DEMOCRACY FTW! EPA Is Very Unhappy With the Results of Their Climate Week Poll (We Think It's HILARIOUS)

Yesterday, we told you about the EPA's Climate Week (did you know that was even a thing?) poll. It was not going well for them and now the final results are in, and it's clear people aren't buying the 'man made climate change' narrative anymore.

And that makes the EPA very, very sad.

GOOD.

The correct answer is true.



Human activities have contributed substantially to climate change, primarily through the emissions of greenhouse gases. Burning fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, and coal) contributes to greenhouse gas emissions more than any other human activity. https://t.co/GuXoJMCsg9 — U.S. EPA (@EPA) September 23, 2024

Yeah, there's zero evidence of this besides the biased 'studies' put forth by groups with a vested interest in pushing the climate change narrative. There's also a pending Community Note.

The correct answer is FALSE



Please tell us about how wooly mammoths used too many fossil fuels causing the ice age to end — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2024

It was their SUVs, certainly.

Ever since you posted this sad effort to manipulate your own poll the “True” has actually gone down.



Delete your account. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 23, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

No, it's clearly false and you unelected clowns should be unemployed. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 23, 2024

Yes, they should be.

We all know it's a lie.

If you already knew the answer, why were you asking me? — Danny (@danfarnsy) September 23, 2024

Excellent question.

The correct answer is you're not good at this. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 24, 2024

No, they are not.

EPA pulling the ol Turd Ferguson routine https://t.co/eEXX2LkVCK pic.twitter.com/Ue97dpyHRz — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) September 24, 2024

They sure are.

It’s funny how climate has changed without human activity over the years. https://t.co/i0MwBTmzrz — Johnny (@htownrocket78) September 24, 2024

You're not supposed to notice this, though.

And here we thought it was White Supremacy. https://t.co/Is5ouWT5Ed — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) September 24, 2024

Surprised they didn't work that in there, frankly.

> Human activities have contributed substantially



Even in whining about your own poll, you can’t actually make the case. Dominant <> substantial. https://t.co/1z5JerITWs — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 24, 2024

They're so, so bad at this.

EPA’s Poll is open for almost 15 more hours so you can make the EPA cry more.



Also from the comments is this great poll which is open a little longer:https://t.co/tsUfCDPba0 https://t.co/BbiopDwDj8 — Carlton Diehl (@DiehlCarlton) September 23, 2024

People made the EPA cry. Hard.

Contributing "substantially" (whatever that means to you) is not the same as "the dominant cause".



Volcanoes, for example, emit 60B tons of CO², nearly twice the amount that human activity does.



So the correct answer is false - like your tweet. https://t.co/NIOd17tUMk — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) September 23, 2024

Oh, look. Actual science.

No wonder the EPA is confused and mad.

The EPA has butt-hurt. https://t.co/pFWcbGaGZk — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) September 23, 2024

So butt-hurt.

Lol Climate Change is the biggest bogus science created yet



87% of their own poll basically said to “kick rocks nerd” and now they’re crying about it - amazing https://t.co/zyfmciz5Za — Kyle Beaudette (@realkbeaudette) September 23, 2024

Absolutely amazing.

They're seriously arguing that little spike at the end is proof they're correct.

Spoiler alert: they remain incorrect.

Here's another poll we enjoyed:

Quiz



True or False: The EPA is the dominant cause of brain damage in this country. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 23, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

That's gotta sting.