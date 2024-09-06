Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a...
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only Happens in America

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 06, 2024
Meme

This week, there was another shooting at a school. This time in Georgia at the Apalachee High School outside of Atlanta. Much in the same way the last several high-profile shootings have played out, the shooter -- 14-year-old Colt Gray -- was known to the FBI. Four people are dead, two teachers and two students, and nine others injured.

And, as always, the gun grabbing Left never misses an opportunity to try and take away the rights of law-abiding citizens.

John Fugelsang is one of them. He thinks gun violence is an uniquely American problem:

He would be wrong.

Twitchy reported on this back in 2022, where we wrote:

We forget who said yesterday — maybe a senator or congressman — that the availability of guns is what makes the United States an outlier in mass shootings, not mental health. Every country has its share of sickos, but in the United States, it’s easier for those sickos to get their hands on an assault rifle because there are just so many of them available.

Andrew Follett of the Club for Growth posted a lengthy thread Wednesday on “two major lies” the media is telling us about mass shootings and gun control. The idea, of course, is that Europe, for example, has strong gun control laws and therefore fewer if any mass shootings. People are tweeting all sorts of graphs about the numbers of mass shootings in different countries, but add them up, and the United States isn’t quite the shooting gallery that the media and Democrats make it out to be.

And this remains true.

Bingo.

Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. So give up your guns -- the one tool to stop him.

Which makes us think they don't believe Trump is a threat. As to giving up guns: never.

The post continues after the cut off:

In April, a 12 yo in Finland brought a gun to school, killed one, wounded 2 others. https://reuters.com/world/europe/shooting-incident-finnish-school-police-say-2024-04-02/

In December of last year, a student at Charles University in Prague, shot and killed 14 people and wounded 25. https://cnn.com/2023/12/22/europe/prague-czech-shooting-survivor-disease-intl-hnk/index.html

I can keep going but I think we all agree, at this point, you’re just a willfully ignorant s**tposter.

Look at this. Facts.

That's different. Because they have gun control, those shootings don't count. Or something.

We'll help you pack.

You're gonna need it.

The Second Amendment exists for a reason.

The fact there are bad actors does not negate our rights.

We have a sneaking suspicion John would be a-okay with this.

Heh.

Criminals and other bad actors will always get guns.

Always.

And we will never give up ours, no matter how much Fugelsang whines on X about it.

