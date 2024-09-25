Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct Her Claims About Economic Plan

Honestly, this writer is hard pressed to recall a presidential campaign that so brazenly lies in the way the Kamala Harris campaign does. Even Barack Obama -- who ran as a centrist -- wasn't this bad.

Advertisement

But Kamala is in a class all by herself. From her position on guns to abortion, almost everything that comes out of her mouth is false, false, false.

Put it this way: if Kamala told this writer the grass is green, she'd look out the window to verify.

During the presidential debate, Kamala said both the Wharton School of Business and Goldman Sachs endorsed her economic plan (what economic plan? She has one?).

Turns out that was a lie.

Kamala Harris told America on debate night that Goldman Sachs and the Wharton School of Business said her economic plan is better than Trump’s.



Both Goldman and Wharton have now come out and said that she was lying. pic.twitter.com/jhThANvvkr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2024

She's terrible.

Absolutely the worst.

Not only did Wharton say that she lied. They said "We did not find a positive impact on the economy from her plan in any future year."https://t.co/7auXTLoxbs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2024

More from Newsweek:

A top business school has shot down claims made by Vice President Kamala Harris that her economic proposals would strengthen the U.S. economy. During a "Unite for America" livestream event in the battleground state of Michigan with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, Harris sought to persuade the audience that she had an economic policy that would deliver for businesses and for the American people, saying "and that is why Goldman Sachs . . . is why Moody's, which is why Wharton School of Business, which is why 16 Nobel laureates, have collectively determined after analyzing our plans . . . mine would strengthen the economy, his would weaken it." When contacted by Newsweek for comment, one of the institutions Harris referenced directly refuted her claim. "We did not find a positive impact on the economy from her plan in any future year. The Trump plan does increase GDP for a few years but lowers by the end of the 10-year budget window," a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) said.

Wow. Just wow.

More media outlets should jump on this.

They won't, but they should.

lol. I’ve never seen anything yet quite like this weird dishonest campaign. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) September 24, 2024

Neither have we.

I don't think that stuff matters much either way.



Anyone who lets the opinion of Goldman Sachs sway their vote isn't voting for Trump anyway. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2024 Probably not, but it shows what a liar Harris is, and undecided voters might care about that. Also, no fact, check on that from the ABC moderators. Surprise surprise. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 24, 2024

Of course not. That would be doing actual journalism.

They save that for Republicans.

It’s possible that Kamala doesn’t always tell the truth — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 24, 2024

Strong possibility here.

She's like a 5th grader that copies someone else's book report, lies about it being her own, and smugly accepts an award for it. 🤦‍♂️ — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 25, 2024

The perfect way to describe her.

Of course they did. They let a lot of things slide.

Advertisement

Harris making mistakes now.



Poll shock - two new ones (Quinnipiac & CNN) show a tie and Trump +1 nationally (very bad for her).



NYT has Trump leading battlegrounds.



Desperation trip to the border.



Skipping huge Catholic event.



Filibuster Hail Mary.



Flashing 🚨 everywhere. https://t.co/HflRyiAlyd — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 25, 2024

She's been making mistakes for years.

There's a reason she received zero delegates in 2020 and was -- just a few short months ago -- the least popular VP in history.

Kamala caught in another obvious lie. She’s a fraud. Everything about her and her campaign is fake. https://t.co/cjiZKjrXoo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2024

Fake, fake, fake.

.@KamalaHarris lied in the debate saying Goldman Sachs & the Wharton School of Business endorsed her economic plan. They didn't. https://t.co/BCPOGxJjuk — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) September 25, 2024

Trump says the sky is blue, and fact-checkers will label that 'mostly true' and say it's cyan.

Kamala says she got endorsements she didn't get and the media shrug.

Just the other day some idiot in my replies was trying to parrot this lie of hers. Good to know she got called on it. https://t.co/GslqpDCk98 — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) September 25, 2024

Advertisement

They'll keep parroting it.

Because that's what they do.