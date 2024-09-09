Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all...
WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her 'Punishing Schedule'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:15 PM on September 09, 2024
ImgFlip

We told you about Biden-Harris' Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo a couple of weeks ago. After news broke that the 2023 jobs numbers were revised down by over 800,000 jobs, Raimondo gave an interview where she said she was 'not familiar' with the Bureau of Labor statistics. Um, isn't that her job as SECRETARY OF COMMERCE?!

She's equally as bad at giving interviews explaining what Kamala Harris won't answer questions on, well, anything:

Seriously?

It really is funny.

They sure do.

Kamala had time to go to Penzey's Spices and shop for Doritos, so that's not exactly a 'punishing schedule.'

Well done.

Bingo.

Well, given how bad she is speaking on her feet, it's punishing in an entirely different way.

Exactly.

And they all know this.

Answering questions is part of campaigning. She needs to work that into her 'punishing schedule.'

Does Raimondo -- or Kamala -- think things get easier if she's elected?

No one believes this.

NO. ONE.

