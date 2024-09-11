New Yorker Does a Piece on Donald Trump's 'Too-Crazy Moment' at the Debate
As Americans Struggle to Buy Food, CNN Thinks Prices Rising at a Slower Rate Is Good News (It's Not)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 11, 2024
Twitchy

You really don't despise the media enough. There are no lengths to which they won't go in order to cover for Democrats and attack Republicans.

The most insulting thing they do is spin and lie about the economy. Americans are struggling to make ends meet: 39% worry about incoming meeting expenses, and families are forced to choose between eating and paying energy bills.

But here's CNN, trying to reassure us it's a good thing prices only rose by 2.5% in August.

Hacks.

They write:

Inflation continues to loosen its grip on American consumers, with price hikes slowing by the most in three and a half years, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index, a measurement of price changes for a commonly purchased basket of goods and services, briskly retreated from a 2.9% annual increase in July to 2.5% in August, marking the lowest annual increase since February 2021 and landing at a rate that matched the average seen in 2018.

On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from July’s increase of 0.2%.

So things get more expensive, or stay the same. But there's no relief from the inflation of Bidenomics.

Got it.

They could use them.

Basic economics. Which the media fail to grasp.

It is disgusting propaganda.

This made us chuckle.

Mostly because it's true.

Never.

Doing just fine.

Nope. And we don't see deflation happening any time soon.

Who are you going to believe, CNN or your lyin' eyes?

Sure is.

Hacks is even too kind a word.

