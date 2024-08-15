'Unbelievable': There's Been ANOTHER Incident Involving the Secret Service at a Trump Rally?

Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on August 15, 2024
There are still many unanswered questions surrounding how somebody was able to get on a roof with a rifle near a Pennsylvania Trump rally last month without arousing suspicion from the Secret Service on the scene, and since then the agency has been facing additional scrutiny. 

Now there is an additional report about an alleged incident during a Trump rally that took place yesterday:

It seems that the Secret Service keeps bringing about less confidence and fresh questions. 

Here's the full post from Real Clear Investigations' @SusanCrabtree:

EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: During a Donald Trump visit to North Carolina yesterday, a woman Secret Service special agent abandoned her post to breastfeed with no permission/warning to the event site agent, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. 

Shortly before Trump's motorcade arrival -- I'm told five minutes beforehand  -- the site agent was getting ready for the arrival. (The site agent is the person in charge of the entire event's security.) 

The site agent went to do one final sweep of the walking route and found the agent breast-feeding her child in a room that is supposed to be set aside for important Secret Service official work, i.e. a potential emergency related to the president.

A working agent on duty cannot bring a child to a protective assignment. The woman was out of the Atlanta Field Office. 

The woman agent was in the room with two other family members. 

The agent and her family members bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted by an unpinned event staff into the room to breastfeed, the sources said. Unpinned means they have not been cleared by the Secret Service to be there. 

When contacted about the incident, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident did not have an impact on the event. and it's under review.  

"All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards," he said. "While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! NEWLY Discovered J6 Footage Gives GLIMPSE Into Pipe Bomb Mystery (Watch)
Sam J.
The "incident did not have an impact on the event" according to the quoted Secret Service spox -- at least not this time.

You'd think.

