‘He’s running’: Newsom surprisingly vetoes controversial trans-rights bill

Earlier this month, Twitchy reported about California's AB957, a bill sponsored by California State Senator Scott Wiener (who has a record of sponsoring this sort of insane legislation), that would have given California judges the authority to remove children from a parents' custody if that parent didn't 'affirm' their child's gender (e.g. during divorce proceedings). The fact Newsom vetoed it is shocking.

Advertisement

🚨Wow🚨



Late on a Friday night, Gavin Newsom just vetoed AB 957, which would have required judges to remove custody of children from parents who don’t “affirm" a child's "gender identity or gender expression.” pic.twitter.com/fXfdYtBNS4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2023

It was roundly criticized as an overreach, and after Canada saw massive protests against gender ideology in schools, perhaps Newsom is smart enough to realize which way the winds are (rightly) blowing on this issue. Parents are fed up, fed up with their children being force fed an ideology that's so vulgar you can't discuss it at school board meetings or on the news, but is okay for kindergarten classrooms.

He’s running. I just have to love the Obama-esque explanation for his veto, that the bill—toxic outside the coasts—is too extreme and yet also already the law. https://t.co/Z9koMqf88T — Chance Gardener (@ChanceBGardener) September 23, 2023

From the veto:

This legislation would require a court, when determining the best interests of a child in a child custody or visitation proceeding, to consider, among other comprehensive factors, a parent's affirmation of the child's gender identity or gender expression. I appreciate the passion and values that led the author to introduce this bill. I share a deep commitment to advancing the rights of transgender Californians, an effort that has guided my decisions through many decades in public office. That said, I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate - in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic - legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply. Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities.Moreover, a court, under existing law, is required to consider a child's health, safety, and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in these proceedings, including the parent's affirmation of the child's gender identity.

A very Obama-esque explanation, indeed.

Newsom can read polls



Canada just saw the start of a preference cascade with thousands protesting the imposition of gender ideology in schools



A major Democrat just broke ranks with an item on the trans agenda. It’s just the beginning but perhaps an inflection point https://t.co/9hZrtKVblp — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 23, 2023

Maybe it is the inflection point. This stuff was why Youngkin won the governorship in Virginia.

Or maybe there's something else afoot.

While Newsom himself says he is not running in 2024, there is still a lot of speculation about his role in the campaign, especially as Biden's mental and physical health becomes a bigger and bigger concern and Newsom is attending the next GOP debate on behalf of Biden.

Californians should be grateful he has presidential ambitions- it’s the only thing stopping the state from becoming a complete dystopian nightmare. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 23, 2023

This may, sadly, be true. He'll just aim to turn the entire nation into a dystopian nightmare.

He knows if he signed this his presidential aspirations are history — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) September 23, 2023

This is probably correct.

He’s running… they know taking parents rights away over delusional pseudoscience is a loser https://t.co/GTSkodbHzb — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, it is. Taking away our kids is the line in the sand for parents.

Newsom said he wasn’t running but this makes me feel like he’s still thinking about it. https://t.co/YebcC376EK — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 23, 2023

That's what this writer believes. We all see how poorly Biden is doing any time he opens his mouth. Someone has to be thinking about what happens if Biden gets even worse. There has to be a plan B.

He's running!



Biggest obstacle to Newsom running a national campaign is California insanity doesn't poll well with sane people. He is going to attempt to recast himself as a moderating voice instead of the cheerleader for insanity that he's been for years. https://t.co/HknURsdNCl — William Keane (@largebill68) September 23, 2023

We hope people remember the insanity Newsom unleashed on California -- parts of CA's major cities are wastelands due to drugs and crime, businesses are fleeing, people are moving out of CA, the gender ideology and gun control and taxes and insane regulations -- as Newsom paints himself as a moderate. In 2008, Obama ran more moderate than he governed. It's how it always goes.

If @GavinNewsom wants the Democratic nomination for President, he has to sign #AB957



If he wants to be President, he has to veto it. https://t.co/Nvxe1QJPTE — Area Man (@lheal) September 8, 2023

Advertisement

This guy called it.

https://t.co/V7Dpw1FgCF



🚨 BREAKING: In a completely unexpected move, Gavin Newsom has VETOED AB 957, the California bill that would remove children from their parents’ custody who do not medically “affirm” them.



This is a huge win and we can’t believe it’s at the hands of… — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 23, 2023

Take the wins where you can get them, no matter how small they are.

And, of course, it's important to keep things in perspective:

There are many other unpopular, tyrannical, overreaching policies that CA remains committed to, including keeping secrets from parents about their kid’s name and pronoun changes. And judges can continue favoring parents who affirm their child’s gender confusion over those who do… — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 23, 2023

As Newsom said, AB957 is already technically the law, so vetoing this bill was a bone thrown to its critics.

We have a feeling nothing -- nothing -- is as it seems when it comes to 2024. This may be one of the wildest election seasons of all time. Gird your loins.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!