'You Want to Be in the Room With Her': Lefty Fawns Over Kamala's 'Star Power' (Her Ex-Staffers Disagree)

Back in July, a breathless media was so impressed Kamala Harris could crack eggs one-handed a so-called 'journalist' even posted it on X.

She cooks! She's just like us!

We'll remind you here that the price of eggs has gone up 147% since Kamala took office, so not many Americans are cracking eggs, one-handed or otherwise, cause they just can't afford them.

But here's another Lefty, getting all starry-eyed because Kamala almost seems normal in a video of her cooking.

Kamala cracking eggs.



The woman has star power. It isn’t about politics. You want to be in the room with her.



You know that even if you get called into the manager’s office, you might get in trouble but she’ll be cracking jokes and you’ll have a lot of fun anyway. pic.twitter.com/fEDLf2PdkN — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 27, 2024

Really?

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Kamala Harris treated her staff like absolute garbage, with a 91% turnover in the VP office since her inauguration in January 2021.

Then maybe she needs to be where she belongs, managing a DMV in California — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) August 27, 2024

A suitable job for her.

Dude she had worse favorables than Biden before she got in this race. Nobody liked her. Nobody wanted to be in a room with her including her own staff which is why she has such high turnover. This is all a psyop pic.twitter.com/oh5ok9mlTW — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) August 27, 2024

Never forget.

This is a criteria for choosing who will run the world’s largest and most powerful organization?



Cracking eggs and laughing? — Cody Penn-Dent says Trannies are demonic (@codypd) August 27, 2024

If that's the case, vote for this writer. She's qualified, too.

Yea. She allegedly has a 92% turnover rate bc she’s insufferable. As vp, she had a mass exodus of aides but she sure can crack an egg — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) August 27, 2024

They didn't leave cause the office was joyful.

If only we were voting for a substitute teacher, I’d be right up there offering to clean the chalkboard — Cleo (@CleoOnTheRange) August 27, 2024

She'd even be insufferable as a teacher.

As California AG, she forced her staff to rise when she walked into the office and address her as “General.” https://t.co/i0uzsdX6Ip — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) August 27, 2024

Totally sounds like someone who'd laugh and joke with you if you got called into her office.

TOTALLY.

Her staff has like literally 90% turnover and youre falling for a smile and an egg crack. If youre going to be this gullible can you at least not act like youre doing some kind of serious character analysis https://t.co/4wdjfpEzwg — Nick (@astoldbyNGR) August 27, 2024

Thank you.

I read this twice thinking it was satire.



What’s up with these fanatics? Notice how they don’t discuss policies or beliefs.



Just optics.



And the stretch is that somehow these are positive optics for her.



I don’t know why this is so sad to me, but it really makes me sad. https://t.co/fLlP1aylRQ — Kevin Ferron (@KevinFerron) August 27, 2024

Because the campaign has no policies or beliefs they can share publicly.

“You know that even if you get called into the manager’s office, you might get in trouble but she’ll be cracking jokes and you’ll have a lot of fun anyway.”



Kamala is a famously terrible boss whose anger issues lead to incredibly high staff turnover. https://t.co/RWP7B2kGbv — blighter (@blightersort) August 27, 2024

92% turnover.

Normally the left is right about this. They understand star power and use it to their advantage.



This is absolutely not the case with Kamala. She is massively unlikeable and not a star.



Even Republican men would want to go have a beer with Bill Clinton. HE had star power. https://t.co/Xte19VgGI3 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 27, 2024

And Kamala ain't Bill Clinton. Heck, she isn't even Hillary.