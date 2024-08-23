Our Irony Meter Just Broke! TMZ Has 'Lost Credibility' Says Anchor EMPLOYED BY CNN

Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 23, 2024
Twitter

Last night, the rumors around a 'special guest' at the DNC swirled. Would it be Taylor Swift? George W. Bush (ha!)? Mitt Romney? 

(Hahahahahahahaha - we're gonna need a minute to catch our breath from laughing at that one).

The name that popped up more often than not was Beyoncé, Queen Bey herself.

Beyoncé was a no-show and it makes us wonder if that wasn't all intentional media hype to get eyes on the DNC.

Some of the media outlets that ran with the Beyoncé story include The Hill and celebrity news site TMZ. Few people think of TMZ as a hard news site. Celebs are their thing. Most people know this.

Except Abby Phillip. Who thinks TMZ lost credibility tonight.

Guess who Abby works for, though?

She. Works. For. CNN.

Pot, meet kettle.

We should put that to a poll on X.

CNN had credibility?

CNN should be ashamed.

Almost.

They planted that story with the media, not just TMZ.

TMZ doesn't pretend to be an objective news outlet.

But wait! As if her dunk on TMZ wasn't bad enough, Abby herself hinted at a Beyoncé appearance last night:

BOOM.

She'll never understand.

They sure were.

But TMZ!

Exactly.

Take all the seats.

For their part, TMZ did issue an apology:

When was the last time CNN did that?

