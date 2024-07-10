OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years

It is becoming difficult to come up with metaphors for how badly the Biden campaign for re-election is going this summer. 'The wheels are falling off' doesn't even come close to describing it. Not only have the wheels come off, but the brake lines have been cut, the radiator is spewing out white smoke, the timing belt is busted, the engine has seized, and the entire engine block is about to fall out of the rusted chassis.

The only person who doesn't seem to realize that the car has been totaled is Joe Biden.

Yesterday provided another blow to voter confidence in the lemon that the Democrats have put up for sale in their yard. Career Democrat operative (now disguised as a 'journalist') George Stephanopoulos was caught in an unscripted moment on the streets of New York by a pedestrian with a camera, where he said what everyone else already knows. Watch:

#GeorgeStephanopoulos just made a STUNNING comment: he told someone on the streets of #NewYork that he doesn't think President #JoeBiden can serve another term! https://t.co/cFMK2Uxx4z pic.twitter.com/pxKkolFcGt — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2024

'I don't think he can serve four more years.' As the pedestrian noted in the video ... that's an answer alright.

As TMZ reports, this comment from Stephanopoulos is even more damning, not just because of his left bias, but because he just sat down to talk to Biden last week.

George's comment is telling, given he had an exclusive sit-down with the Prez just 4 days ago. George pressed Biden on his mental acuity and his dismal debate performance. Outside the White House bubble, George has spent more one-on-one time with the President than just about anyone.

The left was BIG mad that Stephanopoulos let the truth slip out.

What are you doing @GStephanopoulos? Some journalist you are, geesh and I was a fan. Aren’t journalist supposed to stay independent? — Deirdre Levine 🌻 (@DeirdreDLevine) July 9, 2024

LOL. 'Independent.' Yeah, that describes Stephanopoulos' career at ABC News alright. He just calls balls and strikes.

TMZ when will you guys report on Project 2025 — Lock901 (@lock9011) July 9, 2024

They've got nothing to campaign on, so they're just going to repeat 'Project 2025' as often as they can.

However, word must have gotten back to Stephanopoulos that he committed a big 'no-no' here in a candid moment. After TMZ published the video, he and ABC News sent statements to TMZ to apologize.

Apologize for ... what, exactly? Stating the truth?

That tracks. God forbid the media ever be caught doing that.

NEW @PuckNews: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, who recently interviewed Biden and was today caught in TMZ video saying he doesn’t think Biden “can serve four more years,” tells me, via spokesperson: “Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have.”



In a… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 10, 2024

The tweet continues, 'In a separate statement, an ABC News spokesperson tells me, 'George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.''

HAHAHAHA. George did a Hagrid.





"I apologize for being honest for the first time in my life. It won't happen again." pic.twitter.com/vUxwrP0LkX — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) July 10, 2024

We wonder if ABC News gave him a spanking. Or worse ...

He better watch it or he might get a visit from the FBI — Hoss8696 (@PatrickLan76366) July 10, 2024

Yikes.

He’s not sorry he said it, he’s just sorry he got caught saying it.



Usually telling the truth means the end of a corporate propagandists career. — Doochebag (@no_one_quits) July 10, 2024

BINGO. (Except Stephanopoulos probably won't lose his job.)

ABC News has a position? https://t.co/LpiU9VBdxj — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 10, 2024

That's an interesting question about how ABC phrased its statement. What is ABC's position, since they felt the need to state that Stephanopoulos' words did not reflect that?

They won't answer that question, but they don't really have to. Everyone knows what ABC's position is.

Later, Brian Stelter (who is kind of confusing us lately) went on CNN to talk about the comment and the apology.

.@brianstelter reacts to GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos' remarks that he doesn't think Biden can serve four more years. pic.twitter.com/c27j2TBW5s — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 10, 2024

Sure, Potato. Stephanopoulos is 'an outsider' and you were all 'duped.'

Give us a break.

Brian Stelter, who did a dozen or so segments on Trump walking down a ramp feels conned and duped by the Biden White House. Duped I tells you. https://t.co/HUzXI0G5QG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

Brian had no idea he was lying for the White House. He's a journalist! https://t.co/itvqptmfHC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 10, 2024

Stelter almost told the truth during his appearance though. Stephanopoulos' opinion does matter. Not to normal people or voters, but to Democrat insiders and influencers, it does.

And that's why he had to apologize. They haven't given him permission to completely throw Biden under the bus yet.

This is fine, but I don’t need to hear Brian invoking “reporters who feel fooled by this White House.” It is reporters themselves who have deceived the American people with the assistance of this White House. https://t.co/10nAUEIqZm — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 10, 2024

Pardon our corny phrasing, but who, exactly, does the media think they are fooling here?

I'm sure ABC would of had no public announcement position if George would have said the opposite about Biden. They've supported the past biases against Trump by George so far. https://t.co/YJ9l8EFmee — RUBQ (@Ruby_8385) July 10, 2024

This is 100 percent accurate. If Stephanopoulos had been stopped on the street and said, 'I think Joe Biden showed great acumen during our interview and I believe he is up for the job,' he would have never apologized. And ABC never would have issued a statement distancing themselves from his comments.

It wasn't bad for him to have an opinion. It was bad for him to have the wrong opinion.

Again..a journalist’s opinion who is not a doctor! @GStephanopoulos spent an hour with the president and is not a doctor! — My_Body_My_Right🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@newzgirl11) July 10, 2024

That's a tweet that would never have been sent if Stephanopoulos had a different 'medical opinion.'

“I apologize for deviating from the approved DNC narrative” https://t.co/oA2COIXsAt — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 10, 2024

And they accuse conservatives of being in a cult. LOL.

That's an accurate assessment right there. Not just of George Stephanopoulos' statement and apology, but the entire DNC right now.

Things sure are going swimmingly for the Biden campaign. Expect a lot more 'Project 2025' tweets and articles from the left.