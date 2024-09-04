She's a Biologist Now? Ketanji Brown Jackson Tells PBS She's the First Black WOMAN on the Supreme Court

Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Back during the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the prospective Supreme Court Justice was asked to define the word 'woman'. She couldn't, claiming she's not a biologist. The media, of course, ran with that -- including this story from USA Today that said there's no 'simple answer' to what being a woman means.

There is a very simple definition: adult female human.

But we digress.

We also congratulate Justice Brown Jackson on becoming a biologist, because she can now magically define 'woman':

Amazing how that happens.

When the Left needs to pander to the trans movement, women are 'egg producers' and 'hard to define.'

When they want to tout achievements, they know what the word woman menas again.

It's like magic.

In 2024 we have permission to define women.

Under certain circumstances.

Apparently.

Because reasons.

So much progress.

Being a biologist is also fluid, apparently.

Guess so.

If this writer were conducting the interview, she would've followed up with a question on biology and her confirmation hearing comments.

Which is why she's not a journalist.

Given some of the opinions she's written, not making sense is her brand.

Surely.

Yeah. He did.

Never forget it.

Tags: BIOLOGY JOE BIDEN SUPREME COURT WOMAN WOMEN KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

