death by his wife Melinda Kae Ledbetter, and is survived by his daughters Carnie and Wendy (from his first marriage) as well as five children he adopted with Ledbetter: Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash and Dakota Rose.

Our condolences to his family and friends.