'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit Proposals

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on August 17, 2024
Meme

As you know, the Kamala Harris campaign has been swiping policies from her Republican opponents (along with Stalin). Trump proposed "no tax on tips" and Harris, weeks later, said there should be "no tax on tips."

As @TimMurtaugh noticed at the time, CBS News presented those two proposals very differently: 

They don't even care that it's so obvious.

The other proposal Harris lifted from one of her Republican opponents is the additional child tax credit, and CNBC covered both of those stories, but went a little softer on the Democrat:

One of those things is not like the other!

Color us shocked.

Once more... the shot:

And the chaser:

Gee, something's missing from the Harris version.

Harris might end up backing off that particular proposal after she gets some angry response from her pals at Planned Parenthood.

