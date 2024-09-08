COPE: John Cryer Lives Up to His Surname, Whines About Not Trusting Polls (Cause Kamala's Behind)

This writer knew this would happen. After two big polls (FiveThirtyEight and NYT/Siena College) today showed Kamala Harris is not the change candidate the Democrats were hoping she'd be, and the momentum is gone (if it was ever really there to begin with), the Left was bound to meltdown. And now they are.

Gonna say it again:



Ignore the polls.



All gas, no brakes.



Organize, register, donate, vote!



Win.#HarrisWalz2024 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 8, 2024

Go right ahead. Ignore the polls.

We won't stop you.

Yeah. Did John forget who was VP -- and a wildly unpopular one at that -- for the last 3.5 years?

Cause voters don't seem to have forgotten.

I can't afford gas... — Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 8, 2024

And a lot of voters are in the same boat.

But a rich celebrity will certainly sway them to vote for more of the same.

So you support open borders, record inflation, record crime and unaffordable housing. Oh wait you’re an out of touch rich liberal who doesn’t care about the middle class 🫤 pic.twitter.com/WsH07jI0HV — Dennis M (@kcmsinned) September 8, 2024

Bingo.

Gas is too high that’s why no one can donate. Who’s fault is it that gas is too high? I forgot — savage daughter (@DonnaPrissyrn1) September 8, 2024

Heh.

Cope and seethe.

Suddenly polls don't matter b/c now you're losing even those. Without fake polls, you have NOTHING — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) September 8, 2024

Amazing how that works.

The best actors are always playing themselves.



Turns out this guy has been playing himself for 30yrs.



Whiny weasel beta-boy. https://t.co/8Qq2eqZ8SP — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 8, 2024

No lies detected.

You were the worst part of every John Hughes film.



Even the ones you weren't in. https://t.co/iinOK8pmxk — 𓆏Doom𓆏 (@VincentVonDoom) September 8, 2024

OUCH.

>Kamala is up

>“HAHAHA LOOK DRUMPF IS LOSING WHAT A DUMB IDIOT HAHA”

>Kamala is down

>“NOOOOOOO IGNORE THE POLLS!!!! THEY’RE MANIPULATED BY THE MSM NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!

Jesus Christ Ducky pull yourself together you look like an imbecile https://t.co/mX39ZSUKjD pic.twitter.com/cdGzbnO3wA — pure herculean power (@DanielHampton_3) September 8, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Sorry, had to spend my donation on gas, groceries and taxes. https://t.co/mJkJlqFhWh — Dregs O’Plenty (@pingman27516) September 8, 2024

The cost of eggs is up 147% under Kamala. People can't afford to donate.

Cryer has a net worth of $70 million. Maybe he can pony up a donation or two.

Bruh, someone replied saying they had to put their donation in their gas tank.



Ouch. https://t.co/CyItGiTiyP — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 8, 2024

Just brutal.

Accurate, but brutal.

And wait until after the debate.

They'll be running around like their hair is on fire.

🤣😂 she isn’t winning. Come to terms with it. https://t.co/lza7ukTgHZ — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) September 8, 2024

The amount of cope-ium is going to be so incredibly epic.