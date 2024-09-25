FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'll Handle Kamala

The other day, so-called journalist Stephanie Ruhle was dismissive of the dearth of interviews Kamala Harris has done since becoming the Democratic nominee for president. She said we don't live in 'Nirvana', and that was her excuse for why Harris has been avoiding the media.

But what a difference a day makes, because Kamala is going to sit down with Ruhle for an interview tonight.

Do we live in Nirvana now, Steph?

Nope. And if this 2023 interview with Joe Biden is any indication, we shouldn't expect any hard-hitting questions.

These hard-hitting excerpts from Stephanie Ruhle's interview of Joe Biden in 2023 are a preview of the kind of "great" journalism you can expect from her sit-down with Kamala Harris tonight. pic.twitter.com/CXsxdg95hD — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 25, 2024

Yikes.

Some stellar journalism right there.

By the end of the night she'll be sitting in the lap of Kamala. — Robert. .. aka Gordo (@treadedupon) September 25, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

“Mr . President, I would be honored if you could sniff my hair…” — Danmet! (Crazy with the Cheez-Wiz) (@danmet) September 25, 2024

Surprised she didn't say that, frankly.

Morning Joe will have to lay down plastic in the studio tomorrow when they cover the interview. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) September 25, 2024

They'll be drooling all over the desk tomorrow, for sure.

@SRuhle is not a real journalist; this is propaganda. I’m SURE she’s drafting up some hard hitting questions for the cackler in chief. — Greg Webb (@Gweb43) September 25, 2024

As hard-hitting as a NERF ball, we're sure.

Wouldn't a video like this be incredibly embarrassing for a journalist? https://t.co/UO20mdnltM — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) September 25, 2024

You'd think it would be.

A very un-funny and un-professional one.

But a joke nonetheless.