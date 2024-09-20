Former First Lady Michelle Obama Ruined School Lunches and Now is Tackling America's...
Rules for Thee: Kamala Harris Was Singing a VERY Different Tune About Self-Defense Back in 2021 (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

'Rules for thee, but not for me.'

That should be the Kamala Harris campaign slogan. Last night, during a softball interview with Oprah Winfrey -- which didn't go that well, by the way -- Kamala said anyone who tried to break into her home would be, in her words, shot.

This is all part of her cynical, transparent attempt to say because she and her running mate Tim Walz are gun owners, they won't ban guns. This argument is unbelievable for a few reasons: they're both on record supporting gun bans, and the rules Democrats apply to others never apply to themselves. It's why Kamala owns a gas stove while her administration wants to ban them for 'safety.'

And to that last point -- that the rules Kamala likes to force on others don't apply to her -- let's take a walk down memory lane.

In 2021, Kamala was singing a very different tune about Kyle Rittenhouse defending himself against a violent, armed mob.

Watch:

So weird.

He was defending his life.

The Left doesn't believe we have a right to self-defense, as they set criminals and illegal immigrants loose in our communities.

We're going to guess no.

But here's what he's referring to, in case you missed it: Kamala said the government can enter your home to check you are being 'responsible' with your guns.

It's what the Left does. They don't believe in rule of law, just lawfare.

And the laws never apply to them.

The post concludes:

She is merely attempting to gain favor with moderates by lying through her teeth.

She sure is.

Those are the rules the Left tries to force on us, so yeah.

It's what they do best.

No, we don't.

No way Oprah was going to challenge her.

That's the gist of her campaign and governing style.

