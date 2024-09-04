No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI

As Twitchy reported earlier, a shooter at a high school outside of Atlanta, Georgia killed four people and injured more than a dozen others. The suspect, a 14-year-old, is in custody. We're learning now that — wait for it — the shooter had been flagged to the FBI a year earlier for making threats to commit a school shooting.

BREAKING: FBI says alleged Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray was investigated last year for making online threats to commit a school shooting.



"There was no probable cause for arrest." pic.twitter.com/haR9he3x5W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 5, 2024

He was a known wolf. Shocking.

The FBI failed, again. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2024

Banning the FBI would be more effective at stopping school shootings than banning guns. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) September 5, 2024

These types of threats might not lead to an arrest, but they should absolutely result in a permanent expulsion from school



Any student making threats of this nature should be home schooled only from that point forward — LEO Mike 🇺🇸👮🏼‍♂️🚔 (@mpfive0) September 5, 2024

The FBI's ability to allow mass shooters to go free and stack bodies is once again undefeated. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) September 5, 2024

Colt Gray: "I'm gonna shoot up my HS!"



FBI: Everything checks out here



(Why does this happen every single time?) — ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯ (@BoomBots2) September 5, 2024

Proof that sometimes missed red flags can have serious consequences. — OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) September 5, 2024

There’s the line!!!!



“He was on our radar” — Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) September 5, 2024

How many times will the FBI fail before they change something? — Cat Master (@CatMaster81) September 5, 2024

Wow maybe do your job. Fail 3 letter agency. — MAGA45 (@MAGA45RedState) September 5, 2024

Maybe the kid should have been expelled for threatening to shoot up the school.

