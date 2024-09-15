Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion Is EYE OPENING

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The problems with illegal immigration have been ongoing for years. Much like the stabbings of kids at a Taylor Swift dance class sparked riots and protests in the U.K., it appears Springfield, OH may be the catalyst for sea change in the U.S. 

Advertisement

Because, like the U.K. -- where unfettered immigration has been causing problems for years -- the anger and tension built up until the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back (the aforementioned stabbings at the Taylor Swift dance class) came along and pushed everyone over the edge.

Springfield, OH has problems caused by a massive influx of Haitian immigrants, problems that go far beyond the yet unconfirmed rumors of pets being eaten.

And it's not just Springfield. Denver, Chicago, New York, Aurora -- all of them are seeing the same problems tied to immigration. But, unlike Springfield, those cities are not only larger in size but they declared themselves 'sanctuaries' for illegal immigration.

Yet the point stands: unfettered, illegal immigration is causing problems in cities big and small across America.

Here's a stark reminder of what's been going on:

Wow.

Advertisement

This is a big picture issue.

And illegal immigration is the big picture.

For the Left, it's about harming and undoing Western civilization.

It's a sad state of affairs, really.

Excellent question. We told you about this problem back in February.

Sure feels that way.

