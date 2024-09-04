No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI

As Twitchy reported earlier, a shooter at a high school outside of Atlanta, Georgia killed four people and injured more than a dozen others. The suspect, a 14-year-old, is in custody. We're learning now that — wait for it — the shooter had been flagged to the FBI a year earlier for making threats to commit a school shooting.
Well, there it is! pic.twitter.com/wTDqDLVapQ— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024
BREAKING: FBI says alleged Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray was investigated last year for making online threats to commit a school shooting.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 5, 2024
"There was no probable cause for arrest." pic.twitter.com/haR9he3x5W
He was a known wolf. Shocking.
The FBI failed, again.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2024
Me to the FBI: https://t.co/xSDUFxMbl0 pic.twitter.com/85DOYDK5OL— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 5, 2024
Every single time. https://t.co/9ODHx31Fr8— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2024
Banning the FBI would be more effective at stopping school shootings than banning guns.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) September 5, 2024
These types of threats might not lead to an arrest, but they should absolutely result in a permanent expulsion from school— LEO Mike 🇺🇸👮🏼♂️🚔 (@mpfive0) September 5, 2024
Any student making threats of this nature should be home schooled only from that point forward
The FBI's ability to allow mass shooters to go free and stack bodies is once again undefeated.— John Adams (@JhnAdmz) September 5, 2024
Colt Gray: "I'm gonna shoot up my HS!"— ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯ (@BoomBots2) September 5, 2024
FBI: Everything checks out here
(Why does this happen every single time?)
Proof that sometimes missed red flags can have serious consequences.— OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) September 5, 2024
There’s the line!!!!— Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) September 5, 2024
“He was on our radar”
How many times will the FBI fail before they change something?— Cat Master (@CatMaster81) September 5, 2024
Gosh, that’s unusual.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 5, 2024
Wow maybe do your job. Fail 3 letter agency.— MAGA45 (@MAGA45RedState) September 5, 2024
Maybe the kid should have been expelled for threatening to shoot up the school.
***
