The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed Up, That Is

We really, really don't despise the media enough.

There is a lot of talk about Springfield, OH -- a town of 60,000 feeling its infrastructure, housing, schools, and healthcare strain under the weight of 20,000 Haitian immigrants being placed there. We've told you about how residents don't feel safe in their own homes and are circulating a recall petition for the entire city commission.

THe media, for their part, are wholly disinterested in doing any actual journalism. They could send people to Springfield, OH and ask questions -- are pets really being eaten? What about the burden on schools and hospitals and housing? Who is to blame for this crisis? How can it be fixed? -- but the don't.

But what they do very well is pretend like there are no problems and the people that complain or ask questions or criticize the situation are, well, Nazis.

Haitian immigrants helped revive a struggling Ohio town. Then neo-Nazis turned up https://t.co/pp9NetPycg — The Guardian (@guardian) September 14, 2024

Seriously?

They write:

Haitians and immigrants from Central American countries have been in high demand at Springfield’s Dole Fresh Vegetables – where they’ve been hired to clean and package produce – and at automotive machining plants whose owners were desperate for workers due to a labor shortage in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. New Caribbean restaurants and food trucks have opened across south Springfield where once abandoned neighborhoods are now bustling with residents. A popular Haitian radio station has been broadcasting for several years. And every May, thousands turn out for Haitian Flag Day that’s celebrated at a local park. But the glut of new arrivals has also stretched hospitals and schools in the area, angering many locals who resented their presence. The outrage reached a crescendo last August, when an 11-year-old boy was thrown from a school bus and killed after its driver swerved to avoid an oncoming car driven by a Haitian immigrant who didn’t have an Ohio driver’s license.

Yeah, your hospitals and schools are collapsing under the weight, and a kid was killed, but you have NEW RESTAURANTS and food trucks!

That's literally their argument.

Why couldn't they revive where they come from? — Lady Rose (@LadyRoseofWales) September 14, 2024

Excellent question.

We really don't.

How about we send them all to London and they can revive Chelsea or Hampstead? — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 14, 2024

Right to the offices of The Guardian, we think.

I’m thinking immigrants would do a better job of writing and editing at the guardian. When do you all plan to give them your jobs? — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 14, 2024

That's different. Because reasons.

If haitians are such a positive then why does Haiti look like this? pic.twitter.com/RqDjmy7DHt — ✞ Broton Male ✞ (@BrotonMale) September 14, 2024

No one at The Guardian will answer that question.

Or if they do, they'll say something about 'Neo-Nazis' again.

We should build a large cannon to launch journalists into the sun https://t.co/bZayNkNxeC — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 14, 2024

We'd get behind this plan.

Of course.

They really think you're dumb enough to believe this. Help your boomer friends and family understand that corporate media cannot be trusted. https://t.co/gkoq9QAsFT — Bob Paulson (@PaperStSoapCom) September 14, 2024

They cannot be trusted.

At all.

Newspaper from the UK trying to tell Ohio residents this is all good. We fought a revolution not to give a crap about your opinions. Yoy are wrong and the residents there are struggling to deal. So kindly kiss our a** and go pound sand https://t.co/tpo9VBHDuv — John (@jvega620) September 14, 2024

Amen.

Yet they can't revive Haiti. And name calling doesn't work anymore. All they have is point & sputter. Ridicule these types without mercy. They're defenseless against it, not being taken seriously destroys them. Our strongest but most under utilized weapon. Meow. https://t.co/a1EcDo2pky — JohnGilmore (@Shabbosgoy) September 14, 2024

They deserve every ounce of ridicule and scorn we heap on them.