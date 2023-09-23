‘He’s running’: Newsom surprisingly vetoes controversial trans-rights bill

Community Note on WaPo's Dave Portnoy hit piece is 'another nail in the...
Amy Curtis  |  8:45 AM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Earlier this month, Twitchy reported about California's AB957, a bill sponsored by California State Senator Scott Wiener (who has a record of sponsoring this sort of insane legislation), that would have given California judges the authority to remove children from a parents' custody if that parent didn't 'affirm' their child's gender (e.g. during divorce proceedings). The fact Newsom vetoed it is shocking.

It was roundly criticized as an overreach, and after Canada saw massive protests against gender ideology in schools, perhaps Newsom is smart enough to realize which way the winds are (rightly) blowing on this issue. Parents are fed up, fed up with their children being force fed an ideology that's so vulgar you can't discuss it at school board meetings or on the news, but is okay for kindergarten classrooms.

From the veto:

This legislation would require a court, when determining the best interests of a child in a child custody or visitation proceeding, to consider, among other comprehensive factors, a parent's affirmation of the child's gender identity or gender expression.

I appreciate the passion and values that led the author to introduce this bill. I share a deep commitment to advancing the rights of transgender Californians, an effort that has guided my decisions through many decades in public office.

That said, I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate - in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic - legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply. Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities.Moreover, a court, under existing law, is required to consider a child's health, safety, and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in these proceedings, including the parent's affirmation of the child's gender identity.

Community Note on WaPo's Dave Portnoy hit piece is 'another nail in the coffin of journalism'
Doug P.
A very Obama-esque explanation, indeed.

Maybe it is the inflection point. This stuff was why Youngkin won the governorship in Virginia.

Or maybe there's something else afoot.

While Newsom himself says he is not running in 2024, there is still a lot of speculation about his role in the campaign, especially as Biden's mental and physical health becomes a bigger and bigger concern and Newsom is attending the next GOP debate on behalf of Biden.

This may, sadly, be true. He'll just aim to turn the entire nation into a dystopian nightmare.

This is probably correct.

Yes. Yes, it is. Taking away our kids is the line in the sand for parents.

That's what this writer believes. We all see how poorly Biden is doing any time he opens his mouth. Someone has to be thinking about what happens if Biden gets even worse. There has to be a plan B.

We hope people remember the insanity Newsom unleashed on California -- parts of CA's major cities are wastelands due to drugs and crime, businesses are fleeing, people are moving out of CA, the gender ideology and gun control and taxes and insane regulations -- as Newsom paints himself as a moderate. In 2008, Obama ran more moderate than he governed. It's how it always goes.

This guy called it.

Take the wins where you can get them, no matter how small they are.

And, of course, it's important to keep things in perspective:

As Newsom said, AB957 is already technically the law, so vetoing this bill was a bone thrown to its critics.

We have a feeling nothing -- nothing -- is as it seems when it comes to 2024. This may be one of the wildest election seasons of all time. Gird your loins.

