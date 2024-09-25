Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct Her Claims About Economic Plan

Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 25, 2024
Meme

Honestly, this writer is hard pressed to recall a presidential campaign that so brazenly lies in the way the Kamala Harris campaign does. Even Barack Obama -- who ran as a centrist -- wasn't this bad.

Advertisement

But Kamala is in a class all by herself. From her position on guns to abortion, almost everything that comes out of her mouth is false, false, false.

Put it this way: if Kamala told this writer the grass is green, she'd look out the window to verify.

During the presidential debate, Kamala said both the Wharton School of Business and Goldman Sachs endorsed her economic plan (what economic plan? She has one?).

Turns out that was a lie.

She's terrible.

Absolutely the worst.

More from Newsweek:

A top business school has shot down claims made by Vice President Kamala Harris that her economic proposals would strengthen the U.S. economy.

During a "Unite for America" livestream event in the battleground state of Michigan with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, Harris sought to persuade the audience that she had an economic policy that would deliver for businesses and for the American people, saying "and that is why Goldman Sachs . . . is why Moody's, which is why Wharton School of Business, which is why 16 Nobel laureates, have collectively determined after analyzing our plans . . . mine would strengthen the economy, his would weaken it."

When contacted by Newsweek for comment, one of the institutions Harris referenced directly refuted her claim.

"We did not find a positive impact on the economy from her plan in any future year. The Trump plan does increase GDP for a few years but lowers by the end of the 10-year budget window," a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) said.

Advertisement

Wow. Just wow.

More media outlets should jump on this.

They won't, but they should.

Neither have we.

Probably not, but it shows what a liar Harris is, and undecided voters might care about that.

Of course not. That would be doing actual journalism.

They save that for Republicans.

Strong possibility here.

The perfect way to describe her.

Of course they did. They let a lot of things slide.

Advertisement

She's been making mistakes for years.

There's a reason she received zero delegates in 2020 and was -- just a few short months ago -- the least popular VP in history.

Fake, fake, fake.

Trump says the sky is blue, and fact-checkers will label that 'mostly true' and say it's cyan.

Kamala says she got endorsements she didn't get and the media shrug.

Advertisement

They'll keep parroting it.

Because that's what they do.

