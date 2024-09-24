Where Are the Norms? Kamala Harris Tells WI Public Radio She Favors Nuking Filibuster to Codify Abortion

We've heard several supposed conservatives try to make the case about why they're voting for Kamala Harris. Something about saving democracy, norms and decency, and all that.

Advertisement

Well, here's Kamala Harris vowing to abolish norms to make abortion the federal law of the land:

"We should eliminate the filibuster for Roe & get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom."



—Kamala Harris tells Wisconsin Public Radio about measures she backs to reinstate federal abortion rights pic.twitter.com/hlJHDZwRyV — The Recount (@therecount) September 24, 2024

Imagine what other legislation they'll pass after nuking the filibuster.

Free speech? Gone.

Gun rights? Buh-bye.

If the Democrats win they intend to nuke the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, make DC a state, and lock in one-party rule.



So please don't tell us to ignore Harris's nuttier ideas because they'll be blocked by the Senate filibuster or the courts. https://t.co/Idgdlm3Sqa — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 24, 2024

Bingo.

Every Leftist dream will be made a reality. And we'll all suffer.

.@KamalaHarris on Wisconsin Public Radio calls for piercing Senate’s 60-vote rule for abortion. “I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe, and get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections of reproductive freedom.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 24, 2024

Wow.

Do this for gun legislation too. Enough of kids being slaughtered when they’re just trying to get an education. — Ben (@bwwasea) September 24, 2024

See? We're warning you.

As you've quoted someone before: “Forty-nine versus 50 is the difference between an historic legislative agenda and total gridlock.”https://t.co/mE8E3FnrLJ — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) September 24, 2024

Exactly.

Is abortion the only thing she has? — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) September 24, 2024

Yes, it is.

And she's willing to burn it all down for the votes of women who want to abort babies.

Kamala wants to eliminate the filibuster to abort babies.



Can't wait for the David French and Liz Cheney tag-team article "The Conservative Case for Destroying the Senate to Kill Babies" https://t.co/ugt6Qjmncj — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 24, 2024

Can't wait.

Biden's 2020 campaign was about restoring norms to DC, and the Harris campaign is about packing SCOTUS and nuking the filibuster. https://t.co/BUzdcuBzuQ — Brittany (@bccover) September 24, 2024

FEEL THE JOY!

Bookmarked for when 51 vote GOP control votes for a national abortion ban and more. https://t.co/HQrfrpfUUy — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

This will backfire on them.

They're too short-sighted to see it.

Then the SCOTUS rules it unconstitutional, then the next R trifecta passes a national 6 week abortion ban with 51 votes and the SCOTUS rules it constitutional. https://t.co/w3AadMYnSz — Excel Cactus 🌵 (@ExcelCactus) September 24, 2024

Yep.

She shouldn’t be flirting with touching the filibuster https://t.co/bevhKTecT2 — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🥥 🌴 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@MattBoxer94) September 24, 2024

But here she is, flirting with it. Hard.