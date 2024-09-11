HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting
Enough Is Enough! FED UP Residents of Springfield, OH Draft Petition to Recall ENTIRE City Commission

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 11, 2024
Sarah D.

Here we go!

Fed up residents of Springfield, OH are going to hold city government officials accountable for the disaster that their community has become, and have drafted a petition ot recall the entire city commission:

More from The Blaze:

A petition to recall the entire city commission for Springfield is being processed in response to the town's leadership failing to address long-standing issues that have been made worse through the influx of Haitians in recent years.

Citing Section 59 of the city's charter, the petition, obtained by Blaze Media, says it is seeking to recall "the entire membership" of the Springfield City Commission. Mayor Rob Rue, Assistant Mayor David Estrop, and Commissioners Krystal Brown, Bridget Houston, and Tracey Tackett are named on the draft document.

The petition accuses the city of not enforcing building codes and says the city has used money earmarked for hiring police officers for other purposes.

They should be held accountable.

We're sure David Muir will say this didn't happen.

Everything is fine! The media who lie to us about everything else are totally telling the truth about this.

You can't combat the big tyrannies until you combat the little ones.

All politics is local.

It is the way.

There are more problems than eating wild animals.

Probably. Let them make the accusation,

The rest of us know.

