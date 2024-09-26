'Middle Class' Kamala Harris Snags Another Endorsement From a Rich, Spoiled, Privileged Ce...
Notice a PATTERN Here? Kamala Harris Also Favored Nuking Filibuster to Pass Green New Deal Legislation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

The other day, Kamala Harris told Wisconsin Public Radio she favors nuking the Senate filibuster in order to pass federal pro-abortion laws with a simple majority vote. It's a shameful partisan ploy and Joe Manchin said it was a shameful move that cost Harris his endorsement.

But this isn't the only issue Kamala is willing to destroy the filibuster over (and it won't be the last):

Axios writes:


In 2019, then-Sen. Kamala Harris pledged as president to eliminate Senate filibuster rules to pass a multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal to transform U.S. energy and climate policy.

  • Now, Harris' campaign declined to say if she would push for such a reform if she is president.

Why it matters: Harris has left a lot of question marks about what she'd do as president and her policy priorities since she entered the campaign on July 21.


Driving the news: In an interview that aired Tuesday on Wisconsin Public, Harris reiterated that she supported amending the Senate filibuster to restore abortion rights protections nationwide.

Nuking the filibuster would give the Senate the ability to pass a lot of Lefty legislation with a simple 51-vote majority.

Abortion.

The Green New Deal.

Gun control.

Private health insurance bans.

The list is endless.

In droves, unfortunately.

And her values have not changed.

She said as much.

They sure are.

And it doesn't matter if she gets rid of it to pass pro-abortion legislation or the Green New Deal. It'd be gone, and the door wide open to all sorts of Leftist legislative horrors.

They can't. She's proven that beyond all doubt.

Day One she'll be a dictator. Bank on it.

Nope. And they assume they'll always control the Senate.

Imagine a GOP Senate with 51 votes and no filibuster.

Kamala would be screaming about what a threat to democracy that was.

And the best part? The 'norms and decency!' crowd are no where to be found.

Bingo.

Oh, indeed.

Make no mistake: Kamala Harris will nuke the filibuster to pass her radical Leftist agenda if given the chance.

Do not give her that chance.

