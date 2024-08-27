Whether it be a Clash or Comedy, the FIRST Trump/Harris Debate is September...
ALL THEY DO IS LIE: Drew Holden Fact Checks the DNC With Epic...
HRC President Wants to 'Reimagine' Democracy 'More Revolutionary' Than the Founders Did
Dude, We Have EYES! Kamala Staffer Tries Dunking on Trump Delivering Pizza With...
Kamala Harris FINALLY Finds a Camera She Likes and Will Sit With 'Lie-nus'...
What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea...
Shady Michigan Leadership Want to Toss Cornel West BUT Refuse to Let RFK,...
The Flip-Flop Campaign: Kamala Now Favors Building a Border Wall If She's Elected...
Crooked Jack Smith is at it AGAIN ... the Never Ending Saga of...
And There It Is: Sheldon Whitehouse Says Kamala Harris Backs Radical Supreme Court...
Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of...
Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump...
'Farmers Are on Their Knees': Nicole Shanahan Calls Out Harris on Price Gouging,...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Lying About...

Liar or Just Plain Stupid? Kamala Repeats Wildly Incorrect Stat About How Many Americans Died From COVID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Normally, this writer would give someone the benefit of the doubt if they misspoke. It happens to the best of us. But much like Biden repeating the lie that inflation was 9% when he took office (it was 1.4%), when you say something more than once it's not a gaffe, it's intentional.

Advertisement

Also, the Kamala Harris campaign continues to lie about Trump telling Americans to inject bleach (he didn't do that), and saying there were 'fine people on both sides' in Charlottesville, so they deserve all the criticism they get.

Watch Kamala Harris lie about how many Americans died because of COVID:

Not once, but twice.

The current U.S. population is 331 million people. So Kamala is saying that 2/3 of Americans died because of COVID.

Seems like a big mistake to make multiple times.

Yet here she is. The candidate in the only way she'd ever make it this far: without people voting.

Recommended

Dude, We Have EYES! Kamala Staffer Tries Dunking on Trump Delivering Pizza With Video PROVING He's a Liar
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And is demanding notes during the debate.

Nope. They're focused on the vibes and joy.

Holy cow this pic made this writer laugh out loud.

It was worse than the Thanos snap,.

Or not grilling her at all on anything.

Advertisement

Someone else whose mind immediately went to Thanos.

We hope so.

And never, ever will be.

There's still plenty of time before the election for the weird to get even weirder.

Tags: 2024 GAFFE KAMALA HARRIS LIE 2024 ELECTION COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude, We Have EYES! Kamala Staffer Tries Dunking on Trump Delivering Pizza With Video PROVING He's a Liar
Amy Curtis
ALL THEY DO IS LIE: Drew Holden Fact Checks the DNC With Epic Thread of ALL Biden's Blatant Lies
Amy Curtis
Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum
Grateful Calvin
Whether it be a Clash or Comedy, the FIRST Trump/Harris Debate is September 10
justmindy
HRC President Wants to 'Reimagine' Democracy 'More Revolutionary' Than the Founders Did
Brett T.
Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of Arlington Cemetery Photo-Op
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude, We Have EYES! Kamala Staffer Tries Dunking on Trump Delivering Pizza With Video PROVING He's a Liar Amy Curtis
Advertisement