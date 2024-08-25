That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per NBC News

After dragging their feet for months and denying RFK Jr. Secret Service protection at least three times, the Biden administration was basically shamed into providing Secret Service protection to RFK Jr. by Donald Trump following the July assassination attempt on the Republican nominee.

Total mystery as to why RFK Jr. is now on Team MAGA, huh?

But as slow as they were to give him protection, they were quick to remove it.

BREAKING: Secret Service will no longer provide security for RFK Jr - NBC News — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 25, 2024

Honestly, given the Secret Service's track record, this is probably a good thing.

He dropped out the race 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 25, 2024

He did. That protection is tied to being a candidate, unfortunately.

But we understand why people are mad in this political climate.

Even though he's still on the ballot in many states and has become a de facto part of the ticket.

And he's a Kennedy.

The regime Secret Service is a disgrace.

Trump, Vance, Kennedy, and Musk must now be surrounded by elite private security forces. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 25, 2024

The Secret Service hasn't exactly had a banner year, no.

Better off hiring private security anyways. Same with Trump. There are tons of Veterans that would do it for free. — Calisthenic Kyle (@CalisthenicKyle) August 25, 2024

Might be a wise idea.

He’ll probably be safer now tbh https://t.co/irAOW6bYPU — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 25, 2024

True. No agents will duck out on duty unannounced to breastfeed, for example.

This made us chuckle, not gonna lie.

Proof that RFK Jr's criticism of the Democrat Party is true. https://t.co/xsnMAl74Wl — Mike 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@Mike_Hoover) August 25, 2024

Hard to disagree with this, frankly.

Not a good look for the regime. Where are the adults? https://t.co/NjSK0QrtrC — Pericles (@Explicatur1) August 25, 2024

There are no adults.

Announcing that is not cool. Seems on purpose. 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/Qf8qE1CrBR — 🍀 Sangria in 33 🍀 Dia gam shàbhaladh! 🍀 (@Sangria1992) August 25, 2024

Feels like it doesn't need to be a news story, for sure.

You’re not entitled to secret service protection after you drop out. https://t.co/IY7oVHsO7b — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) August 25, 2024

And this is the sticking point.

Here's a good explainer on the rules from my Twitchy colleague Aaron, who points out:

Biden administration could do it, because the language is very flexible, but they don’t technically have to give it to any candidate. Now, Harris gets it automatically because she’s the veep...and Trump gets it automatically because he’s a former president. But otherwise they could play games with the definition of major candidate and provide or deny protection as they see fit.

Which is why clarification from the Biden-Harris administration would be nice. We won't get that, but it would help.