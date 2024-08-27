Liar or Just Plain Stupid? Kamala Repeats Wildly Incorrect Stat About How Many Americans Died From COVID

Normally, this writer would give someone the benefit of the doubt if they misspoke. It happens to the best of us. But much like Biden repeating the lie that inflation was 9% when he took office (it was 1.4%), when you say something more than once it's not a gaffe, it's intentional.

Also, the Kamala Harris campaign continues to lie about Trump telling Americans to inject bleach (he didn't do that), and saying there were 'fine people on both sides' in Charlottesville, so they deserve all the criticism they get.

Watch Kamala Harris lie about how many Americans died because of COVID:

I thought she made a mistake, but then she said it again.



Watch 👇pic.twitter.com/IS1JkFTH1i — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 26, 2024

Not once, but twice.

The current U.S. population is 331 million people. So Kamala is saying that 2/3 of Americans died because of COVID.

Seems like a big mistake to make multiple times.

She’s a puppet that’s doesn’t even put in the work to be a good marionette. She is unprepared and uninformed and has no business being promoted as a candidate for the presidency. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 26, 2024

Yet here she is. The candidate in the only way she'd ever make it this far: without people voting.

COVID killed 2/3 of the American population according to Harris. No wonder she won't talk without a teleprompter. — Frustrated Conservative 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@JamesReill97939) August 27, 2024

And is demanding notes during the debate.

Are people supporting her actually listening to what she’s saying? — hermes (@hermesmeta) August 26, 2024

Nope. They're focused on the vibes and joy.

Shocking that the Democrats choose this baffoon to represent them. I guess they were just looking for another puppet. pic.twitter.com/N0LOlPVhRr — Foggy Kudzu (@drsimsdmd) August 26, 2024

Holy cow this pic made this writer laugh out loud.

Hey Siri, what’s the population of the United States?



“The population of the United States is 334.9 Million”



😱😱😱



I didn’t realize we lost 65% of the population during Covid!! — CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) August 26, 2024

It was worse than the Thanos snap,.

My favourite part of watching her say this is knowing our corporate media will immediately grill her by asking what her favourite flavour of ice cream is. — The Rational Post (@therationalpost) August 26, 2024

Or not grilling her at all on anything.

Thanos must have gotten all the Infinity stones then?



Anyone else see 70% of the country turn to dust? 🧐 https://t.co/F3HoXkEF3M — 80️⃣8 (@st8_ofmind) August 27, 2024

Someone else whose mind immediately went to Thanos.

Kamala's not the brighest bulb in the house, not the sharpest knife in the drawer, or not the shiniest penny in the pond - are people finally starting to "get it"? https://t.co/88KS9Hdcpp — Parsons (@gw_parsons) August 27, 2024

We hope so.

This is what happens when our journalists choose to become propagandists.

She has never been fact checked, questioned or called out. https://t.co/jayVLTitcY — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) August 27, 2024

And never, ever will be.

That leaves us with 120M Americans? 155M allegedly voted in the 2020 Presidential election?



Can this 🤡 show get any weirder? https://t.co/5Oqb1rDygn — CHASE (@PEOPLEBEREAL) August 26, 2024

There's still plenty of time before the election for the weird to get even weirder.