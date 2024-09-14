MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Bide...
'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted

The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed Up, That Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 14, 2024
Journalism meme

We really, really don't despise the media enough.

There is a lot of talk about Springfield, OH -- a town of 60,000 feeling its infrastructure, housing, schools, and healthcare strain under the weight of 20,000 Haitian immigrants being placed there. We've told you about how residents don't feel safe in their own homes and are circulating a recall petition for the entire city commission.

THe media, for their part, are wholly disinterested in doing any actual journalism. They could send people to Springfield, OH and ask questions -- are pets really being eaten? What about the burden on schools and hospitals and housing? Who is to blame for this crisis? How can it be fixed? -- but the don't.

But what they do very well is pretend like there are no problems and the people that complain or ask questions or criticize the situation are, well, Nazis.

Seriously?

They write:

Haitians and immigrants from Central American countries have been in high demand at Springfield’s Dole Fresh Vegetables – where they’ve been hired to clean and package produce – and at automotive machining plants whose owners were desperate for workers due to a labor shortage in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Caribbean restaurants and food trucks have opened across south Springfield where once abandoned neighborhoods are now bustling with residents. A popular Haitian radio station has been broadcasting for several years. And every May, thousands turn out for Haitian Flag Day that’s celebrated at a local park.

But the glut of new arrivals has also stretched hospitals and schools in the area, angering many locals who resented their presence. The outrage reached a crescendo last August, when an 11-year-old boy was thrown from a school bus and killed after its driver swerved to avoid an oncoming car driven by a Haitian immigrant who didn’t have an Ohio driver’s license.

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Yeah, your hospitals and schools are collapsing under the weight, and a kid was killed, but you have NEW RESTAURANTS and food trucks!

That's literally their argument.

Excellent question.

We really don't.

Right to the offices of The Guardian, we think.

That's different. Because reasons.

No one at The Guardian will answer that question.

Or if they do, they'll say something about 'Neo-Nazis' again.

We'd get behind this plan.

Of course.

They cannot be trusted.

At all.

Amen.

They deserve every ounce of ridicule and scorn we heap on them.

