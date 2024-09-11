Enough Is Enough! FED UP Residents of Springfield, OH Draft Petition to Recall ENTIRE City Commission

Here we go!

Fed up residents of Springfield, OH are going to hold city government officials accountable for the disaster that their community has become, and have drafted a petition ot recall the entire city commission:

NEW: A petition is being drafted to recall the entire city commission in Springfield, OH over long-standing issues that have been made worse by the influx of Haitians, namely lack of enforcing housing codes and accusations of misuse of funding for police.https://t.co/K7oRZkoAeo pic.twitter.com/cAPGHaGh7S — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 11, 2024

More from The Blaze:

A petition to recall the entire city commission for Springfield is being processed in response to the town's leadership failing to address long-standing issues that have been made worse through the influx of Haitians in recent years. Citing Section 59 of the city's charter, the petition, obtained by Blaze Media, says it is seeking to recall "the entire membership" of the Springfield City Commission. Mayor Rob Rue, Assistant Mayor David Estrop, and Commissioners Krystal Brown, Bridget Houston, and Tracey Tackett are named on the draft document. The petition accuses the city of not enforcing building codes and says the city has used money earmarked for hiring police officers for other purposes.

They should be held accountable.

The lack of housing codes being enforced has resulted in landlords not renewing leases for U.S. citizens so they can cram up to a dozen Haitians in a 2 to 3 bedroom home. This has resulted in U.S. citizens having to move away or live in encampments. pic.twitter.com/IbeBnTpy0e — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 11, 2024

We're sure David Muir will say this didn't happen.

No way. I mean, I heard the moderators last night say everything they fact checked indicated there were no problems anywhere. In fact, America is great and the crime statistics are going down so everybody, tonight after dark, take your puppy for a walk. — dogwhisperer (@dogwhis65745703) September 11, 2024

Everything is fine! The media who lie to us about everything else are totally telling the truth about this.

This seems to come from much higher than city officials. — Marci deGroot (@purlwise) September 11, 2024

You can't combat the big tyrannies until you combat the little ones.

All politics is local.

THIS IS THE WAY. We need to keep standing up and getting these idiots OUT! https://t.co/AanSAOD16f — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) September 11, 2024

It is the way.

Here let's put the animals aside.

Stop hand waving like there's no problem that Democrats didn't cause.https://t.co/zc6h7pLabp — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) September 11, 2024

There are more problems than eating wild animals.

Probably. Let them make the accusation,

The rest of us know.