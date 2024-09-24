'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat

Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

How about those norms we're restoring? As Twitchy reported earlier today, Vice President Kamala Harris told Wisconsin Public Radio, "We should eliminate the filibuster for Roe and get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom. So Harris would nuke the filibuster to restore Roe v. Wade and a national right to abortion without restrictions.

This isn't exactly new. Back in 2022, President Joe Biden (yeah, he's still president) told a meeting of governors that his strategy was to go around Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and carve out a filibuster exception to codify Roe over their objection.

Manchin, who left the Democratic Party earlier this year over "partisan extremism," says that threat by Harris is enough to make him withdraw his endorsement.

… the Holy Grail of democracy. It's the only thing that keeps us talking and working together. If she gets rid of that, then this would be the House on steroids.

"Now that Harris has vowed to gut the filibuster on this issue, Manchin said he wouldn't back her for president.

"That ain't going to happen," he said. "I think that basically can destroy our country and my country is more important to me than any one person or any one person's ideology...I think it's the most horrible thing."

He's right. And not surprisingly, he's once again in agreement with Sinema:

Democrats never look forward to what their rule changes will enable once Republicans regain control. Nuking the filibuster has already backfired on them, courtesy of Harry Reid.

But it's all in service of allowing women to have abortions in any state at any stage of pregnancy. What could be more important?

Manchin withholding his endorsement won't swing the election, but it is important in that it shines a light on just what Harris has planned if she wins.

***

 

