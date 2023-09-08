Insanity in California: AB-957 'gender affirmation' bill passes State Assembly - Newsom on deck

California's lower legislative chamber just passed AB-957, a shameful bill that injects the state's progressive politics between parent and child.

According to the legislation, when considering the 'health, safety, and welfare of the child' in matters of custody, the court must consider 'a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression'.

That's right, the bill's primary author, California state senator Scott Wiener, believes he's the guy who knows how to parent better than the parents of California.

BREAKING: The California Assembly just voted in favor of AB 957 which will require judges take into account whether a parent "affirms" a child's "gender identity or gender expression" in determining custody.



The Senate already approved it so it's heading to Gavin Newsom's desk. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2023

Florida, of course, gets saddled by the media with the 'Don't Say Gay' bill when DeSantis tried to keep government schools out of the parenting game, but the press gives no such moniker for California liberals and Gavin Newsom. How about the 'Your Kids Belong to Us' bill?

Unsurprisingly, Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

This is California State Rep. Lori Wilson, who wrote AB 957: "Parents affirm their children. Typically it happens when their gender identity matches their biological gender. But when it doesn't, the affirmation starts to wane... Our duty as parents is to affirm our children." pic.twitter.com/KP2Z9sksmp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2023

'Our duty as parents is to affirm our children'?

We think you're leaving something out there, Representative Wilson.

We parents affirm our children when they do positive things and guide them when they've gone astray.

The very first reaction by any parent whose child tells them they believe they're something they're not should be to guide them towards reality.

This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.



What it actually means is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody.



Utter madness! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2023

We are headed down a very dark path here.

Dad disagrees with little Johnny cutting his junk off? Mom gets custody.

Mom and Dad won't let Tara get 'top surgery', so blue-haired lib Aunt Peg steps in and demands custody. Don't believe it couldn't happen.

It'll be okay. There's no slippery slope.

If Gavin Newsom approves, this will be the death knell for any presidency that he even wants to attempt. — Malcolm FleX - AKA FleXstradamus💯 (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 8, 2023

We'd like to think this is true, but we just don't know anymore.

California is now officially a predatory state! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) September 8, 2023

There is no line progressives won't cross.

This is sick and twisted. — Kevin Briggins (Off Code Podcast) (@KJBrigg) September 8, 2023

Yes it is.

"Affirm your child's mental illness or we'll rip them from your home," is a horrifically evil threat...



...and it's about to become the law in California. https://t.co/3RN0rM9heW — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 8, 2023

COVID should have taught us all that there is no limit to the power some people will try to exercise over our lives, and those of our children.

They are hell bent on grooming an entire generation of children, against their parents' will, into being gender-fantasy-tolerant zombies.

And the bill is sponsored by none other than Scott Weiner https://t.co/BkopDM8p9l pic.twitter.com/s43ZBgCXgF — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 8, 2023

That's the man who's inserting himself between California parents and their children.

He shares photos of publicly celebrating his BDSM fetish on the weekends and battles to steal parental rights from Californians during the week.

What a guy.

Why does anyone think this is needed? I'm seriously confused to what this even does? Affirmative Proclamation? For real? What does this mean to California children? — Donald Hensley (@The_realdonnie) September 8, 2023

They don't care about the children. They care about using the children against non-compliant parents to try to force them to convert to their new gender religion.

California seems to be doing all it can to alienate parents and children. https://t.co/lgyQ4hcTPk — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) September 8, 2023

This is so much worse than turning their streets into an open sewer.

I would like to formally call for a separation of child and state. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 8, 2023

Hear! Hear!

JUST IN: California just voted in favor of AB 957 which will require judges to consider whether a parent "affirms" a child's "gender identity" when determining if a parent gets custody or not.



The bill is headed to Gavin Newsom's desk who has already signaled his full support. pic.twitter.com/H2jRUIQLLF — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 8, 2023

The difference between the Left and the Right has never been so clear.

