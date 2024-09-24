'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat

How about those norms we're restoring? As Twitchy reported earlier today, Vice President Kamala Harris told Wisconsin Public Radio, "We should eliminate the filibuster for Roe and get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom. So Harris would nuke the filibuster to restore Roe v. Wade and a national right to abortion without restrictions.

Advertisement

This isn't exactly new. Back in 2022, President Joe Biden (yeah, he's still president) told a meeting of governors that his strategy was to go around Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and carve out a filibuster exception to codify Roe over their objection.

Manchin, who left the Democratic Party earlier this year over "partisan extremism," says that threat by Harris is enough to make him withdraw his endorsement.

New — Joe Manchin, a staunch defender of the filibuster, tells us he WON’T endorse Kamala Harris now over her vow to gut the filibuster to codify Roe.



“Shame on her," Manchin, who is retiring at year's end, said in the Capitol. "She knows the filibuster is the Holy Grail of… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 24, 2024

… the Holy Grail of democracy. It's the only thing that keeps us talking and working together. If she gets rid of that, then this would be the House on steroids. "Now that Harris has vowed to gut the filibuster on this issue, Manchin said he wouldn't back her for president. "That ain't going to happen," he said. "I think that basically can destroy our country and my country is more important to me than any one person or any one person's ideology...I think it's the most horrible thing."

He's right. And not surprisingly, he's once again in agreement with Sinema:

To state the supremely obvious, eliminating the filibuster to codify Roe v Wade also enables a future Congress to ban all abortion nationwide.



What an absolutely terrible, shortsighted idea. https://t.co/ldzTB9BkV7 — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) September 24, 2024

Democrats never look forward to what their rule changes will enable once Republicans regain control. Nuking the filibuster has already backfired on them, courtesy of Harry Reid.

BREAKING: Joe Manchin says "Shame on her" after Kamala Harris promises to gut the Senate filibuster to pass a national law on abortion after the issue was sent back to the states following Dobbs. Manchin now refuses to endorse Kamala Harris for president.



Good for him. pic.twitter.com/rhTNxVcs7W — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 24, 2024

Kamala is a threat to democracy, NOT Trump. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 24, 2024

Ask yourselves why Kamala Harris wants to gut the filibuster.



This will be a very bad decision for Democrats/Comrade Harris. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 24, 2024

Wait, so the Democrats want to not only rig our elections and legal system, but now they want to rig the method in which legislation gets passed too?



This is full blown communism— this witch CANNOT get into office. Period! — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 24, 2024

But it's all in service of allowing women to have abortions in any state at any stage of pregnancy. What could be more important?

Manchin stands firm on principle — Muhammad Sufyan Haider (@buzdar_haider) September 24, 2024

Good for him for standing his ground — Mohan Sharma (@ImMohan22) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

The filibuster in the Senate is what keeps both sides engaged in working toward something they can do for the American people otherwise they would be like the House where there is no filibuster. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) September 24, 2024

I know this: The Democrat base hates Manchin like we do (say a) Lindsey Graham. I doubt this moves the needle much at all but sure I'll take it. — Larry (@LarryECornell) September 24, 2024

Manchin withholding his endorsement won't swing the election, but it is important in that it shines a light on just what Harris has planned if she wins.

***