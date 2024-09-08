UH OH: Guess Which Age Group Identifies LEAST With Democrats (And It Doesn't Bode Well for the Left)

COPE: John Cryer Lives Up to His Surname, Whines About Not Trusting Polls...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on September 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier today, we told you about the NYT/Siena College poll that shows Trump with a slight advantage over Kamala Harris, and we told you about the Nate Silver/FiveThirtyEight giving Trump his highest likelihood of winning the election.

But there's an interesting tidbit buried in the crosstabs of the NYT/Siena College poll that's worth paying attention to.

Here it is:

This spells bad news for the Democrats.

This tracks with previous elections.

This also lines up with polling trends we're seeing.

And it might be turning over voters.

GOOD.

It will be hysterical if the Left's draconian COVID policies turned off an entire generation to their nonsense. Wonderful, but hysterical.

And richly deserved.

Ha!

What a shocker!

(Not)

This made us chuckle.

Here's hoping.

Lots of people are not happy with the Boomers.

They're certainly not doing much to dispel this notion.

Yeah. They were really banking on Kamala Harris being magical.

And she's not.

Because the two-party system has been a failure.

Hard to argue otherwise.

