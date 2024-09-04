New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI

Brett T.  |  9:25 PM on September 04, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, a shooter at a high school outside of Atlanta, Georgia killed four people and injured more than a dozen others. The suspect, a 14-year-old, is in custody. We're learning now that — wait for it — the shooter had been flagged to the FBI a year earlier for making threats to commit a school shooting.

He was a known wolf. Shocking.

Maybe the kid should have been expelled for threatening to shoot up the school.

***

