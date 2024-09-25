If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired...
DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Ex...
Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic...
RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with...
Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility...
'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need...
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue...
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump...
Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren'...

'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor to Trans Activist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

We've told you a bit about J.K. Rowling's work to fix the issues at the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center (ERCC) after the since-resigned CEO, a 'trans woman' (read: man) named Mridul Wadhwa further victimized women who sought help at the ERCC. Rowling set up her own crisis center solely for women.

Advertisement

Sandy Brindley, another employee of the ERCC, who allowed Wadhwa to further harm women who survived rape and sexual assault, went to the media to play the victim card and blame J.K. Rowling. It did not go well for Sandy.

This is even more damaging to Sandy. 

Rowling shared a letter from a rape survivor.

Absolutely maddening and heartbreaking what this woman suffered at the hands of trans activists.

And what a powerful statement at the end of the letter:

Yes, I've written emails that have further involved my [sic] in this absolute mess created by the insistence that men can be women, but the alternative is to shrink back in silence and let people more powerful than me do whatever they want, which is exactly what i did that night 18 years ago. I'm not doing that again. I am saying to you now: 'No, Stop.'

Good for Paula. More women need to be as brave and strong as she is.

Sandy appears incapable of feeling shame.

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Advertisement

Perhaps. But often it feels like the chaos and unrest is by design.

Very powerful.

It would be a hate crime if the target were any other demographic.

Only women have been told to shut up while men erase us, invade our spaces, and victimize us.

It really is. They deserve all the contempt.

They do.

Advertisement

Every single one should be held accountable.

Yes. Read and remember every single word.

They're hoping this'll blow over so they can keep putting the needs of delusional men before women who survived rape.

No, she cannot.

Anyone who supports trans ideology the way she does -- over the needs of actual women victims -- needs to be sacked.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING RAPE SCOTLAND WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired to Help'
Brett T.
DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Except It's NOT)
Amy Curtis
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic Plan
Brett T.
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put on Custom Cans of Coca-Cola
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad justmindy
Advertisement