Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men
Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is...
MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and...
Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?
NBC News' Latest 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Correction Again Proves You Don't Hate the...
Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)
Star-Tribune Explores How Tim Walz Might Perform in a Crisis (and the Replies...
Biden Wants Us All to Know He Worked TIRELESSLY (from the Beach) to...
Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting...
Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN...
BAHAHA! Lefty Kamala Harris Fanboys LOVE Her New 'MALA' Nickname, There's Just ONE...
Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About...
Rebekah Jones LAUGHED Off X for Unlocking to Post OBVIOUSLY Fake Melania Story...

NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is So Soft on Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 02, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This writer remembers hearing that Elon Musk has to run every X post by his legal team before hitting send. Imagine having that job, and imagine the stuff that gets rejected.

Advertisement

Cause this is brutal and straight fire. It's also the truth:

This is gonna tick off the Left big time. But we have a sneaking suspicion Elon Musk likes poking the bear, so to speak.

Ouch.

It's the truth.

Thanks for the reminder.

Here we'd like to remind you that Robert Reich -- former Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton -- has called for the arrest of Elon Musk for Musk's refusal to censor political speech.

Never.

Recommended

'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Pretty much everything the Democrats say and do supports this theory.

The sympathy Democrats have for people is inversely proportional to the innocence of that person. Which is why they love criminals, but want to abort babies.

Bingo. Remember Tim Walz says 'disinformation' and 'hate speech' aren't protected under the First Amendment.

And they are always soft on criminals. Kamala Harris wants to defund the police, 'reimagine public safety, and decriminalize illegal immigration.

Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY DNC ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men
Brett T.
Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is 'Not Doing Enough' for Hostages
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
Brett T.
Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement