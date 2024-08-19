But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ to Stop State Abortion Laws

Kamala Harris hasn't exactly been shy about her dictatorial desires. The other day, we gave you two examples of how she'd rule as president: stealing patents so the government can take over corporations and how a 'swipe of her pen' could ruin someone's life with criminal charges.

These are things she's said out loud. On camera.

And here's another one:

This is crazy. Think about what Kamala is saying here.



As President, if a state passes a law on "reproductive healthcare" that Kamala doesn't think is constitutional, she will use her Department of Justice to stop the state from enforcing the law. pic.twitter.com/5RBqTCVJLt — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 18, 2024

So much for the Tenth Amendment, huh?

Kamala loves abortion and will make sure the will of the voters in any given state is undermind by the DOJ.

VOTERS BEWARE. Kamala is a threat to state sovereignty.



States have rights and she’s going to trample them all if she wins. — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) August 18, 2024

Why stop at abortion? What about state laws concerning crime or taxes? What happens if Kamala decides those are 'unconstitutional'? Will she send the DOJ in to undermine other laws?

The short answer is yes.

Who is going to ask Kamala what federalism means? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2024

Not CNN, that's for sure.

Unbelievable. Harris is threatening to override every state law of which she disagrees—even those that were specifically restored to the state by the Supreme Court. — Woke Neanderthal (@NiceNeanderthal) August 18, 2024

There's zero reason to believe anything other than this. If she'll go after abortion laws, she'll go after other state laws.

That Kamala “doesn’t think is constitutional.” I seem to remember the Supreme Court already ruling. She’s got nothing. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) August 18, 2024

Since when has the Democratic Party cared about the Constitution?

Kamala is a threat to Democracy! — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 18, 2024

Yep. This is what an actual threat to democracy looks like -- undermining and overruling the will of the voters.

This is why you should put your energy and activism into local elections.



The future of this country is conflict between a tyrannical federal government and your state.



Is your state prepared? Is your county? Is your city?



Conflict is coming. Prepare. https://t.co/Tm0zJan2ha — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 18, 2024

Solid advice.

The 'norms' crowd is writing 'the conservative case for abolishing the Tenth Amendment' as we speak.

Direct violation of SCOTUS Dobb's ruling of returning decision to the states. https://t.co/qT7ML5LF7F — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2024

It sure is.

Like she cares.

Just one more example of how Kamala openly and clearly states she’ll unconstitutionally use the power of govt against the people.



This time she says she’ll use the DoJ to stop anti-abortion laws PASSED by the states. https://t.co/9uvIlErsRm — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) August 18, 2024

And during the DNC this week, she'll get on stage and tell us Donald Trump is the wannabe dictator. He's not.

But she is.