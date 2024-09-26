JD Vance Doxxed, Keith Olbermann and Others Approve
'I Don't Speak Drunk Hallmark': Dana Loesch TORCHES Kamala Harris for Saying the American Dream Is Gone

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 26, 2024
Ultra Right Beer

Oof. This is both funny and brutal.

Yesterday Kamala Harris -- who seems to forget she's the sitting VP -- said the American dream is gone. But if we ignore the fact she's been in power for the last 3.5 years and elect her, she'll definitely make it better.

It's straight bull, and everyone knows it.

But here's Dana Loesch absolutely torching Kamala.

BEHOLD:

'Drunk Hallmark' -- perfect.

It really is.

We're gonna steal it.

Found Kamala's sock puppet account, apparently.

We live in reality. Kamala herself said the price of beef and bread has gone up 50%.

A lot of that is media running interference for her, and some of it is people who will vote for a rock if it has a (D) after its name.

Advertisement

Tags: AMERICAN DANA LOESCH FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS

Advertisement
Advertisement
