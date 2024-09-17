WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings Tank Following Debate

LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 17, 2024
Townhall Media

ABC's David Muir didn't exactly cover himself in glory during the debate. From ignoring the fact Kamala Harris told him she'd ban guns and failing to fact check her on it to lying about crime being down (it's not).

Millions of people watched the debate, and they weren't happy with Muir's performance, and now his ABC show -- 'World News Tonight' -- is dropping like a stone in the ratings.

WATCH:

We should be fed up.

He sure is.

They did.

They thought wrong, though.

He should.

He won't. But he should.

The ratings should reflect.

Bingo. All of this.

It really should.

It was absolute proof.

It really should be.

