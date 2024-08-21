Must Be REALLY BAD! Biden-Harris Admin Says 'Technical Issues' Delaying Release of Revised Jobs Numbers

Michelle Obama Says Illegals Have the Right to *Build a Decent Life (*NOT...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:10 AM on August 21, 2024
Hoo boy.

Hoo boy.

The downward revision of last year's jobs numbers must be abysmally bad for the Biden-Harris administration and -- by extension -- Kamala's campaign.

Biden has bragged about 'record job creation' throughout his administration, conveniently ignoring the fact most jobs 'created' simply returned after the insanity of COVID lockdowns. But the pattern has been clear for a while now: release inflated numbers so Biden can brag, and then quietly revise them downwards.

July's jobs report was worse than expected (and that's pre-downward revision), and jobs numbers for May and June were revised downward last month, too.

As far as this writer is aware, there hasn't been a 'technical issue' delaying the release of jobs numbers. Until today.

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 'technical issues' are delaying the release of the data.

It must be really, really bad.

And to fall during the DNC -- the day before Kamala is set to take the stage as the official nominee -- yikes.

Apparently.



