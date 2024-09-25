'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor to Trans Activist

We've told you a bit about J.K. Rowling's work to fix the issues at the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center (ERCC) after the since-resigned CEO, a 'trans woman' (read: man) named Mridul Wadhwa further victimized women who sought help at the ERCC. Rowling set up her own crisis center solely for women.

Sandy Brindley, another employee of the ERCC, who allowed Wadhwa to further harm women who survived rape and sexual assault, went to the media to play the victim card and blame J.K. Rowling. It did not go well for Sandy.

Rowling shared a letter from a rape survivor.

An open letter to Sandy Brindley from a Scottish rape survivor. pic.twitter.com/cN4UfyJQbL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2024

Absolutely maddening and heartbreaking what this woman suffered at the hands of trans activists.

Yes, I've written emails that have further involved my [sic] in this absolute mess created by the insistence that men can be women, but the alternative is to shrink back in silence and let people more powerful than me do whatever they want, which is exactly what i did that night 18 years ago. I'm not doing that again. I am saying to you now: 'No, Stop.'

Traumatizing rape survivors is a hate crime against women.



Prove me wrong. — Skylar Gwynn (@SkylarGwynn) September 25, 2024

Only women have been told to shut up while men erase us, invade our spaces, and victimize us.

