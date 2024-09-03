Megyn Kelly Says Ignore Lefty Critics: Dennis Quaid's 'Reagan' Shines, Beats Box Office Expectations

Hollywood has had issues with movies and television for a while now. They're more focused on being woke and having a political agenda and message than they are creating a good film or show.

It's why Disney's 'The Acolyte', part of the 'Star Wars' franchise, was not renewed for a second season. The first was bad, completely dumped on 'Star Wars' lore and was an affront to storytelling (lesbian space witches, really?!).

The Left demands their political ideology be injected into every facet of our life, even entertainment.

When a film or show doesn't toe the Left's ideological line, the critics invariably slam that movie or show. But we tend to find audiences -- ya know, the people who pay for these products -- tend to respond favorably to non-woke entertainment.

Dennis Quaid has a new movie in theaters, 'Reagan', a biopic about the former president. We already told you Facebook was suppressing ads about the movie.

You'll be (not) shocked to learn critics don't like it. On Rotten Tomatoes, it's got 19% score from critics, but 98% from viewers.

Once again, the left-wing critics try to kill a film and the American people don’t listen. Reagan shines!! https://t.co/tf308iOK8h — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 3, 2024

Here's some more from Newsweek:

While Reagan, Sean McNamara's new movie, has received largely negative reviews from critics, it has beaten box office expectations during its first weekend, ranking No. 4 on the charts. The Ronald Reagan biopic, which depicts the life of the actor and politician, stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th president and Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan. The film is loosely based on The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, a 2006 book written by Paul Kengor. Reagan tells the story of its subject from his childhood through his acting career—with a focus on his struggle against communists in Hollywood—and finally to the White House. Much of the narrative is given by actor Jon Voight, who plays a fictional retired KGB officer who holds Reagan responsible for the Soviet Union's collapse. The film had its cinematic release on Friday, and over Labor Day weekend, it was the only new release competitive with holdover films that opened earlier this summer. It earned $7.4 million Friday through Sunday, with an estimated cumulative total of $9.2 million, including projections for Monday.

The dearth of big movies around Labor Day weekend is an indicator all is not well in Hollywood, but we digress.

Love the review discrepancy between the critics and the audience…🥳🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eg2HZIgxrO — D.S.S. (@SuckItVileLibs) September 3, 2024

And there's the screencap from Rotten Tomatoes. Such a huge disparity between critics and audiences.

I saw it this weekend, amazing. Dennis Quaid, John Voit everyone was amazing. If you’re a patriot, you need to go see this movie. The parallels of what they did to Regan and are doing to Donald Trump(to a more extreme) is uncanny!!! — Scoutt (@Jamikv27) September 3, 2024

Quaid certainly looks the part.

Yes, it shines brightly like his shining city on the hill. I thought it was fantastic and poignant. I'm an RN for over 40 years. I'm not a crier but my eyes were misty at the end. No one left until the final credits rolled. — Carol RN *Miss Rush & the Gipper* 👩‍⚕️🇺🇸 🇮🇱🦈 (@pasqueflower19) September 3, 2024

Ah, so bring Kleenex.

It was great. Dennis Quaid did terrific; did not over do it. — OldSowell (@brjust) September 3, 2024

Good to know.

This is a decent movie and worth admission price. There is no reason for the negative reviews by critics other than ideology. It’s not fashionable to support a movie that shows Reagan in a positive way. — Anonymous Far-Right Libertarian (@DinkDev) September 3, 2024

Sure seems like that's the motivation sometimes.

This writer would very much like to get back to judging films and other creative content on its merit (e.g. does it tell a good story with relatable, well-developed characters? Is it filmed and blocked well?) versus politically-based reviews.

The theater in which I saw the film was PACKED!



If you lived through the era, you will see this film as a faithful recreation.



If you are too young, watch the film and learn some history the left does not want you to know. https://t.co/X7LyKwJSgm — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) September 3, 2024

A packed theater? Haven't been in one of those since 'Avengers: Endgame' and that was 2019.

Okay, I might have to make a rare excursion to a movie theater to see this. https://t.co/wiiyylpfbe — Paul Smith  (@piranout) September 3, 2024

This writer is considering seeing it in the theater. If nothing else, because it'll tick off critics.