But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ to Stop State Abortion Laws

Kamala Harris hasn't exactly been shy about her dictatorial desires. The other day, we gave you two examples of how she'd rule as president: stealing patents so the government can take over corporations and how a 'swipe of her pen' could ruin someone's life with criminal charges.
These are things she's said out loud. On camera.
And here's another one:
This is crazy. Think about what Kamala is saying here.— MAZE (@mazemoore) August 18, 2024
As President, if a state passes a law on "reproductive healthcare" that Kamala doesn't think is constitutional, she will use her Department of Justice to stop the state from enforcing the law. pic.twitter.com/5RBqTCVJLt
So much for the Tenth Amendment, huh?
Kamala loves abortion and will make sure the will of the voters in any given state is undermind by the DOJ.
VOTERS BEWARE. Kamala is a threat to state sovereignty.— 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) August 18, 2024
States have rights and she’s going to trample them all if she wins.
Why stop at abortion? What about state laws concerning crime or taxes? What happens if Kamala decides those are 'unconstitutional'? Will she send the DOJ in to undermine other laws?
The short answer is yes.
Who is going to ask Kamala what federalism means?— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2024
Unbelievable. Harris is threatening to override every state law of which she disagrees—even those that were specifically restored to the state by the Supreme Court.— Woke Neanderthal (@NiceNeanderthal) August 18, 2024
There's zero reason to believe anything other than this. If she'll go after abortion laws, she'll go after other state laws.
That Kamala “doesn’t think is constitutional.” I seem to remember the Supreme Court already ruling. She’s got nothing.— First Words (@unscriptedmike) August 18, 2024
Since when has the Democratic Party cared about the Constitution?
Kamala is a threat to Democracy!— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 18, 2024
Yep. This is what an actual threat to democracy looks like -- undermining and overruling the will of the voters.
This is why you should put your energy and activism into local elections.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 18, 2024
The future of this country is conflict between a tyrannical federal government and your state.
Is your state prepared? Is your county? Is your city?
Conflict is coming. Prepare. https://t.co/Tm0zJan2ha
Solid advice.
Muh Norms Update. https://t.co/TG9QSD1uJT— Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 18, 2024
The 'norms' crowd is writing 'the conservative case for abolishing the Tenth Amendment' as we speak.
Direct violation of SCOTUS Dobb's ruling of returning decision to the states. https://t.co/qT7ML5LF7F— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2024
It sure is.
Like she cares.
Just one more example of how Kamala openly and clearly states she’ll unconstitutionally use the power of govt against the people.— Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) August 18, 2024
This time she says she’ll use the DoJ to stop anti-abortion laws PASSED by the states. https://t.co/9uvIlErsRm
And during the DNC this week, she'll get on stage and tell us Donald Trump is the wannabe dictator. He's not.
But she is.
