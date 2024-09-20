Rules for Thee: Kamala Harris Was Singing a VERY Different Tune About Self-Defense Back in 2021 (WATCH)

'Rules for thee, but not for me.'

That should be the Kamala Harris campaign slogan. Last night, during a softball interview with Oprah Winfrey -- which didn't go that well, by the way -- Kamala said anyone who tried to break into her home would be, in her words, shot.

This is all part of her cynical, transparent attempt to say because she and her running mate Tim Walz are gun owners, they won't ban guns. This argument is unbelievable for a few reasons: they're both on record supporting gun bans, and the rules Democrats apply to others never apply to themselves. It's why Kamala owns a gas stove while her administration wants to ban them for 'safety.'

And to that last point -- that the rules Kamala likes to force on others don't apply to her -- let's take a walk down memory lane.

In 2021, Kamala was singing a very different tune about Kyle Rittenhouse defending himself against a violent, armed mob.

Watch:

Kamala 2021: Rittenhouse had no right to shoot at a mob trying to kiII him.



Kamala 2024: I will shoot trespassers! pic.twitter.com/yWDSh5A95F — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 20, 2024

So weird.

Was Kyle Rittenhouse defending his house? — Franklin (@franklinisbored) September 20, 2024

He was defending his life.

Attacking Kyle Rittenhouse when for firing defense against dangerous felons is immediately disqualifying. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) September 20, 2024

The Left doesn't believe we have a right to self-defense, as they set criminals and illegal immigrants loose in our communities.

When she sends in the Feds to unlawfully break down my locked door to "check on my guns and storage" do I get to shoot them? — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) September 20, 2024

We're going to guess no.

But here's what he's referring to, in case you missed it: Kamala said the government can enter your home to check you are being 'responsible' with your guns.

Biden and Harris openly claimed Rittenhouse was guilty, even before a trial was held! I thought it was the most disgraceful thing when the two most powerful people in the country, who work in the government, stated an opinion of guilt before any verdict was ever reached. — Michael Kee (@RealMichaelKee) September 20, 2024

It's what the Left does. They don't believe in rule of law, just lawfare.

And the laws never apply to them.

Kamala is an actress performing in a political theater.



Remember, she said "my values haven't changed".



She accuses Trump of wanting to strip our constitutional rights, but she has been an advocate of stripping our rights her entire political career... until now.



She is merely… — Inclement Death (@InclementDeath) September 20, 2024

The post concludes:

She is merely attempting to gain favor with moderates by lying through her teeth.

She sure is.

Wait. That means she values her property over a human life. Doesn’t that make her a radical MAGA white supremest? It does. — 2TouchGrass ™ (@2touchgrass) September 20, 2024

Those are the rules the Left tries to force on us, so yeah.

It's what they do best.

Reminder that you don't hate politicians nearly enough. https://t.co/dEnbIn2UOz — 1800s Man of Taste (@1800smanoftaste) September 20, 2024

No, we don't.

The horrendously fake laugh reveals a fear that she thinks people know she is lying. @Oprah knows it is a lie but this was a propaganda event, one not done in Russia for Putin, so Oprah didn't challenge Harris on supposedly owning a gun or being a hypocrite if it is indeed true. https://t.co/4aMfwxkGzc — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 20, 2024

No way Oprah was going to challenge her.

"Do as I say and not as I do peasant!" https://t.co/eagn3ABOBv — Vascular de Gama (@cloverfund) September 20, 2024

That's the gist of her campaign and governing style.