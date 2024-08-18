Streisand Effect Incoming: Dennis Quaid Says Facebook Is Banning Ads for His Upcoming Reagan Movie

Ronald Reagan last ran for president in 1984. This writer was not quite two years old. Ronald Reagan died in 2004 -- twenty years ago.

But our fascist overlords at Facebook think he's a threat to the 2024 election. Because reasons.

Watch Dennis Quaid tell Joe Rogan Facebook is blocking ads for Quaid's upcoming Reagan bio movie because it could 'influence the election.'

Dennis Quaid says Facebook is banning the Reagan movie from advertising because it’s anti-communism and could sway the American election..



This should tell you all you need to know about the Democrat Party in America.. pic.twitter.com/XDzwsVLL8Q — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 18, 2024

Is Zombie Reagan running as a third party candidate this year? He's not -- so this argument doesn't hold water.

Oh wow. We noticed every time we post Ronald Reagan quotes we get no views pic.twitter.com/z1h1yxuhVg — Talk Radio Gold show prep (@talkradiogold) August 18, 2024

But Kamala has so much momentum! How can her campaign be derailed by a guy who died two decades ago?

Reagan wasn't just any republican he was a constitutional republican and believed in the power of the people. I know another man like that, and this movie would probably open some eyes. — 🇺🇸 Joe 🇺🇸 (@4Black2Beard0) August 18, 2024

It just might.

Facebook banning it is the attempt to sway an election, unironically.

Thumb on the scale, they can't let free expression enter the minds of the delicate democrat voter. — Ṁ (@mbs_ctt) August 18, 2024

The irony is lost on them.

this censorship must stop — JDS (@JDS61110281) August 18, 2024

It must stop.

Reagan may have been on the ballot 40 years ago, but communism is on the ballot in 2024. — Welcome to the Tribulation (@CynickalGirl) August 18, 2024

It sure is.

Great move by Dennis Quaid going on the Joe Rogan experience to fight back against censorship. I’m definitely going to watch and promote the new Reagan film. https://t.co/1OUKKAPECD — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 18, 2024

This writer loves movies, and was planning to see this movie anyway.

Has Facebook not heard of the Streisand Effect?