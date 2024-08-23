Our Irony Meter Just Broke! TMZ Has 'Lost Credibility' Says Anchor EMPLOYED BY CNN

Last night, the rumors around a 'special guest' at the DNC swirled. Would it be Taylor Swift? George W. Bush (ha!)? Mitt Romney?

The name that popped up more often than not was Beyoncé, Queen Bey herself.

Beyoncé was a no-show and it makes us wonder if that wasn't all intentional media hype to get eyes on the DNC.

Some of the media outlets that ran with the Beyoncé story include The Hill and celebrity news site TMZ. Few people think of TMZ as a hard news site. Celebs are their thing. Most people know this.

Except Abby Phillip. Who thinks TMZ lost credibility tonight.

TMZ lost a lot of credibility tonight. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 23, 2024

Guess who Abby works for, though?

She. Works. For. CNN.

You work for CNN. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 23, 2024

Do you think the public views TMZ or CNN as having more credibility? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2024

So did CNN. — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 23, 2024

CNN had credibility?

And to think a gossip site is more reliable than CNN. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 23, 2024

CNN should be ashamed.

They have dropped almost as low as @CNN — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) August 23, 2024

Kamala and Co planted that story w TMZ. They were losing views fast and needed a headliner. — FADDE (@fadde) August 23, 2024

They planted that story with the media, not just TMZ.

TMZ still has more credibility than CNN. pic.twitter.com/yoRqDrVKD7 — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) August 23, 2024

TMZ doesn't pretend to be an objective news outlet.

But wait! As if her dunk on TMZ wasn't bad enough, Abby herself hinted at a Beyoncé appearance last night:

Abby literally posted a video strongly hinting Beyoncé or Taylor Swift would perform last night at the DNC, for those scoring the credibility card at home: https://t.co/358dGJaOfM pic.twitter.com/HQGaNT9p1Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 23, 2024

This is very funny, for reasons you don't understand or you wouldn't have said it. https://t.co/n4qGvEfFmi — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 23, 2024

TMZ was the media outlet who got George Stephanopoulos on the street saying Biden couldn't serve another term.



CNN is the media outlet who told us nothing was ever wrong with him https://t.co/9PgDAfeEaX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2024

I thought you guys did when you kept saying there was going to be a “special guest” and then that never happened and you never explained why https://t.co/7IlgOlV1Pb — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 23, 2024

For their part, TMZ did issue an apology:

To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong. — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2024

When was the last time CNN did that?