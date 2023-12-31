Sen. John Cornyn tweets an inconvenient headline for the Biden administration
Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret...
She's LITERALLY Everywhere! NBC News Reports Multiple Universities Are Offering Classes in...
The HILARIOUS 'Great Opinion Writer Squabble' Brought Sick Burns and Healthy Reminders
Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is...
Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT...
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to...
'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna...
Sharyl Attkisson is Coming for the CDC Over the Flu/COVID Shots and She...
And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls...
PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hasan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some...
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT...
Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shu...
Guardian Columnist Writes About Jesse Kelly 'Torching the Truth' About the Statue of...

'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California has a projected $68 billion budget deficit, according to the California Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO).

So what's Gavin Newsom's administration going to do?

Advertisement

Tighten belts? Look at the budget and cut wasteful spending? Figure out how to stop the absolute hemorrhage of people fleeing his state?

Nah.

Those things would make sense.

Instead, he's going to give illegal immigrants 'free' state health insurance.

We wish we were joking.

But we are not. The policy starts tomorrow.

Townhall writes:

Welcome to California: the land of progressive Leftist policies that have people leaving the state in droves. 

Beginning on January 1, 2024, illegal migrants living in California will become eligible for taxpayer-funded health insurance— just another incentive for illegal migrants to not want to leave the U.S. 

California estimated 4.4 million illegal aliens will now qualify for Medi-Cal, which is California's state-funded version of the federal government's Medicaid program. Since 2015, only migrant children have been eligible for Medi-Cal. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA.) decision to expand health insurance coverage to undocumented adults between the ages of 19-25 and those over 50 has California Republicans warning that it will "certainly exacerbate current provider access problems" as Medi-Cal "is already strained by serving 14.6 million Californians — more than a third of the state's population."

The state is already facing a $68 billion deficit in the next fiscal year, warning that Newsom's plan will cause the start to face unprecedented revenue and health care shortages. 

Recommended

Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It
justmindy
Advertisement

Hey, what could possibly go wrong with revenue and health care shortages? 

What a charming state with its priorities in order.

Not.

Californians -- specifically lower income Californians -- are going to bear the brunt of the revenue and health care shortages.

Health care workers are going to be overworked.

But hey, maybe Chicago, Denver, and New York should just send all their migrants to California and expedite the inevitable collapse.

No, it's not.

For several reasons: First, Newsom is going to run for the White House. Maybe not in 2024, but 2028 or 2032. His policies in California will be national policies if he captures the oval office.

Second, when -- not if, but when -- California goes broke, how do you think they get out of that debt? By having the rest of the country bail them out. That's how.

Third (but certainly not last), this encourages more illegal immigration. Which we can't afford.

Our point exactly. Send them all. Hasten the downfall.

The Left has punished taxpayers and rewarded law breakers for a very, very long time. Why would this be any different?

Advertisement

Actually, no, Newsom advanced it in California. We wrote about it. Did the Democrats, on a national level, fail? Yes.

But why? Because universal healthcare is wildly unpopular (people hated Obamacare and they forced it on us anyway and then lost massively in 2023.

The 'greedy' taxpayers who just don't pay their fair share, John. That's who.

In fairness, Republicans aren't doing a darned thing to improve the situation.

A pox on both their houses, frankly.

California has lost so many citizens, they lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. Things are going swimmingly for the Golden State.

The Left hates America, and hates the taxpayers who they fleece on the regular.

Advertisement

$40,000 a year for insurance. While migrants get it for free.

This is maddening and madness.

And people are mad, rightly so.

A 15% increase in rates. After getting hacked.

Insane is putting it mildly, frankly.

There's no unringing this bell, no

But the crash -- when it comes -- is going to be hard and ugly.

All we can do is shake our heads and be glad we don't live in California.

How is this fair or just?

It's not.

Advertisement

There is no point, apparently.

Except being a bottomless piggy bank for the government.

We'll go back to giant wards, 'semi-private' rooms, unsafe staffing ratios, and insane wait times.

So great!

They're the only ones who can change this by voting for someone else.

He survived a recall in 2021, and was reelected in 2022 by 18-percentage points.

You get the government you vote for.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM HEALTH CARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It
justmindy
Sen. John Cornyn tweets an inconvenient headline for the Biden administration
Jacob B.
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked
Sam J.
And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One
Sam J.
'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate
Sam J.
Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT You Should Point and Laugh With Us)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It justmindy
Advertisement