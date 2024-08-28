Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them
'WEAK SAUCE': Former Bush Staffer SHAMES Kamala Harris for Tag Teaming With Tim...
FLAMING Irony Detected! Riot Enabler Tim Walz Begs Firefighters Union for Support
Bitter, Angry Left Remains LIVID After Trump HUMILIATED Biden-Harris on Third Anniversary...
TROLL KING: Tucker Carlson Responds to Kamala's Weird Fan Mail With Some HILARIOUS...
Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’
Bombshell J6 Footage: Pelosi Caught! Anti-Woke Comedians on Fire!
You've Got to Be KIDDING: The Hill Asks Bill Kristol If Democrats Are...
Well Look at That! VP Kamala Harris Can Start Building More Border Wall...
Home Depot Responds to the Fox 'Nail in Coffin' Headline Regarding HRC Partnership
WATCH: Harris Campaign Staffer Confirms to CNN Kamala HAS NOT Changed Her Mind...
Is This the Best Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Donald Trump Has Ever Made?
The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan...
Harris Campaign's Process for Selecting Interviewer More Planned Out Than a Moon Shot

DESPICABLE, BIASED Media: Watch How (D)ifferently CBS News Covers Trump Vs. Harris on Taxing Tips

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

This isn't the first time CBS News has taking a completely different tone on the notion of not taxing tips for service industry workers. A couple of weeks ago, we showed you how the headlines were night and day, depending on which candidate was floating the policy.

Advertisement

But here is video of how not taxing tips is (D)ifferent (read: good) when Kamala proposes it.

WATCH:

Get that? When Trump said it, it was a bad idea that would add to the deficit.

Kamala proposes the same thing and it's amazing! It'll help waitresses buy houses and pay off student loans! All hail Kween Kamala!

Ugh.

Which is why they do what they do.

Absolutely trash.

She is a commie. For sure.

Recommended

Bitter, Angry Left Remains LIVID After Trump HUMILIATED Biden-Harris on Third Anniversary of Abbey Gate
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They must've forgotten.

We didn't.

Absolutely should be. Because it is.

Absolute tools.

None whatsoever.

Yep. Completely irrelevant to the tax debate, but gotta put it out there.

Ouch.

Never ceases to amaze.

Advertisement

We hope so.

California -- Kamala's home state -- increased the minimum wage recently. Guess how that went for restaurants? 

Exactly as you'd have expected it to: layoffs and closures.

We don't despise the media enough.

Tags: CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bitter, Angry Left Remains LIVID After Trump HUMILIATED Biden-Harris on Third Anniversary of Abbey Gate
Amy Curtis
Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them
justmindy
TROLL KING: Tucker Carlson Responds to Kamala's Weird Fan Mail With Some HILARIOUS Fan Mail of His Own
Amy Curtis
Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’
Aaron Walker
'WEAK SAUCE': Former Bush Staffer SHAMES Kamala Harris for Tag Teaming With Tim Walz on First Interview
Amy Curtis
Home Depot Responds to the Fox 'Nail in Coffin' Headline Regarding HRC Partnership
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bitter, Angry Left Remains LIVID After Trump HUMILIATED Biden-Harris on Third Anniversary of Abbey Gate Amy Curtis
Advertisement