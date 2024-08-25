Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)
That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per NBC News

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

After dragging their feet for months and denying RFK Jr. Secret Service protection at least three times, the Biden administration was basically shamed into providing Secret Service protection to RFK Jr. by Donald Trump following the July assassination attempt on the Republican nominee.

Advertisement

Total mystery as to why RFK Jr. is now on Team MAGA, huh?

But as slow as they were to give him protection, they were quick to remove it.

Honestly, given the Secret Service's track record, this is probably a good thing.

He did. That protection is tied to being a candidate, unfortunately.

But we understand why people are mad in this political climate.

The Secret Service hasn't exactly had a banner year, no.

Might be a wise idea.

True. No agents will duck out on duty unannounced to breastfeed, for example.

This made us chuckle, not gonna lie.

Hard to disagree with this, frankly.

There are no adults.

Feels like it doesn't need to be a news story, for sure.

And this is the sticking point.

 Here's a good explainer on the rules from my Twitchy colleague Aaron, who points out: 

Biden administration could do it, because the language is very flexible, but they don’t technically have to give it to any candidate.

Now, Harris gets it automatically because she’s the veep...and Trump gets it automatically because he’s a former president. But otherwise they could play games with the definition of major candidate and provide or deny protection as they see fit.

Which is why clarification from the Biden-Harris administration would be nice. We won't get that, but it would help.

Tags: SECRET SERVICE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

