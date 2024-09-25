Kamala Harris to Be Interviewed by the 'Great' Stephanie Ruhle Says Drooling NYT Reporter

Stacey Plaskett Loses Her Mind Over Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  12:00 PM on September 25, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We're not sure you're ready for this, but Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will finally sit down to an interview with the press to answer tough questions on immigration, inflation and energy costs.

LOL! Naw, we're just kidding you. Super reputable New York Times journalist and MSNBC contributor, Peter Baker is crowing about Harris being interviewed by Stephanie Ruhle.

Who is Stephanie Ruhle? Just read on, you'll see.

If you don't see the absurdity of it, perhaps this refresher will help.

There was a time when getting to know the candidate was both very important and more than sick dunks on social media. For example, the Lincoln-Douglas debates' terms were:

In each debate either Douglas or Lincoln would open with an hour address. The other would then speak for an hour and a half. The first then had 30 minutes of rebuttal. In the seven debates.

How far have we fallen that our candidates' positions will be given in pre-recorded interview to a "journalist" who doesn't believe that her preferred candidate should even need to disclose them.

We do wonder if, even pre-rehearsed and edited, Kamala will still mix us all a heaping bowl of word salad like she did for Oprah.

If shame were still possible in the media, MSNBC would be curled up into a fetal position ball and afraid to be seen in public.

No matter, we already know how this will go.

And that's a wrap.

***

