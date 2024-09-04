The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperi...
President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting
Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will...
Peter Doocy Catches KJP Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Kamala's...
As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food...
Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Claims Bullhorn-Toting Grandma Traveled to Villages in India to Tout...
Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From...
Nate Silver's New Election Forecast Helps Explain Why Dems and Media Are Readying...
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and...
Kamala Is Coming for Your Cars! Campaign's Silence on 2019 EV Mandate Tells...
THERE It Is! CNN Helps Dems Prep Harris/Dem Election Loss Excuses in a...
Elon Musk and Others Have Simple Answers to House GOP's Question About Dems...
Guessing CNN Won't Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in...

Black Activists Say California's Failure to Pass Reparations Will Harm Kamala Harris's Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 04, 2024
meme

Hang on. We gotta make popcorn for this.

Black activists, who are demanding reparations, are very mad at California Democrats for killing two reparations bills in the state. It's a move, they say, that will have 'direct impact' on Kamala Harris' campaign.

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

Black activists at the California assembly threatened a "direct impact" on Vice President Harris' presidential campaign after state Democratic lawmakers held off on two bills that would have greenlighted slavery reparations. 

Last week, the California legislature approved proposals allowing for the return of land or compensation to families whose property was unjustly seized by the government, and issuing a formal apology for laws and practices that have harmed Black people. But none of those bills would provide widespread direct payments to African Americans. After hours of heated debate and protests on Saturday, state lawmakers left out two bills – Senate Bills 1403 and 1331 – that would have created a fund and an agency to oversee reparation measures.

Let them fight.

Recommended

President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting
Brett T.
Advertisement

A state that's at least $68 billion in debt -- and just voted to give illegals $150,000 towards buying a home -- is now spending more money.

Independence left and common sense went with it.

California was not a slave state.

Not so good, huh?

No lies detected.

The Left create victim groups that evolve into monsters and they always think they can control them. Until they can't.

Advertisement

Probably a little too optimistic, but we'll see.

This is fair. Don't make promises you don't intend to keep, Democrats.

True.

Tags: BLACK CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS REPARATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting
Brett T.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and Brings the RECEIPTS
Amy Curtis
The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperial Beast'
Amy Curtis
Peter Doocy Catches KJP Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Kamala's Policy Flip-Flops
Twitchy Video
Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will NOT Be Voting for Harris
Doug P.
Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From Today (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting Brett T.
Advertisement