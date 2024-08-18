With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's...
Just When You Thought the DNC Couldn't Get More Insufferable, Meghan Markle Enters...
Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive...
'Election Is All About': Sen. Eric Schmitt Puts 'the Debate We Are Really...
U.K. Plans to Treat 'Extreme Misogyny' As 'Terrorism' (Guess Who'll Get to Define...
SO MUCH SCIENCE: Anthropologist Told She Can't Gender Remains Because We Don't Know...
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the...
The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With...
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews...
WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala,...
The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary...
MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy...
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves...
'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their...

Streisand Effect Incoming: Dennis Quaid Says Facebook Is Banning Ads for His Upcoming Reagan Movie

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 18, 2024
Twitchy

Ronald Reagan last ran for president in 1984. This writer was not quite two years old. Ronald Reagan died in 2004 -- twenty years ago.

But our fascist overlords at Facebook think he's a threat to the 2024 election. Because reasons.

Advertisement

Watch Dennis Quaid tell Joe Rogan Facebook is blocking ads for Quaid's upcoming Reagan bio movie because it could 'influence the election.'

Is Zombie Reagan running as a third party candidate this year? He's not -- so this argument doesn't hold water.

But Kamala has so much momentum! How can her campaign be derailed by a guy who died two decades ago?

It just might.

Recommended

Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

The irony is lost on them.

It must stop.

It sure is.

This writer loves movies, and was planning to see this movie anyway.

Has Facebook not heard of the Streisand Effect?

Tags: CENSORSHIP FACEBOOK JOE ROGAN MOVIE MOVIES RONALD REAGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
ArtistAngie
Just When You Thought the DNC Couldn't Get More Insufferable, Meghan Markle Enters the Chat
Amy Curtis
Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive Climate Change Scam Bill
Amy Curtis
With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's Work on 'Maternal Health'
Amy Curtis
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews the Chicago DNC
Grateful Calvin
SO MUCH SCIENCE: Anthropologist Told She Can't Gender Remains Because We Don't Know How They Identified
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC ArtistAngie
Advertisement