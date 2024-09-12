Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 12, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

There are very real issues going on in Springfield, OH (and other cities) outside of reports of pets being taken and eaten. Those reports haven't been confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt.

That being said -- it's very clear housing and city services like schools and health care are being strained under the weight of sending 20,000 illegal immigrants to a town of 60,000 people.

WATCH:

We're sure the media will tell us this isn't happening.

The media will lose their minds.

To the tune of $150 billion a year.

Squatters' rights laws are a giant PITA and the trespassers often have more rights than the property owner.

Absolutely unforgivable.

Yet here we are.

Probably.

If only.

They will avoid this story like the plague.

And they'll call it 'equity' while they pat themselves on the back.

Guess which one they choose to pay attention to and get upset with, though.

Very, very scary stuff.

He should go to Springfield. Hold a rally. Make the media pay attention.

Tags: HOMELESSNESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OHIO HAITIANS

