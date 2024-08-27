Hundreds of Former GOP Staffers Call Another Trump Term ‘Untenable’
'You Want to Be in the Room With Her': Lefty Fawns Over Kamala's 'Star Power' (Her Ex-Staffers Disagree)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on August 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

Back in July, a breathless media was so impressed Kamala Harris could crack eggs one-handed a so-called 'journalist' even posted it on X.

She cooks! She's just like us!

We'll remind you here that the price of eggs has gone up 147% since Kamala took office, so not many Americans are cracking eggs, one-handed or otherwise, cause they just can't afford them.

But here's another Lefty, getting all starry-eyed because Kamala almost seems normal in a video of her cooking.

Really?

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Kamala Harris treated her staff like absolute garbage, with a 91% turnover in the VP office since her inauguration in January 2021.

A suitable job for her.

Never forget.

If that's the case, vote for this writer. She's qualified, too.

They didn't leave cause the office was joyful.

She'd even be insufferable as a teacher.

Totally sounds like someone who'd laugh and joke with you if you got called into her office.

TOTALLY.

Thank you.

Because the campaign has no policies or beliefs they can share publicly.

92% turnover.

And Kamala ain't Bill Clinton. Heck, she isn't even Hillary.

