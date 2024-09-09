Glenn Greenwald Says It Doesn't Matter If Biden Is M.I.A Because an 'Unelected Bureaucracy' Runs Things

Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It must be nice to be President Joe Biden. He not only gets to hop from one vacation in California to another in Delaware, he knows his Leftist lackeys will spin, spin, spin the fact he's not doing his job.

Advertisement

To put it bluntly: since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, he's been MIA.

We have no president.

A fact Glenn Greenwald pointed out, along with the reason why Biden's absence isn't that big of an upheaval:

No lies detected.

Or when Bush went to his ranch.

Then it was a five-alarm fire.

There's definitely some insight to glean here.

Yeah, she's got such a 'punishing schedule.'

So do we, frankly.

He never said it was evidence we don't need a president. He said it was evidence unelected bureaucrats are running the show.

The fact they haven't tried this speaks volumes about how terrible she really is. And that they know it.

Books will be written about this administration, and his dementia.

And you're right -- not one person will be held accountable.

Including Kamala Harris. Who knew, and knows, exactly what's going on and did nothing.

Advertisement

Hard to argue with this.

Which is precisely the point of all this.

The people who yell the loudest about 'democracy' lost all credibility after installing Kamala without her receiving a single primary vote.

So you are correct.

This is exactly why they fear and oppose him.

