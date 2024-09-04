Black Activists Say California's Failure to Pass Reparations Will Harm Kamala Harris's Campaign

Hang on. We gotta make popcorn for this.

Black activists, who are demanding reparations, are very mad at California Democrats for killing two reparations bills in the state. It's a move, they say, that will have 'direct impact' on Kamala Harris' campaign.

Black Californians warn Newsom of 'direct impact' on Harris after Democrats kill slave reparation bills https://t.co/3Lp16qde2A — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2024

Black activists at the California assembly threatened a "direct impact" on Vice President Harris' presidential campaign after state Democratic lawmakers held off on two bills that would have greenlighted slavery reparations. Last week, the California legislature approved proposals allowing for the return of land or compensation to families whose property was unjustly seized by the government, and issuing a formal apology for laws and practices that have harmed Black people. But none of those bills would provide widespread direct payments to African Americans. After hours of heated debate and protests on Saturday, state lawmakers left out two bills – Senate Bills 1403 and 1331 – that would have created a fund and an agency to oversee reparation measures.

Let them fight.

It's almost like California made themselves a state of dependents. Independence left. — Jacob Scott (@350LGND) September 1, 2024

A state that's at least $68 billion in debt -- and just voted to give illegals $150,000 towards buying a home -- is now spending more money.

Independence left and common sense went with it.

Don't remember CA as a cotton or tobacco state. Hmm. — Roy Long (@RoyELong13) September 1, 2024

California was not a slave state.

Black people have been voting for democrats for 60 years despite being completely f**ked over by them.



And now their "reparations" are going to illegals. How'd that brand loyalty work out for you? — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) September 1, 2024

Not so good, huh?

The government does not exist to hand out money. Some people think that’s its sole function. — Art Ham (@Artfulham) September 1, 2024

No lies detected.

The modern Democratic Party created the “I’m a victim, I’m owed!” demographic & now they might be about to regret it. https://t.co/gddJQ1gsK7 — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) September 1, 2024

The Left create victim groups that evolve into monsters and they always think they can control them. Until they can't.

🚨 Is it possible that they wouldn't vote for Kamala Harris, and possibly opening a door for defeat here in California among the African American community? https://t.co/7h9TmvkhUV — lori (@60_Lori) September 1, 2024

Probably a little too optimistic, but we'll see.

Reparations is crap, plain and simple! But I would be PISSED also if I had promised for years and years that it was coming, and then they turn around and spend crapton on illegals!!!! And do not stick to the promises made! Hope this wakes everybody up! https://t.co/aFG2pd5Ipw — Nicki P (@nickistang1974) September 1, 2024

This is fair. Don't make promises you don't intend to keep, Democrats.

There’s no money left for reparations. It’s all going to fund the resettlement of illegal aliens. https://t.co/HYxIK7bsKU — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) September 1, 2024

True.