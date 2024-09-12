WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House Immigrants

There are very real issues going on in Springfield, OH (and other cities) outside of reports of pets being taken and eaten. Those reports haven't been confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt.

That being said -- it's very clear housing and city services like schools and health care are being strained under the weight of sending 20,000 illegal immigrants to a town of 60,000 people.

WATCH:

This is an absolutely insane video.



A Springfield, Ohio homeless advocate tells the city council that landlords are kicking people out of their homes and replacing them with Haitians and that the Biden-Harris government is paying them to do it.



He says he personally knows… pic.twitter.com/edNKl4tpDz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

We're sure the media will tell us this isn't happening.

Trump should go to Ohio, speak to these people and draw attention to what’s going on there — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) September 12, 2024

The media will lose their minds.

This is happening all over the country. They are getting housing, they are getting money, they are getting jobs.



Illegal deserve nothing while we are left holding the bag — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 12, 2024

To the tune of $150 billion a year.

Triple rent won’t matter when the house is destroyed when you have to kick them out because the government vouchers dry up. Good luck evicting them down the road too. — Wowbagger the Infinitely Prolonged (@OrderOfMentats) September 12, 2024

Squatters' rights laws are a giant PITA and the trespassers often have more rights than the property owner.

Happening everywhere. I know of two homeless, middle class families displaced because their leases were up and the landlord raised the rent considerably. He rented to refugee families because the government is paying them much more for housing. — Chris, just Chris (@coflayed) September 12, 2024

Absolutely unforgivable.

Yet here we are.

Did this guy "reach out" to the "city manager" again. pic.twitter.com/5E6Zh7CCtz — StikeDCmonMan 🤨 (@StikeDC) September 12, 2024

Probably.

This is more hearsay that fact, but certainly worth looking into. If this is close to fact, it's a vast miscarriage of justice.



If only we had a profession in this country that might be able to look deeply into these things objectively and report back to the rest of us. https://t.co/pmgRHqSVlf — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 12, 2024

If only.

Seems like THIS should be pretty easy to fact check with some basic journalistic investigations, but journalists do not go there to find the truth. https://t.co/gUTzP7Mwld — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) September 12, 2024

They will avoid this story like the plague.

Just so everyone is clear: The United States Government is doing this to American citizens on purpose and they’re using our tax dollars to do it.



They take your money, fly them into the country with it, house them with it, and hire them with it.



While you can’t afford eggs. https://t.co/txoIsb6p7Q — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 12, 2024

And they'll call it 'equity' while they pat themselves on the back.

Keep this in mind: if corporate media can see our cat memes on X, they can see these videos, too. https://t.co/j8LPAOjEyT — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 12, 2024

Guess which one they choose to pay attention to and get upset with, though.

There is at least some truth to this. Because they get some federal assistance, the immigrants sometimes can pay more (and that money doesn't run out, so they always make rent). I've heard this from some landowners here. https://t.co/lu58QzSb3Y — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 12, 2024

Very, very scary stuff.

Trump and JD Vance need to go to Ohio and talk to these people. Make it impossible for the media not to cover this. This is the future of the entire country, not just Springfield Ohio. Let Americans know what they really have in store if they vote for Kamala Harris. https://t.co/2g3Gq9Ip2l — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) September 12, 2024

He should go to Springfield. Hold a rally. Make the media pay attention.