Newsom vetoes insulin price cap, advances universal healthcare

A couple weeks ago, California governor Gavin Newsom shocked a lot of people by vetoing a controversial trans-rights bill.

Yesterday, he vetoed another bill that has brought him under fire. Specifically, a bill that would cap insulin prices.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have stopped insurance companies from charging more than $35 for insulin. https://t.co/IypyttQ5Jq — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 9, 2023

Newsmax reports:

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have stopped insurance companies from charging more than $35 for insulin. The bill would have banned health plans and disability insurance policies from imposing any out-of-pocket expenses on insulin prescription drugs above $35 for a 30-day supply. That would have included deductibles and co-pays. Newsom, a Democrat, said earlier this year that California would soon start making its own brand of insulin. The state has a $50 million contract with the nonprofit pharmaceutical company Civica Rx to manufacture the insulin under the brand CalRx. The state would sell a 10 milliliter vial of insulin for $30.

And now he's drawing fire for it. Including from the bill's sponsor, California state senator Scott Wiener:

The Governor has vetoed our bill to cap insulin co-pays at $35/month (SB 90).



People are choosing between paying for insulin & buying food. This veto is a missed opportunity to ensure people can afford their medicine. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 7, 2023

Newsom argued that the state of California is working with a pharmaceutical company to create a $30 vial of insulin, hence the veto. People were still not impressed:

How many $$$ is he being paid to veto this bill alone? https://t.co/RsbHoFpLZZ — Debbie Cook (@DebbieCook86679) October 9, 2023

Newsom is reliably left wing, and it's still not enough.

The lesson here is government is a joke, and has no business meddling in prices of anything.

In just a single day, Newsom vetoed bills that would:



-Legalize psychedelics

-Outlaw caste discrimination

-Cap insulin co-pays at $35

-Create state social housing program



He’s quickly becoming a top contender for worst Democratic governor in the country. https://t.co/VfpxNLarJd — Mr. Philadelphia 🌹(Now on Bluesky) (@ThePhillyOne) October 7, 2023

Worst Democratic governor in the country because he vetoed bills that would have put government in even more aspects of our lives?

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

It gets worse. He also vetoed the insulin price cap today. Newsom is permanently dead to me — he will not get my vote, ever. https://t.co/p9yGRH4V0V — Brooklyn Cybele (@brooklyncybele) October 8, 2023

They're mad.

Hmm. Is he trying to be "presidential"? https://t.co/PABCwF15qw — Jessica Yogini (@JessicaYogini) October 9, 2023

That is our theory.

Newsom deserves to be no where near the Democratic Party nomination for President in 2028. https://t.co/i0clne90XL — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹🎃👻🍁Jackie loves Spooky Season (@KaoticLeftist) October 8, 2023

He may be going for 2024.

And another.

This bill passed 39-0 in the Senate and 79-0 in the Assembly.

Never drew a single no vote in committee or the floor of either house.

Go override the veto!!! https://t.co/LVdFqEBiW2 — David Dayen (@ddayen) October 7, 2023

Hang on, we need to make some popcorn.

I will never, under ANY circumstances, vote for Gavin Newsom. I will do everything in my power to sway other people not to as well. I will use every ounce of influence I have against him in a presidential election no matter his opponent. See ya in 2028, Gav. https://t.co/XvfWgeHlk3 — ☠️ That Doomed Phil ☠️ (@ThatDangPhil) October 8, 2023

We all know they'll vote for him if he's the nominee. Especially for president.

The legislature has the votes to override some of these vetoes. California hasn't overridden a veto in years, but this seems like a good bill to try it on. https://t.co/pcTJiMyKF6 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 8, 2023

Go for it.

Seems the California Democrats haven't overrode a veto in decades:

They have a veto proof majority yet California hasn’t overriden a veto since 1980. Remember that when they blame Newsome, but don’t override this. https://t.co/h7CosyzuP6 — 🩸 Blood RedScarlet 🧛‍♀️🎃🇵🇸 (@RedScarlet_Red) October 8, 2023

43 years.

You know Dems can override vetoes in California but just choose not to right? https://t.co/OYLLek4zAJ — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) October 8, 2023

Let the infighting begin!

Gavin Newsom vetoes the California State Legislature's bill to cap insulin co-pays at $35.



If you can't afford insulin in California, just think about how nice Gavin's hair is instead I guess. 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/OZainQ38BW — craven_carpenter (@CravenCarpenter) October 8, 2023

Heh. His hair is nice, we guess.

A reminder, just because they are younger doesn't make Democrats any less right wing and corporate owned. Newsom, Kamala, Mayor Pete and Harry Sisson aren't going to save you. It isn't the age, the race or the gender. It's the party. It is a front for corporations. https://t.co/PVBAhsyA0p — citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) October 8, 2023

Newsom, Kamala, and the rest are 'right wing.' HAHAHAHAHA. That's absolutely hysterical.

He signed a bill that California would produce its own insulin. In practice, other companies will be forced to reduce their price due to competition that the state-producing is owns. https://t.co/45bzpl99ge — Morgan is Queen (@Ray91694806) October 8, 2023

Not exactly. The state has zero incentive to be competitive on prices; they can just raise taxes or fees. They can, at first, offset the cost to make it impossible for other pharmaceutical companies to compete in California, and when they withdraw from the market, the price will go up. Everything government subsidizes always costs more. Always. It may not come from the pocket of the consumer, but it will come from someone's pocket.

But Newsom did advance Senate Bill 770, which is a step towards universal health care in California.

Newsom signs bill advancing universal health care, vetoes insulin price cap https://t.co/wINdR7IWvi — KCAL News (@kcalnews) October 7, 2023

From CBS.com:

SACRAMENTO -- On Saturday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the approval of Senate Bill 770, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The legislation advances tangible steps toward securing universal health coverage in California. It would direct the California Health and Human Services Agency (HHS) to work with the federal government to outline the requirements of a federal waiver application. According to a press release, all California residents will be entitled to receive a standard package of health care services. The package could include long term care support and services, which would relieve huge and growing burdens that are falling on millions of families. Entitlement will not vary by age, employment status, disability status, income, immigration status or other characteristics.

So his progressive street cred is actually intact. This is far more left-wing and big government than the bills he vetoed. And once he's got the nomination locked up and -- heaven forbid, he wins -- all of this would be on the agenda.

***

