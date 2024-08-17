'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit Proposals

As you know, the Kamala Harris campaign has been swiping policies from her Republican opponents (along with Stalin). Trump proposed "no tax on tips" and Harris, weeks later, said there should be "no tax on tips."

As @TimMurtaugh noticed at the time, CBS News presented those two proposals very differently:

Only sharp-eyed readers will be able to spot the difference in the coverage of the two proposals. pic.twitter.com/h9PMWCZzDX — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 12, 2024

They don't even care that it's so obvious.

The other proposal Harris lifted from one of her Republican opponents is the additional child tax credit, and CNBC covered both of those stories, but went a little softer on the Democrat:

Here’s another one.



Four days apart.



If you squint, you can tell the difference in the coverage. https://t.co/9WoXbhzQKc pic.twitter.com/Z2ikvwTYtd — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 17, 2024

One of those things is not like the other!

Same reporter even. You don't hate the media enough. — Tim (@TimTheWitness) August 17, 2024

Color us shocked.

Great catch by Murtaugh here... https://t.co/nSwTnXme0g — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 17, 2024

Once more... the shot:

Vance wants to raise the child tax credit to $5,000. Here's why that could be difficult https://t.co/H5OgZsfF05 — CNBC (@CNBC) August 12, 2024

And the chaser:

Harris calls for expanded child tax credit of up to $6,000 for families with newborns https://t.co/KbDuFO91nt — CNBC (@CNBC) August 16, 2024

Gee, something's missing from the Harris version.

Harris might end up backing off that particular proposal after she gets some angry response from her pals at Planned Parenthood.