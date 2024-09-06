FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only Happens in America

This week, there was another shooting at a school. This time in Georgia at the Apalachee High School outside of Atlanta. Much in the same way the last several high-profile shootings have played out, the shooter -- 14-year-old Colt Gray -- was known to the FBI. Four people are dead, two teachers and two students, and nine others injured.

And, as always, the gun grabbing Left never misses an opportunity to try and take away the rights of law-abiding citizens.

John Fugelsang is one of them. He thinks gun violence is an uniquely American problem:

Or we could do what, y’know, every other 1st world nation does and make it harder for civilian to own weapons designed to murder many humans very fast;



since this never happens there and only happens here. https://t.co/MhO2nzn1Sk — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 5, 2024

He would be wrong.

Twitchy reported on this back in 2022, where we wrote:

We forget who said yesterday — maybe a senator or congressman — that the availability of guns is what makes the United States an outlier in mass shootings, not mental health. Every country has its share of sickos, but in the United States, it’s easier for those sickos to get their hands on an assault rifle because there are just so many of them available. Andrew Follett of the Club for Growth posted a lengthy thread Wednesday on “two major lies” the media is telling us about mass shootings and gun control. The idea, of course, is that Europe, for example, has strong gun control laws and therefore fewer if any mass shootings. People are tweeting all sorts of graphs about the numbers of mass shootings in different countries, but add them up, and the United States isn’t quite the shooting gallery that the media and Democrats make it out to be.

And this remains true.

We’ve debunked the myth that this only happens in America before, here https://t.co/ugyPdxrtCZ



More basically, the second amendment is one of the most basic pillars of liberty in this country. It is corollary of the moral, but not legal, right of rebellion. Every person,… https://t.co/AP6T7etWlm — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 6, 2024

Bingo.

Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. So give up your guns -- the one tool to stop him.

Which makes us think they don't believe Trump is a threat. As to giving up guns: never.

Oh? It ONLY happens here? Guess again.



2 days ago, a kid, gang member, in Sweden walked into school and shot another kid, a rival gang member in the face. He’d been given the gun to kill someone else. https://t.co/JeZ9QwQhWt.



In April, a 12 yo in Finland brought a gun to… https://t.co/VktU7c5pqm — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) September 6, 2024

The post continues after the cut off:

In April, a 12 yo in Finland brought a gun to school, killed one, wounded 2 others. https://reuters.com/world/europe/shooting-incident-finnish-school-police-say-2024-04-02/… In December of last year, a student at Charles University in Prague, shot and killed 14 people and wounded 25. https://cnn.com/2023/12/22/europe/prague-czech-shooting-survivor-disease-intl-hnk/index.html… I can keep going but I think we all agree, at this point, you’re just a willfully ignorant s**tposter.

Look at this. Facts.

Yes, massacre only happen here and nowhere else like, I dunno, Mexico? — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) September 5, 2024

That's different. Because they have gun control, those shootings don't count. Or something.

You’re welcome to move to any one of those other nations forthwith. Nobody is stopping you. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) September 5, 2024

We'll help you pack.

“Every other 1st world nation” doesn’t have legal protection for weapons in common usage; the AR is the most common rifle in the country.



Don’t like this fact? Emoting on X won’t do it—go convince 2/3 of Congress and 3/4 of the states to amend the Constitution. Good luck. https://t.co/P5mRiaRY2Q — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) September 6, 2024

You're gonna need it.

We will own what we want, and you will f**k off and cry in the corner. Our rights far supersede your fear of inanimate objects.



Cope and seethe. https://t.co/vIWRw3bohX — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 5, 2024

The Second Amendment exists for a reason.

The fact there are bad actors does not negate our rights.

In completely unrelated news the UK is now arresting people for retweeting things the government doesn't like https://t.co/JjsjW2cs12 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 5, 2024

We have a sneaking suspicion John would be a-okay with this.

John’s mental image of what kids see when opening a browser https://t.co/FHg41O3Trz pic.twitter.com/XFhnDED4zG — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) September 5, 2024

Heh.

Gun control is a total failure in those countries as well🚮 https://t.co/D9qq55VhxO pic.twitter.com/LsFkHKBM6w — Arva (@Arva22845272) September 5, 2024

Criminals and other bad actors will always get guns.

Always.

And we will never give up ours, no matter how much Fugelsang whines on X about it.