Glenn Greenwald Says It Doesn't Matter If Biden Is M.I.A Because an 'Unelected Bureaucracy' Runs Things

It must be nice to be President Joe Biden. He not only gets to hop from one vacation in California to another in Delaware, he knows his Leftist lackeys will spin, spin, spin the fact he's not doing his job.

To put it bluntly: since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, he's been MIA.

We have no president.

A fact Glenn Greenwald pointed out, along with the reason why Biden's absence isn't that big of an upheaval:

The US has no functional president and has not had one for months, and it's barely noticeable and barely matters because there's a permanent unelected machine that runs the government. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 9, 2024

No lies detected.

Only matters when Trump goes golfing. Then the media is very concerned. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 9, 2024

Or when Bush went to his ranch.

Then it was a five-alarm fire.

It’s like when nobody notices a government shutdown. Um, guys, I think there’s an insight to glean here. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 9, 2024

There's definitely some insight to glean here.

Who is running the country right now?



Kamala is too busy for interviews so we know it's not her 🧐 — Joe Zykan (@JoeZykan) September 9, 2024

Yeah, she's got such a 'punishing schedule.'

Helpful for them to make this crystal clear.



Remember when they floated the trial balloon that government can be run by a committee? It was while Biden was still the candidate but being pushed out.



I expect to see the theme expanded upon. — Bev Harris (@BevHarrisWrites) September 9, 2024

So do we, frankly.

Right. This isn't evidence that we don't need a president. It's evidence of what happens when you don't have a strong leadership presence in that position. — Shaun (@shaunpmartin) September 9, 2024

He never said it was evidence we don't need a president. He said it was evidence unelected bureaucrats are running the show.

The craziest thing is our current vice president is also running for president, and taking over that role and showing what a good job she could do would seemingly be the best campaign ad ever, but instead they just hide her and tell us how great she is — JR Waldrop Jr. (@Oatbrands) September 9, 2024

The fact they haven't tried this speaks volumes about how terrible she really is. And that they know it.

When he's gone..the stories that will come out about his dementia will be insane and there will be zero accountability — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) September 9, 2024

Books will be written about this administration, and his dementia.

And you're right -- not one person will be held accountable.

Including Kamala Harris. Who knew, and knows, exactly what's going on and did nothing.

Not for months, for 3 3/4 years. Biden has just been the rubber stamp for Kamala, his cabinet, and advisors. https://t.co/kGsSwU7rx6 — jason anderson (@PennsyltuckyJCA) September 9, 2024

Hard to argue with this.

And THIS is the problem… the unelected machine doesn’t answer to the voter. Thus they don’t care about the voter which results in more government burden via inflation, international turmoil, unbridled illegal immigration, etc https://t.co/pJK6MXqiMx — Rusty May (@RustyMay14) September 9, 2024

Which is precisely the point of all this.

And this is ok with the folks that yell the loudest about “democracy.” Are they mispronouncing “bureaucracy?” https://t.co/cC1gKlgRxK — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) September 9, 2024

The people who yell the loudest about 'democracy' lost all credibility after installing Kamala without her receiving a single primary vote.

So you are correct.

This



Trump f**king that up is why they fear him https://t.co/pYnK3h9qL5 — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) September 9, 2024

This is exactly why they fear and oppose him.