Notice a PATTERN Here? Kamala Harris Also Favored Nuking Filibuster to Pass Green New Deal Legislation

The other day, Kamala Harris told Wisconsin Public Radio she favors nuking the Senate filibuster in order to pass federal pro-abortion laws with a simple majority vote. It's a shameful partisan ploy and Joe Manchin said it was a shameful move that cost Harris his endorsement.

Advertisement

But this isn't the only issue Kamala is willing to destroy the filibuster over (and it won't be the last):

In 2019, Kamala Harris pledged as president to eliminate Senate filibuster rules to pass a multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal.



Now, Harris' campaign declined to say if she would push for such a reform if she is president. https://t.co/osM6pbEG3b — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2024

Axios writes:



In 2019, then-Sen. Kamala Harris pledged as president to eliminate Senate filibuster rules to pass a multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal to transform U.S. energy and climate policy. Now, Harris' campaign declined to say if she would push for such a reform if she is president. Why it matters: Harris has left a lot of question marks about what she'd do as president and her policy priorities since she entered the campaign on July 21.

Her campaign has been dodging questions about whether she still supports many of her past positions on issues.

That includes: Ending the death penalty, imposing an electric vehicle mandate, decriminalizing prostitution, providing reparations for slavery, and issuing executive actions for undocumented people brought here as children. Driving the news: In an interview that aired Tuesday on Wisconsin Public, Harris reiterated that she supported amending the Senate filibuster to restore abortion rights protections nationwide.

Nuking the filibuster would give the Senate the ability to pass a lot of Lefty legislation with a simple 51-vote majority.

Abortion.

The Green New Deal.

Gun control.

Private health insurance bans.

The list is endless.

Idiots will vote for her — Nick (@Nickster0188) September 26, 2024

In droves, unfortunately.

And her values have not changed.

She said as much.

When someone’ declines to say’ anything, they are admitting it without going on record. — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) September 26, 2024

They sure are.

She didn’t decline; She already said she wants to get rid of the filibuster to recodify Roe V Wade (which was unconstitutional in the first place) — 🤖 (@UseCommon_Cents) September 26, 2024

And it doesn't matter if she gets rid of it to pass pro-abortion legislation or the Green New Deal. It'd be gone, and the door wide open to all sorts of Leftist legislative horrors.

She has flip flopped on every issue. I don’t know how any voter can trust her. — Paul Patrulescu (@Palutz59) September 26, 2024

They can't. She's proven that beyond all doubt.

We get it, shes an actual dictator



"always accuse your opponent of that in which you are doing" — Secular Conservative (@SecularConserv1) September 26, 2024

Day One she'll be a dictator. Bank on it.

So we know she will.



The sad part is that once the filibuster is gone, it's gone forever. That means either party with a majority can implement any crazy policy they choose. Silly Democrats didn't learn from Harry Reid's stupid move. — Gayle (@GayleWyndham) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

Nope. And they assume they'll always control the Senate.

Imagine a GOP Senate with 51 votes and no filibuster.

Kamala would be screaming about what a threat to democracy that was.

If an exception is made to cram through an abortion bill, the filibuster will be dead. And that's the point. https://t.co/zxNWbnMwza https://t.co/pUtpuuxLlY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2024

And the best part? The 'norms and decency!' crowd are no where to be found.

She's not actually triangulating. She's just letting overeducated rubes think she is. https://t.co/4BPbhjxfID — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) September 26, 2024

Bingo.

Oh, indeed.

Make no mistake: Kamala Harris will nuke the filibuster to pass her radical Leftist agenda if given the chance.

Do not give her that chance.