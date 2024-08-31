Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down

I had to check Chris D. Jackson's timeline to ensure this wasn't a parody account. More than a few people are wondering who's running the country right now. The Monday before last, President Joe Biden delivered the opening night speech at the Democratic National Convention and then immediately boarded a plane for California, where he was going on vacation for a week at the mansion of a rich donor.

After that week off, Biden headed to his beach house in Delaware for another vacation.

All we've seen of Biden is photos of him lounging at the beach, but Jackson saw a picture of Biden on the phone at the beach and posted this:

📸 The man never slows down. Even at Rehoboth Beach today, President Biden is on the phone, driving diplomacy forward and putting America’s interests first. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b52lcgkZiv — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 31, 2024

Even his wife, Dr. Jill, says good luck finding a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

Are you satire? — Kristen Faiola (@KristenFaiola) August 31, 2024

Do you get paid by Biden per tweet or is it a fixed weekly amount? — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) August 31, 2024

When you spend over 40% of your Presidency on vacation and have only been in the White House for 6 days over the past month, guess you have to find an alternate way to pretend you're actually doing any work . — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) August 31, 2024

Lmaooooo. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 31, 2024

Ha ha ha! Why did he drop out of the race then? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 31, 2024

The big guy is just directing the family finances. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) August 31, 2024

He could be transferring money from China. You don't know what he's talking about but it isn't good. Nothing he does has been good. — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) August 31, 2024

Oh wow he’s all worn out holding a phone !📱 — MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) August 31, 2024

Assuming this is satire — Juda Lebow MD (@judalebow) August 31, 2024

We checked and really don't think it is.

I can’t tell whether this post is satire. I can’t imagine it isn’t. — Derek J Goff (@DJGoff_Esq) August 31, 2024

I seriously thought you were making a joke. I’ll give you credit. You work hard on the propaganda. — Armybrat🇺🇸 (@okiegirlinKS67) August 31, 2024

My dude basically quit his job..... — Speaker of Words (@VidgyaG) August 31, 2024

That speech at the DNC was likely his farewell speech — he's already checked out.

Biden is on his second week straight phoning it in from vacation. — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) August 31, 2024

Thought he was being sarcastic then read his profile and realized he was being serious 😆. — Mystery Novelist (@PGadapaBooks) August 31, 2024

LOL oh look there’s Joe on the phone again! I could do this all day! pic.twitter.com/KGBkSPZ5Nm — Mrs T (@smithynimmy) August 31, 2024

Is this really how low the bar is. Biden on the phone is evidence of hard work. Are you kidding me. — jerzygurl-sister (@dawnbrown3866) August 31, 2024

He's probably on the phone trying to negotiate the release of those American hostages. The man won't rest until they're freed.

But seriously, who's running the country?

***