To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington Attack on Trump

The Left really has their panties in a twist over Donald Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery, where he paid his respects to the fallen service members killed at Abbey Gate during the Biden-Harris administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The Gold Star families have debunked the Left's hysterical misinformation -- including accusing Trump of breaking federal laws -- but that's not gonna stop the Left from trying to spin this to Kamala Harris' advantage.

Here's The Hill, trying very, very hard to keep this non-scandal going:

Democrats see opening to attack Donald Trump on military after Arlington altercation https://t.co/moWIk2KzFc — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2024

They write:

Democrats and left-leaning veterans groups see an opening to attack former President Trump on his record with service members after an altercation between an Arlington National Cemetery staffer and members of the Trump campaign earlier this week. Several Democratic lawmakers have already taken aim at Trump for the incident, which took place during a visit for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday, framing it as the latest example of the former president’s lack of respect for the military and those killed in war.

Here we'd like to remind you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were MIA and Joe Biden was sleeping on a beach in Delaware.

They only issue here is Trump humiliated them, and that's why they're shrieking about it.

Anything to deflect from why those Americans are buried there in the first place place, right? — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) August 30, 2024

Bingo.

Who made it necessary for a memorial service in the first place? The Biden-Harris administration.

Please attack the families for inviting him. That should go swimmingly. Add it to the #stolenvalor VP nominee and you’ll certainly shore up the mil support. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) August 30, 2024

We definitely encourage the Left to attack Gold Star families.

It's a surefire way to swing this election.

(Not.)

This is a mistake. I'm just telling you now that this would be a huge mistake. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) August 30, 2024

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.' - Napoleon Bonaparte

Yes, let’s jump in the president who showed up and ignore the candidate who didn’t bother. Or the MIA president asleep on the beach — flyoverland (@flyoverland) August 30, 2024

That's exactly why they're doing this.

They're hoping if they scream loud enough about Trump, people won't notice what Kamala and Grandpa Joe were(n't) doing for these families.

Sure pic.twitter.com/P5EE5KwxJn — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) August 30, 2024

Never forget this.

Yes please bring it up while Biden was tanning on the beach to commemorate the deaths of 13 military personnel caused by his surrender & Harris was just well, what was Harris doing? — Slow (@SlowLaneLodge) August 30, 2024

Hiding. That's what she was doing.

How many more ways can the Democrats find to spit in the face of these Gold Star families? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) August 30, 2024

They're figuring that out. Remember that Biden had Steve Nikoui -- father of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, one of the service members killed at Abbey Gate -- arrested for interrupting the State of the Union.

After their botched withdrawal from Afghanistan killing 13 service members? Yeah ok 👌 — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) August 30, 2024

It's a strategy. We'll give them that much.

This is why no one should take them seriously. On this issue or any other.

The former president went to Arlington at the invitation of families of servicemembers killed by Biden-Harris administration's complete incompetence, Joe and Kamala were nowhere to be found, and Trump's the bad one here? https://t.co/XXYJX5bQQS — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 30, 2024

That's really what they're arguing.