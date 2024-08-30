'Juxtaposition of the Day': Dana Bash Was a LITTLE More Combative With JD...
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures

To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington Attack on Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 30, 2024
The Left really has their panties in a twist over Donald Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery, where he paid his respects to the fallen service members killed at Abbey Gate during the Biden-Harris administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The Gold Star families have debunked the Left's hysterical misinformation -- including accusing Trump of breaking federal laws -- but that's not gonna stop the Left from trying to spin this to Kamala Harris' advantage.

Here's The Hill, trying very, very hard to keep this non-scandal going:

They write:

Democrats and left-leaning veterans groups see an opening to attack former President Trump on his record with service members after an altercation between an Arlington National Cemetery staffer and members of the Trump campaign earlier this week.

Several Democratic lawmakers have already taken aim at Trump for the incident, which took place during a visit for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday, framing it as the latest example of the former president’s lack of respect for the military and those killed in war.

Here we'd like to remind you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were MIA and Joe Biden was sleeping on a beach in Delaware.

They only issue here is Trump humiliated them, and that's why they're shrieking about it.

Bingo.

Who made it necessary for a memorial service in the first place? The Biden-Harris administration.

You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking BS
Doug P.
We definitely encourage the Left to attack Gold Star families.

It's a surefire way to swing this election.

(Not.)

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.' - Napoleon Bonaparte

That's exactly why they're doing this.

They're hoping if they scream loud enough about Trump, people won't notice what Kamala and Grandpa Joe were(n't) doing for these families.

Never forget this.

Hiding. That's what she was doing.

They're figuring that out. Remember that Biden had Steve Nikoui -- father of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, one of the service members killed at Abbey Gate -- arrested for interrupting the State of the Union.

It's a strategy. We'll give them that much.

This is why no one should take them seriously. On this issue or any other.

That's really what they're arguing.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN ARLINGTON ARMY DONALD TRUMP MEMORIAL MILITARY

