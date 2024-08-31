Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down

We're Not Getting the Full Transcript of the Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I had to check Chris D. Jackson's timeline to ensure this wasn't a parody account. More than a few people are wondering who's running the country right now. The Monday before last, President Joe Biden delivered the opening night speech at the Democratic National Convention and then immediately boarded a plane for California, where he was going on vacation for a week at the mansion of a rich donor.

After that week off, Biden headed to his beach house in Delaware for another vacation.

All we've seen of Biden is photos of him lounging at the beach, but Jackson saw a picture of Biden on the phone at the beach and posted this:

Even his wife, Dr. Jill, says good luck finding a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

We checked and really don't think it is.

That speech at the DNC was likely his farewell speech — he's already checked out.

He's probably on the phone trying to negotiate the release of those American hostages. The man won't rest until they're freed.

But seriously, who's running the country?

***

