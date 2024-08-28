DESPICABLE, BIASED Media: Watch How (D)ifferently CBS News Covers Trump Vs. Harris on Taxing Tips

This isn't the first time CBS News has taking a completely different tone on the notion of not taxing tips for service industry workers. A couple of weeks ago, we showed you how the headlines were night and day, depending on which candidate was floating the policy.

But here is video of how not taxing tips is (D)ifferent (read: good) when Kamala proposes it.

WATCH:

Trump proposes no tax on tips vs. Kamala proposes no tax on tips.



CBS is a joke. pic.twitter.com/NFJbaYVi8D — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 27, 2024

Get that? When Trump said it, it was a bad idea that would add to the deficit.

Kamala proposes the same thing and it's amazing! It'll help waitresses buy houses and pay off student loans! All hail Kween Kamala!

Ugh.

Had we lived in a time where the media was truly unbiased - our entire country would be completely different right now. They are ground zero for many of our nations problems currently — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) August 27, 2024

Which is why they do what they do.

CBS is trash media. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2024

Absolutely trash.

Yea she is copying Trumps policies because she doesn't have any policies besides communism. — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) August 27, 2024

She is a commie. For sure.

Conveniently leaving out that Kamala cast the deciding vote on THOUSANDS of new IRS agnts to monitor tipped employees.



Going after “millionaires”? No- bc they have lawyers to fight the IRS. They’re going after the ppl without the resources to fight back. — MsPhinPhan 🐬🏈 (@MsPhinPhan) August 27, 2024

They must've forgotten.

We didn't.

This should be calculated as an in-kind donation to the Democrat party. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) August 27, 2024

Absolutely should be. Because it is.

The leftist media are tools of the Democrat Party — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 27, 2024

Absolute tools.

He's literally just repeating word for word what Democrats would say



There's no difference between this "reporter" and a Democrat campaign spokesperson — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) August 27, 2024

None whatsoever.

Slimy SOB had to work in the “convicted felon” per their script supporting show trials. You can't loathe them enough. — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) August 27, 2024

Yep. Completely irrelevant to the tax debate, but gotta put it out there.

To call the mainstream media "whores" would be to insult honest, hardworking prostitutes. https://t.co/6bzt7h8iIM — D.J. Butler -- Sci-Fi / Fantasy Author and Editor (@DavidJohnButler) August 27, 2024

Ouch.

And the merry-go-around of bulls**t keeps spinning and never ceases to amaze. https://t.co/X2ovVxf581 — Juanito 901 (@Juanito_901) August 28, 2024

Never ceases to amaze.

If Trump wins it will be because Kamala ran a basement campaign and because the American people have seen right through the MSM elites. https://t.co/2k4EVIIlE3 — Christopher Rich (@chrisfrich) August 28, 2024

We hope so.

The nerve of this worm to claim that increasing minimum wage is a better option than reducing taxation.



More spending. More forced spending. More fake growth.



In case you're stupid here:

MINIMUM WAGE IS ANTI CAPITALIST AND ANTI FREEDOM AND TAXATION IS THEFT.



I hate the left. https://t.co/3mf887OruV — Voe (@VoeDooDoll) August 28, 2024

California -- Kamala's home state -- increased the minimum wage recently. Guess how that went for restaurants?

Exactly as you'd have expected it to: layoffs and closures.

These people in the media are beyond dishonest.



Watch this video. Same CBS hack:



When Trump proposes no tax on tips it’s a bad idea that’ll bankrupt America.



When Harris cynically mimics the idea, the story is about how much it will save workers! https://t.co/brxNAqrU7G — Michael Ryan (@MRyanKC) August 27, 2024

We don't despise the media enough.