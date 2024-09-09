WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her 'Punishing Schedule'

We told you about Biden-Harris' Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo a couple of weeks ago. After news broke that the 2023 jobs numbers were revised down by over 800,000 jobs, Raimondo gave an interview where she said she was 'not familiar' with the Bureau of Labor statistics. Um, isn't that her job as SECRETARY OF COMMERCE?!

She's equally as bad at giving interviews explaining what Kamala Harris won't answer questions on, well, anything:

Biden-Harris Cabinet Secretary Claims 'Punishing Schedule' Makes It Impossible For Kamala To Answer Questions pic.twitter.com/CvOExXOsg8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2024

Boy, they really think people are that stupid — Vek (@vek1217) September 9, 2024

Kamala had time to go to Penzey's Spices and shop for Doritos, so that's not exactly a 'punishing schedule.'

If anyone finds her please let her know that the American people have some questions. pic.twitter.com/aqUHxZLKfX — Adam Payne (@AdamPay56736590) September 9, 2024

That's a lie. Kamala doesn't answer questions because she doesn't know what she's doing. — Russell (@Russell54384996) September 9, 2024

Hasn't she been holed up in a hotel in Pittsburgh since Thursday prepping for the debate? That's not a punishing schedule. That's room service and spa time. — Meredith Anne (@AuntieMere) September 9, 2024

Well, given how bad she is speaking on her feet, it's punishing in an entirely different way.

Really... punishing lack of brain cells makes it impossible for Kamala to answer questions. She hardly made it past 20 minutes in a soft ball interview that was pre-taped. pic.twitter.com/hobpP9or3T — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) September 9, 2024

Answering questions is part of campaigning. She needs to work that into her 'punishing schedule.'

Does Raimondo -- or Kamala -- think things get easier if she's elected?

