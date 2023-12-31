'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal Immigrants

California has a projected $68 billion budget deficit, according to the California Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO).

So what's Gavin Newsom's administration going to do?

Tighten belts? Look at the budget and cut wasteful spending? Figure out how to stop the absolute hemorrhage of people fleeing his state?

Nah.

Those things would make sense.

Instead, he's going to give illegal immigrants 'free' state health insurance.

We wish we were joking.

But we are not. The policy starts tomorrow.

Newsom to Offer Health Insurance to the World’s Migrants in 2024 If They Can Get to California

https://t.co/KkrqTSCUcp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 30, 2023

Townhall writes:

Welcome to California: the land of progressive Leftist policies that have people leaving the state in droves. Beginning on January 1, 2024, illegal migrants living in California will become eligible for taxpayer-funded health insurance— just another incentive for illegal migrants to not want to leave the U.S. California estimated 4.4 million illegal aliens will now qualify for Medi-Cal, which is California's state-funded version of the federal government's Medicaid program. Since 2015, only migrant children have been eligible for Medi-Cal. Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA.) decision to expand health insurance coverage to undocumented adults between the ages of 19-25 and those over 50 has California Republicans warning that it will "certainly exacerbate current provider access problems" as Medi-Cal "is already strained by serving 14.6 million Californians — more than a third of the state's population." The state is already facing a $68 billion deficit in the next fiscal year, warning that Newsom's plan will cause the start to face unprecedented revenue and health care shortages.

Hey, what could possibly go wrong with revenue and health care shortages?

What a charming state with its priorities in order.

Not.

Californians -- specifically lower income Californians -- are going to bear the brunt of the revenue and health care shortages.

Health care workers are going to be overworked.

But hey, maybe Chicago, Denver, and New York should just send all their migrants to California and expedite the inevitable collapse.

Sounds like that is California’s choice and problem. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) December 30, 2023

No, it's not.

For several reasons: First, Newsom is going to run for the White House. Maybe not in 2024, but 2028 or 2032. His policies in California will be national policies if he captures the oval office.

Second, when -- not if, but when -- California goes broke, how do you think they get out of that debt? By having the rest of the country bail them out. That's how.

Third (but certainly not last), this encourages more illegal immigration. Which we can't afford.

Good. Now Texas knows where to send the next 100k migrants — Mom Mommy Mom Mammy (@5mommyV) December 30, 2023

Our point exactly. Send them all. Hasten the downfall.

He’s despicable. Those are illegal people, breaking laws. Now he’s going to use law abiding citizens money to make sure they are taken care of. — Evil Edwin (@ImEvilEdwin) December 30, 2023

The Left has punished taxpayers and rewarded law breakers for a very, very long time. Why would this be any different?

This guy is from the party that couldn't/refused to pass universal Healthcare for their citizens. — Michael Beck (@mwbeck6) December 30, 2023

Actually, no, Newsom advanced it in California. We wrote about it. Did the Democrats, on a national level, fail? Yes.

But why? Because universal healthcare is wildly unpopular (people hated Obamacare and they forced it on us anyway and then lost massively in 2023.

And the money to provide healthcare to illegal invaders will come from where? https://t.co/fK2qTENxbI — John Chadwell (@jechadwell) December 30, 2023

The 'greedy' taxpayers who just don't pay their fair share, John. That's who.

Democrats are burning our republic to the ground. https://t.co/cmQSJIkmps — John Nantz (@TheJohnNantz) December 30, 2023

In fairness, Republicans aren't doing a darned thing to improve the situation.

A pox on both their houses, frankly.

I'll bet the tax payers love this idea. https://t.co/ekymS7iHTL — Dirty Citizen Journalism (@DirtyCitizen) December 30, 2023

California has lost so many citizens, they lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. Things are going swimmingly for the Golden State.

because we only have a $68 billion budget deficit next year, this dimwit thinks, adding another $25 billion to fund illegal immigrants healthcare is a good idea😡



California becomes first state to offer health insurance to all undocumented immigrants - https://t.co/ZLMbuVuU63 — Mark Reifkind 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@markrif1) December 31, 2023

The Left hates America, and hates the taxpayers who they fleece on the regular.

I live in California and pay close to $40k to Blue Shield for health insurance for my family a year. pic.twitter.com/JEM2aq0EJw — VonDoom.eth ☕️ (@CryptoVonDoom) December 31, 2023

$40,000 a year for insurance. While migrants get it for free.

This is maddening and madness.

And people are mad, rightly so.

I was wondering why they raised rates 15% this year after blue shield got hacked and lost everyone's social and private info. No accountability. — ora_nge (@ora_nge24) December 31, 2023

A 15% increase in rates. After getting hacked.

I feel ya. Here in SoCal the cost of living is skyrocketing and no one in government is taking their foot off the social program gas. Kinda insane. — Vorpal 🐢 (@mikedillinger) December 31, 2023

Insane is putting it mildly, frankly.

California becomes the first state to provide illegal immigrants with health insurance.



This is just the beginning. Nobody will be deported and no benefits will ever be taken away. It only moves in one direction. pic.twitter.com/alMQOumY6k — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 29, 2023

There's no unringing this bell, no

But the crash -- when it comes -- is going to be hard and ugly.

Starting January 1st, California will become the first state to provide illegal immigrants with health insurance.



pic.twitter.com/mzJMFmfKx0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 29, 2023

All we can do is shake our heads and be glad we don't live in California.

meanwhile my monthly rate just went up to $300 / mo. as a healthy 30 year old



hmmm... i wonder what could be making my rates so high — decoy (@decoyposts) December 30, 2023

How is this fair or just?

It's not.

What's the point of being a citizen then? — Sarini (@Sarini44) December 29, 2023

There is no point, apparently.

Except being a bottomless piggy bank for the government.

Great. Because our hospitals are not crowded or expensive enough. — DV (@DV2O24) December 29, 2023

We'll go back to giant wards, 'semi-private' rooms, unsafe staffing ratios, and insane wait times.

So great!

Not citizens and taxpayers of Commiefornia, but illegal alien invaders. How do you feel Californians? Still love Pelosi's nephew Gavin Newsom? https://t.co/LKluDF7kI3 — Daniel March (@TheDanielMarch) December 31, 2023

They're the only ones who can change this by voting for someone else.

He survived a recall in 2021, and was reelected in 2022 by 18-percentage points.

You get the government you vote for.

