DEMOCRACY FTW! EPA Is Very Unhappy With the Results of Their Climate Week Poll (We Think It's HILARIOUS)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 24, 2024
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you about the EPA's Climate Week (did you know that was even a thing?) poll. It was not going well for them and now the final results are in, and it's clear people aren't buying the 'man made climate change' narrative anymore.

And that makes the EPA very, very sad.

GOOD.

Yeah, there's zero evidence of this besides the biased 'studies' put forth by groups with a vested interest in pushing the climate change narrative. There's also a pending Community Note.

It was their SUVs, certainly.

EL. OH. EL.

Yes, they should be.

We all know it's a lie.

Excellent question.

Sam J.
No, they are not.

They sure are.

You're not supposed to notice this, though.

Surprised they didn't work that in there, frankly.

They're so, so bad at this.

People made the EPA cry. Hard.

Oh, look. Actual science.

No wonder the EPA is confused and mad.

So butt-hurt.

Absolutely amazing.

They're seriously arguing that little spike at the end is proof they're correct.

Spoiler alert: they remain incorrect.

Here's another poll we enjoyed:

Hahahahahaha.

That's gotta sting.

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY EPA GLOBAL WARMING POLL

