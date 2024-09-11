OOF: CNN's Post-Debate Poll Shows BIG Debate Win for Trump on the Economy

So. About that debate, huh?

It wasn't great, but it wasn't the disaster some feared (or hoped) it would be. But the one takeaway -- based on what this writer has seen in her X feed is that it did not move the needle favorably for Kamala Harris.

This poll, especially, is revealing:

BREAKING: A new CNN poll shows that Kamala Harris has LOST support of voters on who they trust to handle the economy, and Trump has gained



Pre-Debate

🔴Trump: 53% 🔵Kamala: 37%



Post Debate

🔴Trump: 55% 🔵Kamala: 35%



THEY ARE PANICKING pic.twitter.com/oIoQlcuJze — George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024

Two percentage points isn't a big shift, but it is a shift. And it's a negative shift for Kamala Harris.

The economy is, and will remain, the biggest issue of this election. Americans are hurting, and they remember that they had more money in their pockets, and could afford gas and groceries, when Trump was president.

Kamala Harris is the second half of the Biden-Harris administration, was the tie-breaking vote for the Inflation Reduction Act (which did not reduce inflation), and has praised the failed concept of 'Bidenomics.'

It's that easy and straightforward.

Comparing grocery bills from four years ago to today can leave you with a burning sensation to wear a maga hat.



It's a no-brainer — Monty (@KingMontyVille) September 11, 2024

The price of eggs is up 147%, beef and bread is up 50% (and Kamala herself admitted this).

Love him or hate him, Trump comes off has someone who's in charge, can get things done and of the two candidates, has a track record of actually putting more money into American's pockets. Vote for your Blue Governor but check the box for Trump if you want to keep your job. — Ed Renner (@Onecrazyndn) September 11, 2024

All of this.

Americans can now see what's in their bank accounts today compared to 5 years ago. The Biden-Harris administration has negatively impacted the middle class. — Brian west (@BrianWest_X) September 11, 2024

And when the media and Harris team lie about what Americans are experiencing, it does them no favors.

Every poll this writer has seen said Trump won the debate.

Make of that what you will.

Sorry, those results show no change. It's just statistical noise within the margin of error https://t.co/tJb7OODeT0 — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) September 11, 2024

It shows Trump is 18-20 points up on her.

And let's be real -- if Trump had lost ground, even two points, that would be headline news.

It SHOULD be completely over for Kamala. Who the heck wants a "leader", who has to rely on lie after lie, and 2 attack moderators just to debate. Just to debate. https://t.co/TvHT1qVwxD — DetourRight (@Detour_Right) September 11, 2024

It's going to be a slug fest until November, but she did herself no favors last night.

As Trump says, her economic plan would turn the USA into another Venezuela. Her support on the economy will continue to dwindle, because she is a true Marxist, and she can’t hide it with lies and platitudes. As it is said about Presidential elections, it’s all about the economy. https://t.co/l6lM0lgBti — Spirit of Independence (@Ken48336) September 11, 2024

It's all about the economy. Especially this year.

Well played.