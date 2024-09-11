As Americans Struggle to Buy Food, CNN Thinks Prices Rising at a Slower Rate Is Good News (It's Not)

You really don't despise the media enough. There are no lengths to which they won't go in order to cover for Democrats and attack Republicans.

The most insulting thing they do is spin and lie about the economy. Americans are struggling to make ends meet: 39% worry about incoming meeting expenses, and families are forced to choose between eating and paying energy bills.

But here's CNN, trying to reassure us it's a good thing prices only rose by 2.5% in August.

Inflation continues to loosen its grip on American consumers, with price hikes slowing to lowest rate since February 2021 https://t.co/oDOIO5EqPy — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2024

Hacks.

They write:

Inflation continues to loosen its grip on American consumers, with price hikes slowing by the most in three and a half years, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index, a measurement of price changes for a commonly purchased basket of goods and services, briskly retreated from a 2.9% annual increase in July to 2.5% in August, marking the lowest annual increase since February 2021 and landing at a rate that matched the average seen in 2018. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from July’s increase of 0.2%.

So things get more expensive, or stay the same. But there's no relief from the inflation of Bidenomics.

Got it.

Prices are continuing to rise, just at a slower rate.



That is not 'loosening its grip' on consumers.



Can we sponsor free economics courses for CNN reporters? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 11, 2024

They could use them.

Oooooooooo … !



But the previous inflation impact doesn’t disappear, does it?



Damage already done.



Economics 101. — Grandpa Escaped (@btater2) September 11, 2024

Basic economics. Which the media fail to grasp.

This is such propaganda. A reduction in the rate of increase doesn't loosen a grip on anything. — Francis Watts (@Francis_Watts) September 11, 2024

It is disgusting propaganda.

This made us chuckle.

Mostly because it's true.

When do prices start to recede? — Orange Lives Matter (@OrangePhoenix47) September 11, 2024

Never.

"slowing to lowest rate". Thanks guys, we all feel great. — DenverGooner (@TheBlueMask1964) September 11, 2024

Doing just fine.

You can't end inflation without deflation. https://t.co/QcjLjDHPFf — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) September 11, 2024

Nope. And we don't see deflation happening any time soon.

Blueberries were $6 this week so I didn’t get any. I’ve seen them as high as $11 so if you say so… https://t.co/PWa6M32Wml — Mari Estes (@OOTCMAGA) September 11, 2024

Who are you going to believe, CNN or your lyin' eyes?

Sure is.

Aw...did the Biden admin throw you guys a paycheck? Transparent hacks https://t.co/8YKWD8dx9m — Philippians 3:18-19 (@pulse_virgin) September 11, 2024

Hacks is even too kind a word.