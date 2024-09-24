Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job at McDonald's

Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sometimes, Donald Trump can be very funny. This is one of those times.

Kamala Harris claimed to have worked at McDonald's, which we're not sure of. She also said she grew up in a 'middle class' neighborhood that was far more upscale than any middle class neighborhood we've seen, so honesty isn't her strong suit.

Here's Trump in Georgia, taking a shot at Kamala Harris' non-job:

Oof.

That's fantastic.

It's funny.

It's one of them.

It was a funny line.

She lies about everything.

Not gonna lie, so do we now.

Heh.

He's fun to watch.

We hope he does.

He really is. And he knows how to work a crowd and speak to that crowd.

