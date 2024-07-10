No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About...
Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not...
Gaza Pier Update Provides Another Perfect Metaphor for the Biden Administration
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on...
Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)
Someone (Allegedly) Tried to Carjack the U.S. Marshals Guarding Justice Sotomayor’s Home
In Move That Seems Like a Political Ploy, White House Quietly Pivots on...
CBS News Looks Into Project 2025, the 'Blueprint' for a Second Trump Term
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Dr. Jill Biden Says the Decision Has Been Made — She's All-In
Reuters: Biden Is Now Deporting More People Than Trump
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up...
Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People

OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on July 10, 2024
Twitchy

It is becoming difficult to come up with metaphors for how badly the Biden campaign for re-election is going this summer. 'The wheels are falling off' doesn't even come close to describing it. Not only have the wheels come off, but the brake lines have been cut, the radiator is spewing out white smoke, the timing belt is busted, the engine has seized, and the entire engine block is about to fall out of the rusted chassis. 

Advertisement

The only person who doesn't seem to realize that the car has been totaled is Joe Biden. 

Yesterday provided another blow to voter confidence in the lemon that the Democrats have put up for sale in their yard. Career Democrat operative (now disguised as a 'journalist') George Stephanopoulos was caught in an unscripted moment on the streets of New York by a pedestrian with a camera, where he said what everyone else already knows. Watch: 

'I don't think he can serve four more years.' As the pedestrian noted in the video ... that's an answer alright. 

As TMZ reports, this comment from Stephanopoulos is even more damning, not just because of his left bias, but because he just sat down to talk to Biden last week. 

George's comment is telling, given he had an exclusive sit-down with the Prez just 4 days ago. George pressed Biden on his mental acuity and his dismal debate performance. Outside the White House bubble, George has spent more one-on-one time with the President than just about anyone.

The left was BIG mad that Stephanopoulos let the truth slip out. 

Recommended

No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025
Doug P.
Advertisement

LOL. 'Independent.' Yeah, that describes Stephanopoulos' career at ABC News alright. He just calls balls and strikes. 

They've got nothing to campaign on, so they're just going to repeat 'Project 2025' as often as they can. 

However, word must have gotten back to Stephanopoulos that he committed a big 'no-no' here in a candid moment. After TMZ published the video, he and ABC News sent statements to TMZ to apologize. 

Apologize for ... what, exactly? Stating the truth? 

That tracks. God forbid the media ever be caught doing that

The tweet continues, 'In a separate statement, an ABC News spokesperson tells me, 'George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.''

HAHAHAHA. George did a Hagrid.

I Shouldnt Have Said That Hagrid GIFfrom I Shouldnt Have Said That GIFs


We wonder if ABC News gave him a spanking. Or worse ...

Advertisement

Yikes. 

BINGO. (Except Stephanopoulos probably won't lose his job.)

That's an interesting question about how ABC phrased its statement. What is ABC's position, since they felt the need to state that Stephanopoulos' words did not reflect that? 

They won't answer that question, but they don't really have to. Everyone knows what ABC's position is. 

Later, Brian Stelter (who is kind of confusing us lately) went on CNN to talk about the comment and the apology. 

Sure, Potato. Stephanopoulos is 'an outsider' and you were all 'duped.'

Give us a break.

Advertisement

Stelter almost told the truth during his appearance though. Stephanopoulos' opinion does matter. Not to normal people or voters, but to Democrat insiders and influencers, it does. 

And that's why he had to apologize. They haven't given him permission to completely throw Biden under the bus yet.  

Pardon our corny phrasing, but who, exactly, does the media think they are fooling here? 

This is 100 percent accurate. If Stephanopoulos had been stopped on the street and said, 'I think Joe Biden showed great acumen during our interview and I believe he is up for the job,' he would have never apologized. And ABC never would have issued a statement distancing themselves from his comments. 

It wasn't bad for him to have an opinion. It was bad for him to have the wrong opinion. 

Advertisement

That's a tweet that would never have been sent if Stephanopoulos had a different 'medical opinion.' 

And they accuse conservatives of being in a cult. LOL. 

That's an accurate assessment right there. Not just of George Stephanopoulos' statement and apology, but the entire DNC right now. 

Things sure are going swimmingly for the Biden campaign. Expect a lot more 'Project 2025' tweets and articles from the left. 

Tags: ABC NEWS APOLOGY GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS TMZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025
Doug P.
Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW)
Doug P.
Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)
Doug P.
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
Brett T.
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Gordon K
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on the Democratic Ticket
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025 Doug P.
Advertisement