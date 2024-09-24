WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What...
LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just O...
Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre Tells Congress He Was Recently Diagnosed With Parkinson'...
'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even...
No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for...
Gretchen Whitmer Cringingly Speaking Gen Z to Campaign for Kamala a Reminder They...
JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE...
Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Wa...
Former Obama Lackey Community Note NUKED from Orbit for Claiming Violent Crime is...
Megyn Kelly Posts DAMNING Thread Taking Trans Women AKA MEN Apart for Invading...
REEE! Angry Staffer Hilariously MELTS DOWN Calling Trump Assigning Illegals Case Numbers N...
WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the...
And BOOM: JD Vance in Full BEAST-MODE Defending Americans Who Want a Secure...

Where Are the Norms? Kamala Harris Tells WI Public Radio She Favors Nuking Filibuster to Codify Abortion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on September 24, 2024
Twitchy

We've heard several supposed conservatives try to make the case about why they're voting for Kamala Harris. Something about saving democracy, norms and decency, and all that.

Advertisement

Well, here's Kamala Harris vowing to abolish norms to make abortion the federal law of the land:

Imagine what other legislation they'll pass after nuking the filibuster.

Free speech? Gone.

Gun rights? Buh-bye.

Bingo.

Every Leftist dream will be made a reality. And we'll all suffer.

Recommended

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wow.

See? We're warning you.

Exactly.

Yes, it is.

And she's willing to burn it all down for the votes of women who want to abort babies.

Can't wait.

FEEL THE JOY!

Advertisement

This will backfire on them.

They're too short-sighted to see it.

Yep.

But here she is, flirting with it. Hard.

Tags: 2024 FILIBUSTER KAMALA HARRIS SENATE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What He Said Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.
No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for Violence Against Trump
Sam J.
JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE Trouble for Kamala
Sam J.
A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED
Sam J.
'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even STRANGER
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem Sam J.
Advertisement