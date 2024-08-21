Must Be REALLY BAD! Biden-Harris Admin Says 'Technical Issues' Delaying Release of Revised Jobs Numbers

Hoo boy.

The downward revision of last year's jobs numbers must be abysmally bad for the Biden-Harris administration and -- by extension -- Kamala's campaign.

Biden has bragged about 'record job creation' throughout his administration, conveniently ignoring the fact most jobs 'created' simply returned after the insanity of COVID lockdowns. But the pattern has been clear for a while now: release inflated numbers so Biden can brag, and then quietly revise them downwards.

July's jobs report was worse than expected (and that's pre-downward revision), and jobs numbers for May and June were revised downward last month, too.

As far as this writer is aware, there hasn't been a 'technical issue' delaying the release of jobs numbers. Until today.

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 'technical issues' are delaying the release of the data.

The Harris-Biden Bureau of Labor Statistics is having "technical issues" in releasing the expected downward revision of past year's jobs numbers 🧐 pic.twitter.com/5RGeeVHVqY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2024

It must be really, really bad.

And to fall during the DNC -- the day before Kamala is set to take the stage as the official nominee -- yikes.

Technical issues? Is that what we’re calling corruption now? — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@marktmt) August 21, 2024

Apparently.

Biden’s team responsible for manipulating the numbers should be prosecuted and put on trial for deceiving the public.



They’ve been doing this deliberately for years to spin the Bidenomics Hoax — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) August 21, 2024

It's all been deliberate and we all know it.

Yeah. It's bad.

They are busy revising the revision — SNL (@SNL521116616592) August 21, 2024

Trying to soften the blow.

War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength, and 2 + 2 = 5 — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) August 21, 2024

Orwell would be proud.

This is the 2020 election results all over again. Funny how "technical issues" kick in when there's bad news afoot. https://t.co/IwmDMyBwVf — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 21, 2024

Total coincidence, we're sure.

Government statistics are just as unreliable as government policy. https://t.co/7U2Kyvh48A — Spring Forge Smithy (@ForgePress1) August 21, 2024

Not reliable at all.

It's not a technical issue. It's a "how to spin" issue https://t.co/Fk4LkulANn — Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) August 21, 2024

B-b-b-b-b-bingo.