She's a Biologist Now? Ketanji Brown Jackson Tells PBS She's the First Black WOMAN on the Supreme Court

Back during the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the prospective Supreme Court Justice was asked to define the word 'woman'. She couldn't, claiming she's not a biologist. The media, of course, ran with that -- including this story from USA Today that said there's no 'simple answer' to what being a woman means.

There is a very simple definition: adult female human.

But we digress.

We also congratulate Justice Brown Jackson on becoming a biologist, because she can now magically define 'woman':

As the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says her appointment to the court "demonstrates progress."



"I'm the first Black woman ... but not the first Black woman who could have done this job," she tells @GeoffRBennett. pic.twitter.com/rR6XK7Zzmg — PBS News (@NewsHour) September 3, 2024

Amazing how that happens.

When the Left needs to pander to the trans movement, women are 'egg producers' and 'hard to define.'

When they want to tout achievements, they know what the word woman menas again.

It's like magic.

Suddenly she can define it? Talk about progress. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 4, 2024

In 2024 we have permission to define women.

Under certain circumstances.

Did she suddenly turn into a biologist overnight? pic.twitter.com/0NuZNqNn79 — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) September 4, 2024

Apparently.

She literally said she didn’t know what a woman was because she wasn’t a biologist. So how does she know that she’s a woman? — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 4, 2024

Because reasons.

so she went from not being able to define what a woman is to being the best woman for the job.



that’s real progress. — SovrnInsurgent (@SovrnInsurgent) September 4, 2024

So much progress.

She's the first black what now? I've been assured she can't define what a woman is because she's not a biologist. https://t.co/qivlkDjzlx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 4, 2024

Being a biologist is also fluid, apparently.

Guess so.

If this writer were conducting the interview, she would've followed up with a question on biology and her confirmation hearing comments.

Which is why she's not a journalist.

She couldn’t define WOMAN in her nomination hearing. Can she now? Otherwise, this makes no sense. https://t.co/BNlhdzGeqp — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) September 4, 2024

Given some of the opinions she's written, not making sense is her brand.

Has she become a biologist since her confirmation hearings? Surely this PBS social media writer is a biologist? https://t.co/56PHe8Aazt — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) September 4, 2024

Surely.

Two errors. 1. The first black woman who could have done the job was Janice Brown, but she was filibustered by... Joe Biden. More than once. 2. Jackson sucks at her job. https://t.co/RRIVNNWoP1 — Dr. Kelly Black Raven 🪓🪓🪓 (@mustang_flying) September 4, 2024

Yeah. He did.

Just a reminder that Janice Rogers Brown was blocked by, wait for it…….Joe Biden and company from appointment to the DC circuit court of appeals. So, no, she’s not the first who could have done the job. https://t.co/c5Wm7Kvj5r — sg (@latteconsrtve) September 4, 2024

Never forget it.