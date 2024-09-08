COPE: John Cryer Lives Up to His Surname, Whines About Not Trusting Polls (Cause Kamala's Behind)

UH OH: Guess Which Age Group Identifies LEAST With Democrats (And It Doesn't...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on September 08, 2024
Twitchy

This writer knew this would happen. After two big polls (FiveThirtyEight and NYT/Siena College) today showed Kamala Harris is not the change candidate the Democrats were hoping she'd be, and the momentum is gone (if it was ever really there to begin with), the Left was bound to meltdown. And now they are.

Go right ahead. Ignore the polls.

We won't stop you.

Yeah. Did John forget who was VP -- and a wildly unpopular one at that -- for the last 3.5 years?

Cause voters don't seem to have forgotten.

And a lot of voters are in the same boat.

But a rich celebrity will certainly sway them to vote for more of the same.

Bingo.

Heh.

UH OH: Guess Which Age Group Identifies LEAST With Democrats (And It Doesn't Bode Well for the Left)
Amy Curtis
Cope and seethe.

Amazing how that works.

No lies detected.

OUCH.

This made us chuckle.

The cost of eggs is up 147% under Kamala. People can't afford to donate.

Cryer has a net worth of $70 million. Maybe he can pony up a donation or two.

Just brutal.

Accurate, but brutal.

And wait until after the debate.

They'll be running around like their hair is on fire.

The amount of cope-ium is going to be so incredibly epic.

