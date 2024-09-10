Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH

Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Things are not good in Springfield, OH.

There have been videos of residents expressing concern, frustration, and anger over all the Haitian illegal immigrants sent to the small town. This includes reports of Haitians capturing and eating local wildlife. There are also rumors -- and right now, none of them have been confirmed -- about stealing and eating family pets.

There was an incident where a woman ate a cat (horrific, we know), but it doesn't appear she was a Haitian. 

That being said, there are plenty of concerns to be addressed when it comes to illegal immigration, be it Haitians in Ohio or Venezuelan gangs in Colorado.

The media are dismissing the claims, and the people complaining, as racists. Of course.

But here's J.D. Vance, absolutely wrecking all of them:

The entire post reads (with emphasis added):

Do you know what's confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here. That local health services have been overwhelmed. That communicable diseases--like TB and HIV--have been on the rise. That local schools have struggled to keep up with newcomers who don't know English. That rents have risen so fast that many Springfield families can't afford to put a roof over their head. 

Here is Kamala Harris bragging about giving amnesty to thousands of Haitian migrants. https://x.com/Surabees/status/1833147988765478944

If you're a reporter, or an activist, who didn't give a s**t about these suffering Americans until yesterday, I have some advice:

Spare your outrage for your fellow citizens suffering under Kamala Harris's policies. Be outraged at yourself for letting this happen.

They should be. They won't, but they should be.

And in case you're wondering, here's the video Vance links to, where Kamala praises he work bringing Haitian immigrants to towns like Springfield:

Wow.

BOOM.

Absolutely a cancer.

Oh.

Given the state of policing today -- where police don't even show up for actual crimes, or like Pittsburgh, where there are no police working from 3 am to 7 am -- it's completely possible residents don't even bother calling police.

That being said, as we mentioned above, the one confirmed incident was not a Haitian immigrant.

Exactly.

That's coming.

This means property taxes will go up to expand schools, which will price mor families out of their homes.

Remember that actual lie? We do.

