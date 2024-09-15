It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion Is EYE OPENING

The problems with illegal immigration have been ongoing for years. Much like the stabbings of kids at a Taylor Swift dance class sparked riots and protests in the U.K., it appears Springfield, OH may be the catalyst for sea change in the U.S.

Because, like the U.K. -- where unfettered immigration has been causing problems for years -- the anger and tension built up until the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back (the aforementioned stabbings at the Taylor Swift dance class) came along and pushed everyone over the edge.

Springfield, OH has problems caused by a massive influx of Haitian immigrants, problems that go far beyond the yet unconfirmed rumors of pets being eaten.

And it's not just Springfield. Denver, Chicago, New York, Aurora -- all of them are seeing the same problems tied to immigration. But, unlike Springfield, those cities are not only larger in size but they declared themselves 'sanctuaries' for illegal immigration.

Yet the point stands: unfettered, illegal immigration is causing problems in cities big and small across America.

Here's a stark reminder of what's been going on:

It's not just about Springfield, not just about Haitians, and not just about eating cats...It's a much broader problem we are missing:



Here are just a few stats on the depth, breadth, and danger of this invasion. pic.twitter.com/ME41tRCa0H — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) September 15, 2024

Wow.

That is the exact point - it is all much bigger than the single aspect of the problem — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) September 15, 2024

This is a big picture issue.

And illegal immigration is the big picture.

Along with the UN multiculturalism goal of radical, intentional transformation of communities and cultures. https://t.co/Lpv6ztBhol — Jessica Wood (@Woodshed2012) September 15, 2024

For the Left, it's about harming and undoing Western civilization.

At this point, I'm grateful that my kitteh is safely in heaven. https://t.co/MGA4HTMxCg — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) September 15, 2024

It's a sad state of affairs, really.

Where are the thousands of military-age Chinese males we watched being waived through? — Sharie Ann (@myblueschwinn) September 15, 2024

Excellent question. We told you about this problem back in February.

The invasion is accomplished, the consequences in motion. We're at a very dangerous time in the West. https://t.co/tn3wlAHYNF — Dash (@wilso3069549) September 15, 2024

Sure feels that way.