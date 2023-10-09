Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect
Newsom vetoes insulin price cap, advances universal healthcare

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

A couple weeks ago, California governor Gavin Newsom shocked a lot of people by vetoing a controversial trans-rights bill.

Yesterday, he vetoed another bill that has brought him under fire. Specifically, a bill that would cap insulin prices.

Newsmax reports:

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have stopped insurance companies from charging more than $35 for insulin.

The bill would have banned health plans and disability insurance policies from imposing any out-of-pocket expenses on insulin prescription drugs above $35 for a 30-day supply. That would have included deductibles and co-pays.

Newsom, a Democrat, said earlier this year that California would soon start making its own brand of insulin. The state has a $50 million contract with the nonprofit pharmaceutical company Civica Rx to manufacture the insulin under the brand CalRx. The state would sell a 10 milliliter vial of insulin for $30.

And now he's drawing fire for it. Including from the bill's sponsor, California state senator Scott Wiener:

Newsom argued that the state of California is working with a pharmaceutical company to create a $30 vial of insulin, hence the veto. People were still not impressed:

Newsom is reliably left wing, and it's still not enough.

The lesson here is government is a joke, and has no business meddling in prices of anything.

Worst Democratic governor in the country because he vetoed bills that would have put government in even more aspects of our lives?

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

They're mad.

That is our theory.

He may be going for 2024.

Hang on, we need to make some popcorn.

We all know they'll vote for him if he's the nominee. Especially for president.

Go for it.

Seems the California Democrats haven't overrode a veto in decades:

43 years.

Let the infighting begin!

Heh. His hair is nice, we guess.

Newsom, Kamala, and the rest are 'right wing.' HAHAHAHAHA. That's absolutely hysterical.

Not exactly. The state has zero incentive to be competitive on prices; they can just raise taxes or fees. They can, at first, offset the cost to make it impossible for other pharmaceutical companies to compete in California, and when they withdraw from the market, the price will go up. Everything government subsidizes always costs more. Always. It may not come from the pocket of the consumer, but it will come from someone's pocket.

But Newsom did advance Senate Bill 770, which is a step towards universal health care in California. 

From CBS.com:

SACRAMENTO -- On Saturday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the approval of Senate Bill 770, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The legislation advances tangible steps toward securing universal health coverage in California. It would direct the California Health and Human Services Agency (HHS) to work with the federal government to outline the requirements of a federal waiver application.

According to a press release, all California residents will be entitled to receive a standard package of health care services.

The package could include long term care support and services, which would relieve huge and growing burdens that are falling on millions of families.

Entitlement will not vary by age, employment status, disability status, income, immigration status or other characteristics.

So his progressive street cred is actually intact. This is far more left-wing and big government than the bills he vetoed. And once he's got the nomination locked up and -- heaven forbid, he wins -- all of this would be on the agenda.

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA HEALTH CARE NEWSOM

