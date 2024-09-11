It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are
Tim Walz Tries to Reassure Us He and Kamala Aren't Coming for Our...
BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump...
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Mike Lee Sets the Record Straight on Illegals Voting in U.S. Elections
Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering...
Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but...
Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11...
CNN Fact-Checker's Tally of Trump vs. Harris Lies During the Debate Is Another...
SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checki...
Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir...
FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked...
Ari Fleischer Torches CNN Host's Lecture to JD Vance About 'Promoting False Information'

OOF: CNN's Post-Debate Poll Shows BIG Debate Win for Trump on the Economy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo

So. About that debate, huh?

It wasn't great, but it wasn't the disaster some feared (or hoped) it would be. But the one takeaway -- based on what this writer has seen in her X feed is that it did not move the needle favorably for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

This poll, especially, is revealing:

Two percentage points isn't a big shift, but it is a shift. And it's a negative shift for Kamala Harris.

The economy is, and will remain, the biggest issue of this election. Americans are hurting, and they remember that they had more money in their pockets, and could afford gas and groceries, when Trump was president.

Kamala Harris is the second half of the Biden-Harris administration, was the tie-breaking vote for the Inflation Reduction Act (which did not reduce inflation), and has praised the failed concept of 'Bidenomics.'

It's that easy and straightforward.

The price of eggs is up 147%, beef and bread is up 50% (and Kamala herself admitted this).

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

All of this.

And when the media and Harris team lie about what Americans are experiencing, it does them no favors.

Every poll this writer has seen said Trump won the debate.

Make of that what you will.

It shows Trump is 18-20 points up on her.

And let's be real -- if Trump had lost ground, even two points, that would be headline news.

Advertisement

It's going to be a slug fest until November, but she did herself no favors last night.

It's all about the economy. Especially this year.

Well played.

Tags: 2024 CNN DEBATE DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
Tim Walz Tries to Reassure Us He and Kamala Aren't Coming for Our Guns, Gets WRECKED by Reality Instead
Amy Curtis
BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump Gets the Last Laugh
justmindy
Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering Crime
Doug P.
Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir She'll TAKE Our Guns Went Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE) Aaron Walker
Advertisement