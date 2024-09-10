Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH

Things are not good in Springfield, OH.

There have been videos of residents expressing concern, frustration, and anger over all the Haitian illegal immigrants sent to the small town. This includes reports of Haitians capturing and eating local wildlife. There are also rumors -- and right now, none of them have been confirmed -- about stealing and eating family pets.

Advertisement

There was an incident where a woman ate a cat (horrific, we know), but it doesn't appear she was a Haitian.

That being said, there are plenty of concerns to be addressed when it comes to illegal immigration, be it Haitians in Ohio or Venezuelan gangs in Colorado.

The media are dismissing the claims, and the people complaining, as racists. Of course.

But here's J.D. Vance, absolutely wrecking all of them:

The entire post reads (with emphasis added):

Do you know what's confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here. That local health services have been overwhelmed. That communicable diseases--like TB and HIV--have been on the rise. That local schools have struggled to keep up with newcomers who don't know English. That rents have risen so fast that many Springfield families can't afford to put a roof over their head. Here is Kamala Harris bragging about giving amnesty to thousands of Haitian migrants. https://x.com/Surabees/status/1833147988765478944 If you're a reporter, or an activist, who didn't give a s**t about these suffering Americans until yesterday, I have some advice: Spare your outrage for your fellow citizens suffering under Kamala Harris's policies. Be outraged at yourself for letting this happen.

They should be. They won't, but they should be.

And in case you're wondering, here's the video Vance links to, where Kamala praises he work bringing Haitian immigrants to towns like Springfield:

As 20,000 non-citizen Haitians destroy a town in Ohio and reportedly kill and eat peoples pets, here is Border Czar Kamala Harris bragging about allowing them to flood into our country:



"We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants...They need support" pic.twitter.com/gI0PCPAwGR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 9, 2024

Wow.

In short, don't let the crybabies in the media dissuade you, fellow patriots.



Keep the cat memes flowing. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2024

BOOM.

The damage done by Kamala’s policies are so large they hard to calculate. Cultural Marxism is a cancer. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 10, 2024

Absolutely a cancer.

Crime is up in Springfield too…. pic.twitter.com/xx4pQG7ZWr — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) September 10, 2024

Oh.

So the residents of Springfield have contacted your office because their neighbors' pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants. But those neighbors never reported any missing pets to the local police. You are so terrible at this. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) September 10, 2024

Given the state of policing today -- where police don't even show up for actual crimes, or like Pittsburgh, where there are no police working from 3 am to 7 am -- it's completely possible residents don't even bother calling police.

That being said, as we mentioned above, the one confirmed incident was not a Haitian immigrant.

He’s not wrong here. The thing about the current immigration policy is that it isn’t humane for Americans *or for migrants.* https://t.co/MkQ4EYuHnI — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 10, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly.

"The Haitian stories are a Russian op" or whatever https://t.co/X2mPqYjB3S — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 10, 2024

That's coming.

Keep in mind when you complain there's not enough text books or school funding, there has to be an ESL aide for every language per classroom https://t.co/SB2Tow2g5U — Hillbilly Cat Herder (@PollySpin) September 10, 2024

This means property taxes will go up to expand schools, which will price mor families out of their homes.

We also had to hear weeks of news coverage about border patrol whipping Haitians at the border which was a complete lie.



In the defense of mass immigration, there's no lie people in the media won't tell. https://t.co/Zraf62ZLJR — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 10, 2024

Remember that actual lie? We do.