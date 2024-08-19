Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ to Stop State Abortion Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 19, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris hasn't exactly been shy about her dictatorial desires. The other day, we gave you two examples of how she'd rule as president: stealing patents so the government can take over corporations and how a 'swipe of her pen' could ruin someone's life with criminal charges.

These are things she's said out loud. On camera.

And here's another one:

So much for the Tenth Amendment, huh?

Kamala loves abortion and will make sure the will of the voters in any given state is undermind by the DOJ.

Why stop at abortion? What about state laws concerning crime or taxes? What happens if Kamala decides those are 'unconstitutional'? Will she send the DOJ in to undermine other laws?

The short answer is yes.

Not CNN, that's for sure.

There's zero reason to believe anything other than this. If she'll go after abortion laws, she'll go after other state laws.

Since when has the Democratic Party cared about the Constitution?

Yep. This is what an actual threat to democracy looks like -- undermining and overruling the will of the voters.

Solid advice.

The 'norms' crowd is writing 'the conservative case for abolishing the Tenth Amendment' as we speak.

It sure is.

Like she cares.

And during the DNC this week, she'll get on stage and tell us Donald Trump is the wannabe dictator. He's not.

But she is.

