NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is So Soft on Crime

This writer remembers hearing that Elon Musk has to run every X post by his legal team before hitting send. Imagine having that job, and imagine the stuff that gets rejected.

Cause this is brutal and straight fire. It's also the truth:

The reason the Democratic Party is so soft on criminals is that criminals vote overwhelmingly Democrat – they don’t want to offend their customers!



Democrat Party is literally the party of criminals. https://t.co/fczNk4sdQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

This is gonna tick off the Left big time. But we have a sneaking suspicion Elon Musk likes poking the bear, so to speak.

They have to be soft on crime or they would have to put each other in jail. — Dr.Deathtrap99 (@deathtrap99) September 2, 2024

Ouch.

😂💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

It's the truth.

This is 100% true.



Here is the 2024 Democratic candidate voicing her support for giving the Boston marathon bomber the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/WoFOhFe7Zr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2024

Thanks for the reminder.

Joe Biden: “Nobody should be in jail for a nonviolent crime.”



(Unless it’s Trump, January 6 people, or memers) — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 2, 2024

Here we'd like to remind you that Robert Reich -- former Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton -- has called for the arrest of Elon Musk for Musk's refusal to censor political speech.

Never.

I’ve been pointing this out for a long time.



Democrats are the political party of, by and for the criminals.#copolitics https://t.co/lBNynjbMJi — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) September 2, 2024

Pretty much everything the Democrats say and do supports this theory.

I think it’s also suicidal empathy.



They can’t believe that anybody is responsible for their actions.



They think criminals are made by the systems of injustice around them, so everyone gets a free pass – except for the victims of the criminals, of course! https://t.co/WsEdol1BU3 — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) September 2, 2024

The sympathy Democrats have for people is inversely proportional to the innocence of that person. Which is why they love criminals, but want to abort babies.

The only crime the Democrat party is interested in prosecuting is the crime of opposing them. https://t.co/MRLgLbnqfe — 🌲 Mostly Peaceful Jawbone Enthusiast 🌲 (@RettCopple) September 2, 2024

Bingo. Remember Tim Walz says 'disinformation' and 'hate speech' aren't protected under the First Amendment.

Elon is right. The Democrat response to crime and illegals tells you who they are.



🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/nK4lIUVI9T — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 2, 2024

And they are always soft on criminals. Kamala Harris wants to defund the police, 'reimagine public safety, and decriminalize illegal immigration.