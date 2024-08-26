We Regret to Inform You Hakeem Jeffries Is LYING AGAIN About Trump, Abortion, and Project 2025

All the Left does is lie. We don't blame them, really. They have a terrible candidate with no achievements to her name -- one who failed as both the border czar and as chair of the National Space Council.

Since they can't tell the truth about Kamala Harris, they'll lie about Donald Trump. It's all they've got.

Here's the repeatedly debunked lie about Donald Trump banning abortion:

Donald Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans support a nationwide abortion ban.



It’s part of Project 2025.



Stop lying to the American people. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 26, 2024

He has said -- multiple times -- he opposes a national abortion ban.

@CommunityNotes How many times does Donald Trump have to say that he doesn’t support a nationwide ban AND he doesn’t support Project 2025 for the media to call Hakeem a liar? — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 26, 2024

There's a pending Community Note on Jeffries' post.

I think Dollar Store Obama should stop pandering and lying to the American people, would you agree?



Project 2025 has been disproven, dipsht — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2024

Trump has disavowed Project 2025 multiple times.

It's the Left's boogeyman, though.

Everyday you send out the same useless posts with the same useless lies.



Meanwhile you enable the ongoing destruction of middle America. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 26, 2024

By design. Guys like Jeffries need the middle class to be destroyed. It's what'll keep them in power.

This jackass gets community noted more than just about anyone. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AM7X4MWK27 pic.twitter.com/dKkoyF6CDS — 🇺🇸𝔓𝔞𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔬𝔱 ℭ𝔥𝔢𝔱🇺🇸 (@ECRoberts3) August 26, 2024

He earns every one of them, too.

Every Capitol Hill reporter must call this out as a lie.



Letting the Speaker wanna be get away with two lies like this further ruins media credibility. https://t.co/lfU7wzkmoS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 26, 2024

They should, but they won't.

1. Trump said he would not support a national ban.



2. Trumps said many times he isn’t part of Project 2025 and doesn’t support it.



3. Saying we are lying is projection - a manipulation tactic. https://t.co/b9ZSoQneww — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) August 26, 2024

Pure, unadulterated manipulation.

Temu Obama lying again! https://t.co/D4iJGeG2UH — Nicholas Kruge (@NicholasKruge) August 26, 2024

Ouch.