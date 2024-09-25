Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'll Handle Kamala

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 25, 2024
Twitchy

The other day, so-called journalist Stephanie Ruhle was dismissive of the dearth of interviews Kamala Harris has done since becoming the Democratic nominee for president. She said we don't live in 'Nirvana', and that was her excuse for why Harris has been avoiding the media.

But what a difference a day makes, because Kamala is going to sit down with Ruhle for an interview tonight.

Do we live in Nirvana now, Steph?

Nope. And if this 2023 interview with Joe Biden is any indication, we shouldn't expect any hard-hitting questions.

Yikes.

Some stellar journalism right there.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Surprised she didn't say that, frankly.

