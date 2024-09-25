Kamala Harris to Be Interviewed by the 'Great' Stephanie Ruhle Says Drooling NYT Reporter

We're not sure you're ready for this, but Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will finally sit down to an interview with the press to answer tough questions on immigration, inflation and energy costs.

Advertisement

LOL! Naw, we're just kidding you. Super reputable New York Times journalist and MSNBC contributor, Peter Baker is crowing about Harris being interviewed by Stephanie Ruhle.

Harris will be interviewed today by the great @SRuhle on MSNBC, to be aired in a special tonight at 7 pm followed by analysis on @11thHour — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 25, 2024

Who is Stephanie Ruhle? Just read on, you'll see.

On the most recent episode of Bill Maher’s show, @SRuhle scoffed repeatedly at Bret Stephens’s suggestion that Harris ought to answer questions, and said that believing that was equivalent to wanting to live in “nirvana.” So I’m sure this interview will be tough and edifying. https://t.co/0NM1qGNylO — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 25, 2024

If you don't see the absurdity of it, perhaps this refresher will help.

Four days after this exchange, Harris agreed to sit down with @SRuhle. You couldn’t write it. https://t.co/xrViyYsqkY — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 25, 2024

There was a time when getting to know the candidate was both very important and more than sick dunks on social media. For example, the Lincoln-Douglas debates' terms were:

In each debate either Douglas or Lincoln would open with an hour address. The other would then speak for an hour and a half. The first then had 30 minutes of rebuttal. In the seven debates.

How far have we fallen that our candidates' positions will be given in pre-recorded interview to a "journalist" who doesn't believe that her preferred candidate should even need to disclose them.

We do wonder if, even pre-rehearsed and edited, Kamala will still mix us all a heaping bowl of word salad like she did for Oprah.

LOL the person who called it Nirvana to know Harris' position on anything gets the interview. Such an embarrassment how hard the media is working for Harris. The way to score an interview is to announce publicly you want her so bad you don't care what she believes or plans to do https://t.co/FUveFfYQM7 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) September 25, 2024

hahahaha



Stephanie Ruhle slobbered over Kamala a few days ago, saying she doesn’t have to do interviews because democracy is at stake, and the Harris campaign immediately called her up and says, “You’re our kind of interviewer.”



Incredible. https://t.co/ziPPQEtYzo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2024

Advertisement

If shame were still possible in the media, MSNBC would be curled up into a fetal position ball and afraid to be seen in public.

No matter, we already know how this will go.

I can already see it:@SRuhle: Kamala, is it hard being so amazing?

Kamala: GRRRL, I grew up middle class.

SR: Amazing. *openly weeps*

Kamala: People cared about their lawns.

SR: You are so wise. Next question, Trump is a dictator, amirite?

Kamala: *CACKLE* You know it, m’kay? https://t.co/LaQwC162Zw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 25, 2024

And that's a wrap.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!