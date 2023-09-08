Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of...
Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it...
Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden...
Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very...
Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on...
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in...
Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing...
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends...
The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far...
'What a GREAT idea!' (said no one, EVER): Nancy Pelosi says she will...
RFK Jr. Claims the DNC Is 'Rigging' the Primary Against Him
Pro-tax 'influencer' hasanabi whining about being taxed for electronics in Mexico is *CHEF...
The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have...

Insanity in California: AB-957 'gender affirmation' bill passes State Assembly - Newsom on deck

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:44 PM on September 08, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

California's lower legislative chamber just passed AB-957, a shameful bill that injects the state's progressive politics between parent and child.

According to the legislation, when considering the 'health, safety, and welfare of the child' in matters of custody, the court must consider 'a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression'.

That's right, the bill's primary author, California state senator Scott Wiener, believes he's the guy who knows how to parent better than the parents of California.

Florida, of course, gets saddled by the media with the 'Don't Say Gay' bill when DeSantis tried to keep government schools out of the parenting game, but the press gives no such moniker for California liberals and Gavin Newsom. How about the 'Your Kids Belong to Us' bill?

Unsurprisingly, Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

'Our duty as parents is to affirm our children'?

We think you're leaving something out there, Representative Wilson.

We parents affirm our children when they do positive things and guide them when they've gone astray.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting'
Doug P.

The very first reaction by any parent whose child tells them they believe they're something they're not should be to guide them towards reality.

We are headed down a very dark path here.

Dad disagrees with little Johnny cutting his junk off? Mom gets custody.

Mom and Dad won't let Tara get 'top surgery', so blue-haired lib Aunt Peg steps in and demands custody. Don't believe it couldn't happen.

It'll be okay. There's no slippery slope.

We'd like to think this is true, but we just don't know anymore.

There is no line progressives won't cross.

Yes it is.

COVID should have taught us all that there is no limit to the power some people will try to exercise over our lives, and those of our children.

They are hell bent on grooming an entire generation of children, against their parents' will, into being gender-fantasy-tolerant zombies.

That's the man who's inserting himself between California parents and their children.

He shares photos of publicly celebrating his BDSM fetish on the weekends and battles to steal parental rights from Californians during the week.

What a guy.

They don't care about the children. They care about using the children against non-compliant parents to try to force them to convert to their new gender religion.

This is so much worse than turning their streets into an open sewer.

Hear! Hear!

The difference between the Left and the Right has never been so clear.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

Tags: BILL CALIFORNIA GENDER LEGISLATION SCOTT WIENER NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting'
Doug P.
Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD
Sam J.
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short
ArtistAngie
Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very POORLY
justmindy
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends private school
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting' Doug P.