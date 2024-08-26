We Regret to Inform You Hakeem Jeffries Is LYING AGAIN About Trump, Abortion, and Project 2025

Democrats' Attempt to List 'Wins' By the Biden/Harris Administration Only Makes Things WOR...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

All the Left does is lie. We don't blame them, really. They have a terrible candidate with no achievements to her name -- one who failed as both the border czar and as chair of the National Space Council.

Since they can't tell the truth about Kamala Harris, they'll lie about Donald Trump. It's all they've got.

Here's the repeatedly debunked lie about Donald Trump banning abortion:

He has said -- multiple times -- he opposes a national abortion ban.

There's a pending Community Note on Jeffries' post.

Trump has disavowed Project 2025 multiple times.

It's the Left's boogeyman, though.

By design. Guys like Jeffries need the middle class to be destroyed. It's what'll keep them in power.

He earns every one of them, too.

They should, but they won't.

Pure, unadulterated manipulation.

Ouch.

