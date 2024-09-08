COPE: John Cryer Lives Up to His Surname, Whines About Not Trusting Polls (Cause Kamala's Behind)

This writer knew this would happen. After two big polls (FiveThirtyEight and NYT/Siena College) today showed Kamala Harris is not the change candidate the Democrats were hoping she'd be, and the momentum is gone (if it was ever really there to begin with), the Left was bound to meltdown. And now they are.
Gonna say it again:— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 8, 2024
Ignore the polls.
All gas, no brakes.
Organize, register, donate, vote!
Win.#HarrisWalz2024
Go right ahead. Ignore the polls.
We won't stop you.
Flush out your head gear, dude. #KamalaSucks pic.twitter.com/76t2ltZnJ9— Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) September 8, 2024
Yeah. Did John forget who was VP -- and a wildly unpopular one at that -- for the last 3.5 years?
Cause voters don't seem to have forgotten.
I can't afford gas...— Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 8, 2024
And a lot of voters are in the same boat.
But a rich celebrity will certainly sway them to vote for more of the same.
So you support open borders, record inflation, record crime and unaffordable housing. Oh wait you’re an out of touch rich liberal who doesn’t care about the middle class 🫤 pic.twitter.com/WsH07jI0HV— Dennis M (@kcmsinned) September 8, 2024
Bingo.
Gas is too high that’s why no one can donate. Who’s fault is it that gas is too high? I forgot— savage daughter (@DonnaPrissyrn1) September 8, 2024
Heh.
Keep crying Cryer 😂 pic.twitter.com/eDWsogEmG0— Eric T🇺🇸💯% (@EricT41208999) September 8, 2024
Recommended
Cope and seethe.
Suddenly polls don't matter b/c now you're losing even those. Without fake polls, you have NOTHING— Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) September 8, 2024
Amazing how that works.
The best actors are always playing themselves.— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 8, 2024
Turns out this guy has been playing himself for 30yrs.
Whiny weasel beta-boy. https://t.co/8Qq2eqZ8SP
No lies detected.
You were the worst part of every John Hughes film.— 𓆏Doom𓆏 (@VincentVonDoom) September 8, 2024
Even the ones you weren't in. https://t.co/iinOK8pmxk
OUCH.
>Kamala is up— pure herculean power (@DanielHampton_3) September 8, 2024
>“HAHAHA LOOK DRUMPF IS LOSING WHAT A DUMB IDIOT HAHA”
>Kamala is down
>“NOOOOOOO IGNORE THE POLLS!!!! THEY’RE MANIPULATED BY THE MSM NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jesus Christ Ducky pull yourself together you look like an imbecile https://t.co/mX39ZSUKjD pic.twitter.com/cdGzbnO3wA
This made us chuckle.
Sorry, had to spend my donation on gas, groceries and taxes. https://t.co/mJkJlqFhWh— Dregs O’Plenty (@pingman27516) September 8, 2024
The cost of eggs is up 147% under Kamala. People can't afford to donate.
Cryer has a net worth of $70 million. Maybe he can pony up a donation or two.
Bruh, someone replied saying they had to put their donation in their gas tank.— Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 8, 2024
Ouch. https://t.co/CyItGiTiyP
Just brutal.
Accurate, but brutal.
Panic. https://t.co/kaQH9EWH1G— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 8, 2024
And wait until after the debate.
They'll be running around like their hair is on fire.
🤣😂 she isn’t winning. Come to terms with it. https://t.co/lza7ukTgHZ— Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) September 8, 2024
The amount of cope-ium is going to be so incredibly epic.
