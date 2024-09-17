WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings Tank Following Debate

ABC's David Muir didn't exactly cover himself in glory during the debate. From ignoring the fact Kamala Harris told him she'd ban guns and failing to fact check her on it to lying about crime being down (it's not).

Millions of people watched the debate, and they weren't happy with Muir's performance, and now his ABC show -- 'World News Tonight' -- is dropping like a stone in the ratings.

WATCH:

🚨 JUST IN: Ratings for David Muir’s “World News Tonight” TANKED following his disastrous debate moderating



GOOD!



Viewership for his nightly ABC Newscast dropped by almost ONE MILLION—12%— in the three days following the debate.



The American people saw the media bias that… pic.twitter.com/275qAjCKba — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

